Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed this year? Everything you need to know about the remote Australian camp

After its highly-anticipated premiere on Sunday night, fans of the ITV series are now desperate to know where I'm a Celebrity 2022 is being filmed and if you can visit the real camp in person.

The UK reality show finally returned to our screens on November 6 and the Internet is already dissecting all of its latest drama.

This 22nd series sees the I'm a Celebrity cast in Australia for the first time since 2019, following two years of being shot at the I'm a Celebrity castle in Wales due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. With the Royal Family's Mike Tindall, England footballer Jill Scott and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock all included in this year's lineup, viewers are anticipating what looks to be the show's most entertaining season yet. Already, Olivia Atwood has left I'm a Celebrity to 'undergo medical checks' and Ant and Dec have poked fun at Matt Hancock's arrival. Bring on the Bucktucker trial expressions...

Fans are also wondering where in Australia I'm A Celebrity 2022 is being filmed, with some even asking if they can visit the campers in person.

A statement released by ITV ahead of the series' premiere said the following: ‘Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created for them.’

But where exactly in Australia is I'm a Celebrity 2022 filmed, and perhaps more importantly, can the public drop by the real camp?

Where is I’m a Celebrity being filmed this year?

I'm a Celebrity 2022 is being filmed in Australia, after two years of being shot at Gwyrch Castle in Wales due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. It has now returned to its original base of Springbrook National Park in Queensland, Australia, where the series had been located since it first aired back in 2002.

If you're wondering where exactly in the rainforest I’m A Celebrity 2022 is, the camp has been set up at Dungay Creek, an idyllic stream at the very south of the park. The nearest town, Murwillumbah, is also being used as a base for staff and crew.

What is Springbrook National Park?

Springbrook National Park has been chosen as the base camp for I'm A Celebrity 2022.

Situated in the Goldcoast Hinterland of Queensland, Australia, the sprawling protected area spans an incredible 15,310 acres and is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful places to visit in New South Wales. It attracts a whopping 2 million tourists a year, many of whom have made the 1.5-hour journey from the nearest city, Brisbane, to experience all the wonders that the park has to offer.

Springbrook National Park is especially known for its ancient vegetation, with some of its roots dating back over 100 million years. Around 1700 species of blooming plants and ancient trees can be found in the park, including hoop pines from the Jurassic Age and centuries-old towering Coachwood trees.

There's also wildlife aplenty, with over 300 species calling the lush Aussie park their home. I'm a Celebrity 2022 campers can expect to live alongside a wide array of beautiful creatures, including snakes, crocodiles, koalas, and pademelon, as well an abundance of exotic birds like Rainbow Lorikeets and King Parrots. Waterfalls are another gorgeous feature you'll find at Springbrook - perfect for a refreshing dip in the high Australian temperatures.

Can you visit the I'm A Celebrity camp?

Megafans of the show have been desperate to know if they can casually bump into the I'm A Celebrity 2022 cast by planning a trip to Springbrook, but unfortunately, this won't be possible. ITV has sealed off the area of the camp used for the show, to keep its 12 contestants well and truly isolated from the outside world while filming.

I'm A Celebrity continues weeknights at 9pm on ITV until the final (opens in new tab)



