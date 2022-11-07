Why has Olivia Attwood left I'm a Celeb? All we know so far

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I'm a Celebrity has barely been back 24 hours and there's already drama to hit 2022 campmates (opens in new tab) with the news that Love Island star Olivia Attwood (opens in new tab) has been forced to pull out of the show, leaving fans wondering why has Olivia Attwood left I'm a Celeb?

Olivia, who was the first Love Island (opens in new tab) contestant to enter the jungle in the show's history, jetted to Australia along with other contestants to spend just over three weeks having to complete gruesome challenges in order to win meal tokens for camp.

But while her entry to the show looked promising, with some predicting Olivia could win the series (opens in new tab), Olivia was voted a "Jungle VIP" - which in I'm a Celeb terms means a Very Isolated Person - and she was was joined by other "Jungle VIPs" to stay on a remote island for the night and compete in the first Bushtucker challenge.

Here's we know so far about Olivia's early exit from the jungle...

Why has Olivia Attwood left I'm a Celeb?

Olivia Attwood has been forced to withdraw from competing in I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds. A show insider told The Sun (opens in new tab), "Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight. She really want to go back into the camp but medics won't let her."

A show spokesperson later told The Mirror (opens in new tab), "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks."

|Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show."

Her early exit on medical grounds is not uncommon, last year Richard Madeley was forced to quit the show (opens in new tab) after suffering a seizure after just four episodes.

Her fiancé Bradley Dack has since spoken out to MailOnline (opens in new tab), telling them Olivia is "fine" but will be "gutted" with the early departure. But he admitted he doesn't know why she is leaving and added, "I just saw it in the news, like anyone else."

Olivia, who chose Chris Moyles (opens in new tab) to join her as Jungle VIP, was wary of the task at hand - upon being selected she said, "I am equal parts flattered and unnerved the public voted for me to be a VIP... I'm guessing they know more of what that entails than I do."

But she enjoyed a slap up meal, before climbing aboard a helicopter to jump out at 10,000ft. After completing the journey, Olivia touched down on the sand, joined by Chris. And they were then united with Boy George (opens in new tab) and Scarlette Douglas (opens in new tab) who had also been voted Jungle VIPs and are all tasked with completing the first bushtucker trial to win stars for meals in camp.

Where is Olivia Attwood now?

Fans wondering where is Olivia Atwood now, Olivia is thought to already be on her way back home to her fiancé Bradley Dack, according to The Sun reports. And one Twitter user @FayeShannon claims to have spotted the star at the airport, tweeting a photo with the caption, "Celeb camp looks nice this year. Olivia Attwood has left the jungle already.. spotted at the airport #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity #Imaceleb2022 @antanddec @oliviajade_att"

Before she entered the jungle, Olivia admitted she would be the celeb that screams the most and added, "All the trials are scary looking and I am a screamer for sure. Something in the dark would scare me and the water challenges are scary looking too. But if I get voted to do a trial, I will give it a go. You’ve got to embrace the whole experience.”

And fans have reacted to her leaving, one said, "What a shame she’d have stirred it up no end in there & put Matt in his place!! Hope she’s ok x"

Another fan put, "Gutted that had to leave, hope she’s ok! Was looking forward to her being her usual tv gold #ImACeleb @oliviajade_att"

And a third added, "That was very quick... hope she's ok!"

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight ay 9pm on ITV.

