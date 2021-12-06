When does I’m A Celebrity finish? When to watch the final

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity has to be the one that has been the most dramatic in terms of campmates like Richard Madeley being removed from camp due to illness or Storm Arwen resulting in all of the campmates being taken out of the castle and causing the show to be temporarily cancelled for the first time in its 19-year history.

And now viewers have started to vote for who they want to win by keeping in the show, first victim to elimination was Arlene Phillips – the show’s oldest ever contestant aged 78.

Leading up to the big finale, viewers are expected to see a different celebrity eliminated when the show airs nightly, as many fans are wondering when does I’m A Celebrity finish and when is the final?

When does I’m A Celeb finish?

I’m A Celebrity is due to finish on Sunday 12th December 2021 following a three-week run since its start on 21st November. The 12 celebrities will be dwindled down to just three for the final episode which is to be aired on ITV.

As in previous years, the series has lasted a total of 22 days – however, there were three days of no-shows aired as the storm took hold.

Among those in with the chance of winning are Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and football legend David Ginola. Joining them are radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy, gold medal Olympian Matty Lee, musician Naughty Boy, gold medal-winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Corrie star Simon Gregson, Adam Woodyatt, and singer Frankie Bridge.

Each person eliminated from the contest will leave the castle straight away and take part in their exit interview with Ant and Dec while enjoying a glass of champagne.

This year’s champion will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

When is the I’m A Celebrity final?

The I’m A Celebrity final is due to be aired on Sunday, 12th December 2021 on ITV at 9pm and it will run through to 10.40pm with Ant and Dec hosting the extra-long episode of the show.

The series started with 10 celebrities, then a further two – Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt, were added into the line-up. Richard Madeley because the first to leave, when he quit after breaking the covid bubble following his hospital dash. And Arlene Philips being evicted means there are still 10 celebrities in with the chance of reaching the final.

You can watch the moment Arlene left camp in the clip below…

Voting opens each night for members of the public to vote for who they want to remain in the contest, and anyone voting for free via the I’m A Celebrity app can get five free votes each time.

I’m A Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9pm. Of course, it is available to watch an hour later on ITV+1 and also on-demand anytime via the ITV hub.