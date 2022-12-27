Where is Mayflies filmed? Filming locations of the BBC drama

As the BBC's highly anticipated new drama hits our screens, viewers are asking where is Mayflies filmed?

For those wondering what is Mayflies based on, it's a BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel of the same name, which follows best friends Jimmy and Tully who embark on a weekend in 1980s Manchester - before flashing forward 30 years when Tully rings Jimmy with news that will change their friendship.

Earlier this month we got a first look at BBC's Mayflies (opens in new tab), which stars Line of Duty (opens in new tab) actor Martin Compston alongside Tony Curran. Much like TV viewers have been asking where is Happy Valley filmed ahead of the show's third season, people also want to know where is Mayflies filmed?

Where is Mayflies filmed?

Mayflies is filmed in Glasgow and Ayrshire. It was filmed in the area in the autumn of 2022, and the stars of the new show were spotted filming in a number of locations.

Martin Compston, who plays one of the lead characters, Jimmy, and co-star Ashley Jensen, were spotted filming for the show in a pub in Govan back in September. The pub, called Brechins Bar, shared some photos of their experience having the pair in for filming on their Facebook page.

The Line of Duty star also took to Instagram to share some photos (opens in new tab) from his time making the series with co-star Tony Curran. He wrote in the caption: "Wrap on ‘Mayflies’! Without doubt the most emotionally charged scripts I’ve ever had pleasure of working on. Fantastic cast and crew as ever in [Scottish flag emoji]".

Also in September, the pair were pictured by Glasgow Times photographer Gordon Terris at a popular wedding venue - Charles Rennie Mackintosh's House for an Art Lover - in Bellahouston Park, which is located in Glasgow city's Southside.

Gaynor Holmes, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, has said of Mayflies: "We’re incredibly proud to continue the BBC’s longstanding commitment to showcasing the very best of Scotland and Scottish talent with this distinctive new drama.

"Mayflies is an intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship that manages to be both life-affirming and heart-breaking, and we’re delighted to have assembled an outstanding lead cast and creative team to bring it from page to screen."

Mayflies trailer

Mayflies: cast

Martin Compston as Jimmy

as Jimmy Tony Curran as Tully

as Tully Ashley Jensen as Anna

as Anna Tracy Ifeachor as Iona

as Iona Rian Gordon as Young Jimmy

as Young Jimmy Tom Glynn-Carney as Young Tully

as Young Tully Paul Gorman as Young Hogg

as Young Hogg Mitchell Robertson as Young Tibbs

as Young Tibbs Elaine C Smith as Barbara

as Barbara Shauna Macdonald as Fiona

as Fiona Cal MacAninch as Tibbs

as Tibbs Colin McCredie as Scott

as Scott Matt Littleson as Young Limbo

Speaking to What to Watch (opens in new tab), lead actors Martin Compston and Tony Curran explained why they wanted to work on Mayflies. Martin said: "For me it was a no brainer! The book is so well-loved and from the first scene these guys are on this journey together. This is the most emotionally present I’ve ever been on a job and every day we were filming it felt like tears were coming, so shooting those powerful scenes with Tony, who’s a dear friend of mine, was really special."

Tony added: "It’s a poignant, beautiful story and I was excited by the challenge of telling it."

