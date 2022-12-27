Where is Mayflies filmed? Filming locations of the BBC drama
The two-parter stars Line of Duty actor Martin Compston
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As the BBC's highly anticipated new drama hits our screens, viewers are asking where is Mayflies filmed?
For those wondering what is Mayflies based on, it's a BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel of the same name, which follows best friends Jimmy and Tully who embark on a weekend in 1980s Manchester - before flashing forward 30 years when Tully rings Jimmy with news that will change their friendship.
Earlier this month we got a first look at BBC's Mayflies (opens in new tab), which stars Line of Duty (opens in new tab) actor Martin Compston alongside Tony Curran. Much like TV viewers have been asking where is Happy Valley filmed ahead of the show's third season, people also want to know where is Mayflies filmed?
Where is Mayflies filmed?
Mayflies is filmed in Glasgow and Ayrshire. It was filmed in the area in the autumn of 2022, and the stars of the new show were spotted filming in a number of locations.
Martin Compston, who plays one of the lead characters, Jimmy, and co-star Ashley Jensen, were spotted filming for the show in a pub in Govan back in September. The pub, called Brechins Bar, shared some photos of their experience having the pair in for filming on their Facebook page.
The Line of Duty star also took to Instagram to share some photos (opens in new tab) from his time making the series with co-star Tony Curran. He wrote in the caption: "Wrap on ‘Mayflies’! Without doubt the most emotionally charged scripts I’ve ever had pleasure of working on. Fantastic cast and crew as ever in [Scottish flag emoji]".
Also in September, the pair were pictured by Glasgow Times photographer Gordon Terris at a popular wedding venue - Charles Rennie Mackintosh's House for an Art Lover - in Bellahouston Park, which is located in Glasgow city's Southside.
Gaynor Holmes, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, has said of Mayflies: "We’re incredibly proud to continue the BBC’s longstanding commitment to showcasing the very best of Scotland and Scottish talent with this distinctive new drama.
"Mayflies is an intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship that manages to be both life-affirming and heart-breaking, and we’re delighted to have assembled an outstanding lead cast and creative team to bring it from page to screen."
Mayflies trailer
Mayflies: cast
- Martin Compston as Jimmy
- Tony Curran as Tully
- Ashley Jensen as Anna
- Tracy Ifeachor as Iona
- Rian Gordon as Young Jimmy
- Tom Glynn-Carney as Young Tully
- Paul Gorman as Young Hogg
- Mitchell Robertson as Young Tibbs
- Elaine C Smith as Barbara
- Shauna Macdonald as Fiona
- Cal MacAninch as Tibbs
- Colin McCredie as Scott
- Matt Littleson as Young Limbo
Speaking to What to Watch (opens in new tab), lead actors Martin Compston and Tony Curran explained why they wanted to work on Mayflies. Martin said: "For me it was a no brainer! The book is so well-loved and from the first scene these guys are on this journey together. This is the most emotionally present I’ve ever been on a job and every day we were filming it felt like tears were coming, so shooting those powerful scenes with Tony, who’s a dear friend of mine, was really special."
Tony added: "It’s a poignant, beautiful story and I was excited by the challenge of telling it."
Related BBC features:
- When is Happy Valley coming back, where is it set and how can you watch it? (opens in new tab)
- Is there a Doctor Who Christmas special in 2022? (opens in new tab)
- When is the Call the Midwife Christmas special on? (opens in new tab)
- When is the Motherland Christmas special on? (opens in new tab)
- When is the Death in Paradise Christmas special on? (opens in new tab)
- Where is Death in Paradise filmed? (opens in new tab)
- Where is Strike: Troubled Blood filmed? (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Is Mayflies a true story? What the BBC drama is based on
Viewers watching the new drama on BBC are wondering is Mayflies a true story and what inspired the Scottish series.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
8 good money habits to adopt in 2023 to help your money go further
A new year is the perfect time to ditch those bad money habits and exchange them for some good ones. Here's how
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Is Mayflies a true story? What the BBC drama is based on
Viewers watching the new drama on BBC are wondering is Mayflies a true story and what inspired the Scottish series.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
What time is the King's speech on Christmas Day and what channel is it on?
Audiences want to know what time the King's speech is on during Christmas Day and what channel they can watch it on. We reveal all the details.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
King Charles gives poignant nod to the Queen in first Christmas speech
In the first glimpse of King Charles' Christmas speech, an image shows him recording standing in St George’s Chapel, Windsor.
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
When is The Repair Shop Christmas special 2022 on?
Fans of the BBC restoration show are wondering when is The Repair Shop Christmas special on this year.
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
What happened to Marie Antoinette and why is she so famous? Marie Antoinette series explained
All you need to know ahead of the new BBC 2 historical drama series
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
When is the Motherland Christmas special 2022 on? Everything you need to know about the BBC comedy's festive episode
Fans of the BBC comedy are wondering when is the Motherland Christmas special 2022 on TV amid ongoing hopes for a fourth series.
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Treason on Netflix: Where is it filmed and what is it based on?
All you need to know about the MI6 drama starring Charlie Cox
By Selina Maycock • Published