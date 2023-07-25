Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you've been wondering, where is The One Show filmed, then we're here to tell you all about the location of the popular current affairs programme.

The BBC one series features topical stories and celebrity guests, and is currently hosted by Alex Jones, former Boyzone star Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas. Recent big names on the show include Oppenheimer stars, and neighbours, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

Since The One Show launched in 2006, it's had a range of hosts and been filmed in multiple locations. Read on to find out more about where The One Show is filmed.

A post shared by BBC The One Show (@bbctheoneshow) A photo posted by on

Where is The One Show filmed?

The One Show is currently based in Broadcasting House, the BBC's headquarters in Langham Street, London.

It has been filmed here since January 2014 after moving from BBC Media Village in White City.

A post shared by BBC The One Show (@bbctheoneshow) A photo posted by on

The pilot series in 2006 was originally filmed in a temporary studio at The Mailbox complex in Birmingham. It was produced by BBC Birmingham, with production input from a variety of BBC regions. When The One Show returned for a full series in 2007, it was moved to the White City studio.

The One Show also relocated for the day in February 2022 for a special episode in a very regal 'studio' - Buckingham Palace in London. Jones and Keating presented the show there in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Who presents The One Show?

The One Show is currently co-hosed by Alex Jones, Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating.

Many stars have made guest appearances over the years, including sports presenter Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Rylan Clark-Neal, Chris Ramsey, and comedian Patrick Kielty.

(Image credit: Getty)

Who has hosted The One Show?

The pilot series of The One Show was presented by Adrian Chiles and Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha.

Hear-Say singer Myleene Klass briefly succeeded Nadia, until Christine Lampard joined the show with Adrian, and helped the show become a huge success.

In fact, it was their on-screen chemistry from 2007 to 2010 that was credited for a massive ratings boost, and eventually, ITV poached them and they left the show in 2010. They were replaced by comedian Jason Manford and presenter Alex Jones. However, just six months later Manford was replaced by Blue Peter star Matt Baker, until Baker left the show in 2020.

DJ and TV legend Chris Evans also presented the show alongside Jones between 2010 and 2015 – appearing on Fridays – before leaving to present Top Gear.

The One Show is on BBC One weekdays at 7pm and available to watch on catch up on BBC iPlayer.