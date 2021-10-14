One show presenter Jermaine Jenas welcomes first son with wife Ellie

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jermaine Jenas and his wife Ellie have announced the birth of their fourth child as well as the little tot’s adorable name.

Jermaine took to Instagram to announce the lovely news, sharing an utterly adorable photo of him cradling his newborn son.

The football star and One show presenter revealed the popular baby names they have chosen for their little boy, penning ,”Jacob Anthony Jenas, 08.10.21 You have no idea how loved you are! Good luck with three big sisters though!!”

Ellie also shared the news posting a gorgeous close-up snap of Jacob sleeping, she wrote, “💙Our beautiful son has arrived Jacob Anthony Jenas 8.10.21 💙 we love you so much 💙”

Ellie and the former footballer share two children, Geneva, eight, and Olivia, four, as well as a Jermaine’s 14-year-old daughter, Sancha, from a previous relationship.

Messages from ecstatic fans and fellow celebrities poured in with TOWIE star Samantha Faiers commenting, “Awww congratulations ❤️ so beautiful x x x x”

Model Abby Clancy penned, “Omg 😍😍😍 congrats my darling he’s just gorgeous xxx”

Meanwhile, football legend Gary Lineker added, “Many congratulations.”

On The One Show in May, Jermaine revealed that Ellie was expecting again. During a chat with co-star Alex Jones, who recently welcomed a baby girl, Jermaine revealed that his youngest daughter was initially annoyed about the prospect of a new baby.

He admitted, “The four year old hasn’t taken it that well to be honest with you.”

Jermaine’s baby bliss comes only days after he received praise for his compelling documentary that exposed social media’s poor response to racial abuse of England’s footballers.

The Channel 4 programme warned that we’re heading back to the dark ages of racism.

During Hunting The Football Trolls, Jermaine said,”Bananas that were thrown to pitch have turned into monkey emojis sent to people on social media. And the use of the N-word seems to be normalised again. Offenders need to be held to account.”