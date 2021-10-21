What is Alex Jones’s baby called and who is her husband?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Welsh TV presenter welcomed an adorable new family member in 2021 and many fans are wondering what is Alex Jones’s baby called?

She’s the long-serving One Show presenter who never fails to bring a smile into our homes during weeknights. Keeping us informed on the topical going ons in the world whilst interviewing a host of exciting celebrity One Show guests.

And loyal One Show viewers are pleased to have her back on their screens after time off this summer when Alex welcomed a baby girl. We reveal all there is to know about her new daughter, plus her other children and handsome husband Charlie.

What is Alex Jones’s baby called?

Alex Jones’s daughter is called Annie and was born at London’s Queen Charlotte hospital on Saturday 21 August 2021.

The One Show presenter shared her new daughter’s name live on the BBC One show. She told viewers it was a “simple, kind of classic name”.

“It’s feeding time at the zoo here!” Alex added, as she appeared via video link, having just breastfed her little girl.

It seems the 44-year-old has chosen the traditional method over formula despite previously claiming “breastfeeding is worse than birth”.

Alex has shared a number of updates on her daughter via Instagram. Her most recent post was a sweet photo with Annie captioned, “8 weeks of getting to know our little girl”.

The mum also took to her stories in September to joke that it “looks like I have my own little baby chimpanzee!” – making reference to Annie’s full head of dark hair.

It seems the new addition is settling in well with mum, dad and her siblings at home.

How many children does Alex Jones have?

Alex Jones and her husband have three children together.

Alex and Charlie’s firstborn, named Edward Alun Burrell Thomson, adorably shortened to Teddy, was born in 2017. Eager to share the news with her colleagues, Alex announced during a phone call to The One Show that she’d given birth – much to everyone’s delight.

Their happy family soon grew again as Alex and Charlie welcomed their second child, Kit, in May 2019. The proud mum shared the news in a sweet Instagram post. Showing their newborn son’s tiny hands reaching out to hers.

Though no doubt preoccupied with the new family addition, Alex shared her pride and emotion at oldest child Teddy recently starting school.

“Time for our little Ted to make his own way. Today is his first proper day and I managed to hold it together until he was out of sight,” wrote Alex on Instagram, alongside a photo of Ted in his uniform. “So excited for him and feel sure that he’s in great hands but it felt like a very big milestone. Here’s to the next chapter.”

Back at home, big brothers Ted and Kit seem to be smitten with their new baby sister. Much to their mother’s delight.

In a social media post, announcing their daughter’s arrival, Alex wrote, “Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit.

“Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the three of them and to be a family of five. It still doesn’t feel real!!!

Opening up to Closer before Annie’s birth, Alex shared how lucky she felt for having two boys and now a little girl.

“It’s a huge gift,” she said. “I suppose deep down I would never have said it because we were so lucky to have two lovely boys, but having a girl was always something that was there. I thought our time had passed and it wasn’t going to happen.”

“We both said how amazing three boys would be,” she added. “Then when we opened the email which told us what sex the baby was, his (husband Charlie) little face was a picture. We were too scared to say it, but I think we both felt the same. We both secretly thought it would be amazing if it was a girl. It’ll be really interesting to see the different dynamics.”

Who is Alex Jones’ husband?

Alex Jones’ husband is insurance broker Charlie Thomson. The couple is said to have met at a party in 2011 and went on to get engaged in 2015.

Alex and Charlie tied the knot that same year in a beautiful private ceremony on New Year’s Eve in Cardiff Castle.

Whilst Charlie tends to keep out of the limelight, he does often feature in his wife’s heartfelt Instagram posts.

Charlie actually comes from New Zealand originally and he was born in Auckland. But he’s lived in the UK since he was 20.

According to Alex, Charlie originally had plans to move back to New Zealand. This made their future together at first seem ‘tricky’.

“He always thought he’d go home, even though his parents are English,” said Alex, in a previous interview on Carol Vorderman’s radio show.

“Now he’s been here for 20 years but he always thought he might go back and I think that’s what made it complicated for us. I’m so close to mum and dad and I’d never want to go to the other side of the world, and I had the job I loved.”

Thankfully Charlie decided to stay and settle in London with The One Show star. And he is now a proud dad to three kids.

He’s been present at all three of his children’s births, including his daughter’s most recently.

“The importance of a good birthing partner,” Alex praised on her Instagram stories whilst in the birthing suite.

She later jokingly added another photo. In it, Charlie is napping on a beanbag whilst waiting for Annie to arrive.

“Reminded him later of how many babies have probably been born on that beanbag!” she wrote, alongside a crying-with-laughter emoji.