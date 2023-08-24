Where is The Ultimatum filmed? Filming locations of the Netflix reality show

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix's reality dating show has moved across the country for the latest season, and viewers want to know where The Ultimatum is filmed.

The first eight episodes of the new season have arrived, and The Ultimatum season two cast already have viewers hooked on the couple swapping chaos. The unorthodox matchmaking show follows five couples in which one partner has issued an ultimatum - they want to either get married or break up. What comes next is an eight-week trial marriage with another cast member, at the end of which the original couple must decide whether they want to get engaged or go their separate ways.

Season one proved successful when it aired last year, with viewers still keen to know which couples from The Ultimatum are still together. Meanwhile, a spin-off show had viewers equally invested in the antics of The Ultimatum: Queer Love's cast, and now reality TV fans want to know where The Ultimatum was filmed.

Where is The Ultimatum filmed?

Season two of The Ultimatum was filmed in Charlotte, a city in North Carolina (aka The Queen City). Several of the couples are from the city, while others live nearby, or in other southern states like South Carolina and Georgia.

The cast and crew were spotted filming at several popular spots in Charlotte, including a cocktail bar called Billy Sunday in Optimist Hall's indoor-outdoor food court. Plus, in the trailer, one couple can be seen arguing outside a restaurant called Hot Taco, which can be found in the trendy South End neighbourhood - although Hot Taco has reportedly since closed.

When was The Ultimatum season 2 filmed?

The Ultimatum season two was filmed at the end of 2022, with film crews spotted in the city in November of that year. In addition, the cast members were pretty silent on social media between September and November, suggesting this was when they were filming.

None of the contestants have shared photos with their partners since the show aired, as is common for reality dating shows, keeping viewers in suspense to find out whether they choose to stay together or break up.

Where were other seasons of The Ultimatum filmed?

The first season of The Ultimatum was filmed in Austin, Texas. Much of the series was filmed at the Austin Marriott Downtown - a four-star hotel located by the Austin Convention Centre.

Outside of the hotel, cast members spent time in other well-known areas of the city, such as a restaurant called The Oasis on Lake Travis and Moontower Saloon on Menchaca Road. As for where the cast members lived together, they spent their trial marriages at the Aloft Austin Downtown hotel.

Meanwhile, spin-off show The Ultimatum: Queer Love was filmed in San Diego, California. Along with several shots of the city's skyline, the cast stayed at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa.

If you're a fan of The Ultimatum, we've also revealed if Lexi and Rae, Sam and Aussie, Tiff and Mildred and Xander and Vanessa are still together from The Ultimatum: Queer Love.