Where was The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart filmed? Locations featured in the Prime Video series

Where was The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart filmed? As the series debuts on Prime Video, we delve into the locations featured and where they can be found in real life.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart made an entrance on Prime Video on August 4, capturing the hearts of viewers in an instant. The series stars veteran actress Sigourney Weaver, and the younger yet very much established Alycia Debnam-Carey. Based on the novel of the same name by author Holly Ringland, the show follows Alice, orphaned and made mute from trauma, as she goes to live with her grandmother June on a flower farm. As a stark contrast to the prevailing themes of male violence against women, the series has some stunning backdrops. Read on to find out where The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart was filmed, and where the locations can be really be found.

Where was The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart filmed?

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart was filmed in New South Wales, and the Northern Territory, Australia.

Scenes depicting the novel's fictional town of Wyuna were filmed in The Clarence Valley town of Ulmarra, a small town on the banks of the Clarence River in Northern New South Wales. Alice can be seen visiting the library in the series, scenes which were filmed in Ulmarra. According to Atlas of Wonders, the exterior of the Wyuna Public Library is actually the Ulmarra Food Co. coffee shop situated at 7 Coldstream Street.

The police station in the show is the former Macksville Hospital on Boundary Street. The old Macksville Hospital and surrounding land was sold to private property group Romanous Developments in June 2021, for $1.65 million. It would have likely been standing empty when used for filming, with calls for it now to be made into affordable housing due to the housing crisis in the area.

Other Clarence Valley towns featured in the series are Grafton and Yamba - the beach in Yamba is thought to have been used for the beach scenes. Elsewhere in New South Wales, the areas of Scone, Picton and Bargo also make up areas of the fictional Wyuna and Thornfield. Scone appeared in the scene following June trailing the husband of one of her charges to the Durham Hotel in Wingen - the real hotel can be found on Scone's New England Highway.

Executive producer Jodi Matterson told the Canberra Times "Because of our ambition for this series to feel like a sweeping epic that did justice to the expansiveness of the novel - we knew that we were always going to have to shoot in many locations across multiple states."

She continued "We shot the series over 20 weeks and travelled to many different places and we are so excited to show audiences both here and internationally parts of Australia that have never been captured on film."

(Image credit: Hugh Stewart/Amazon Studios)

In the background of some scenes, Murrurundi's Mayne Street and Adelaide Street can be seen. Murrurundi is a small rural town situated by the Pages River at the foot of the Liverpool Ranges. Mayne street featured in the show, has been declared an urban conservation area.

Where is June's house?

June's Thornfield flower farm and women's shelter, is the historic Bickham homestead at Blandford in the Hunter Valley.

The 330-acre property can be found 12km south of Murrurundi, and 26km north of Scone. In 2021, the property came on the market for the first time in 165 years. It was sold to a Sydney family for an undisclosed sum.

The house began construction in the mid-1860s before being completed in 1875. It is said to be designed in the style of colonial-era architect Edmund Blacket, best known for designing the University of Sydney, St. Andrew's Cathedral, and Sydney and St. Saviour's Cathedral, Goulburn.

The women's farm #LostFlowersofAliceHart where wildflowers bloom, is the historic Bickham homestead at Blandford in the Hunter Valley. Built in 1875, the house sits on 133 acres with four km of frontage on the Pages River.https://t.co/gmxTIJ3gxvhttps://t.co/I0tnQjsGpR pic.twitter.com/j1VQvyQmukAugust 5, 2023 See more

Where is Sally and John's house?

Sally and John's house can be found beside Avalon Beach in Sydney.

Avalon Beach is a popular surf beach approximately 500m long, bordered by sandstone cliffs and the rocks of Bilgola Head and Hole in the Wall. Alycia Debnam-Carey had been living in LA for a decade, until the part of Alice came along. She told Vogue "I was like, I need to branch out. I need to reinvent, and feel fresh, and grow and challenge myself," and a role in her home country came along at the right time.

The actress continued "Flower fields and the Australian bust, and the earth, and this sun-kissed farm girl coming-of-age in this challenging drama. It was just like: I need it. I want it. And it’s mine. And I’ve never had any feeling like this before."

A post shared by Leashy Loo ♡ (@alyciaaxjasmin) A photo posted by on

How many episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart are there?

There will be 7 episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which has been billed as a limited series.

The first three episodes aired on August 4, with the remaining four set to drop weekly thereafter, on Fridays. When seeing a billboard promoting the show, author Holly Ringland expressed her shock and gratitude on Instagram. She wrote "A billboard in LA. Seeing this photo is how my Saturday has started, via a Lost Flowers group text. I stumbled from bed, out to Mum at the kitchen table, pointing my phone towards her. Cue family-wide tears of overwhelm, joy and bewilderment here at House Ringland."

She added "The genesis of this novel was trauma: I’ve lived with male perpetrated violence for a lot of my life, which silenced my voice, courage and the dream of being a writer that I’d had since I was a child. In 2012, while researching traumatic experience and the process of writing fiction, I learned about Tom Spanbauer’s concept of ‘dangerous writing’, which is the idea of going into the sore place we all have inside of us, and writing from that place; using fiction as the lie that tells the truth. I realised that I’d never written from the sore place.

If anything, I’d written around it, aside it, in spite of it. Never from it. So, my research became my own call to arms, but threw up all kinds of questions for me. What would become of me and my life if I wrote the thing I was most scared to write? What story would emerge, and how might it live in other people’s hearts, if it ever saw the light of day? What else can trauma be made into, other than unbearable memories? These kinds of questions are why I wrote The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart."

A post shared by 🦋 Holly Ringland 🦋 (@hollygoeslightly) A photo posted by on

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Cast

Sigourney Weaver as June Hart

Asher Keddie as Sally Morgan

Leah Purcell as Twig

Frankie Adams as Candy

Alexander England as John Morgan

Charlie Vickers as Clem

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Agnes Hart

Alyla Browne as Young Alice Hart

Alycia Debnam-Careyas Alice Hart

Maggie Dence as Boo

Dalara Williams as Myf

Amy Kersey as Rosie

Sebastián Zurita as Dylan

Vivienne Awosoga as Lulu

Shareena Clanton as Ruby

Michael Gillan as Thugger

Kathleen O'Dwyer as Mish

Jeremy Blewitt as Charlie Morgan

Renee Lim as Stella

Bree Bain as May

Helana Sawires as Vlinda

Nelson Baker as Aiden

Luc Barrett as Oggi Novak

Catherine McClements as Sarah

Catherine Laga'aia as Young Candy

Nicholas Williams as Levi

Emma Lung as Nurse Brooke Jansen

Victoria Haralabidou as Jana Novak

Jack LaTorre as Young Clem

Domino McCathrion as Tilly

Geraldine Timmins as Ronnie

