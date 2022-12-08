Where is Too Hot To Handle filmed? Locations featured in season 4 of the Netflix dating show

Sun, sand, sea, but absolutely no sex for the dating show with a twist. Where exactly do the stars of Too Hot To Handle form their meaningful connections?

Put a group of young, beautiful single people wearing very few clothes in the same place and what do you get? A cash prize diminishing by the second, that's what. Too Hot To Handle is a dating show with a twist - the contestants are all people who love flings and struggle to form long-term relationships. They're all put in a villa in a beautiful location, where they predominantly frolic scantily clad in swimwear. They're also told sexual activity is not allowed and they're to form meaningful connections - anything sexual is punishable by money taken out of the cash prize pot. Season 4 of the hit reality dating show is now streaming on Netflix, and aside from the drama and sexual tension, fans want to know exactly where the contestants are holed up. Keep reading to find out, as we answer all of your Too Hot To Handle season 4 (opens in new tab) burning questions.

Where is Too Hot To Handle filmed?

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is reportedly filmed at the Emerald Pavilion in Turks and Caicos. Seasons 2 and 3 were also filmed in Turks and Caicos, but at a different villa.

Season 1 of the show was filmed in Punta Mita, Mexico, at the Casa Tau (opens in new tab) estate. Guests are welcome to stay at the premises, with accommodation spread across 5 separate villas. One guest said of the property "This Casa is an architectural wonder. The attention to detail everywhere is incredible. From the time we entered the front gates we were captivated by the beauty of the landscaped grounds...green, lush and meticulously manicured. And the lawn leading to their private beachfront so inviting as was the “to die for” infinity pool that looked out onto the ocean, and from where you could hear the sound of the waves crashing onto the beach. It was such a peaceful and glorious scene each evening at sunset as we sat on the spacious thatched roof terrace sipping margaritas and enjoying delectable Hors d’oeuvres."

Seasons 2 and 3 of Too Hot to Handle were then filmed back to back at the Turtle Tail estate. Situated at Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands, this estate stands on a private 4.57-acre peninsula. There are options to have a personal chef and butler when staying at the estate, which has a large wrap around pool, ocean-side loungers, cocktail bars and a firepit.

There have been reports the resort closed permanently in 2021. Although posts to it's Instagram account stopped around this time, the resort website (opens in new tab) still invites potential customers to inquire about holiday prices, and it is therefore unclear whether it is closed or not.

The Cinemaholic has reported that season 4 of Too Hot To Handle was filmed still in Turks and Caicos, but this time at the Emerald Pavilion located at 50, Prince Of Wales. The website (opens in new tab) describes the property as "a premier beachfront estate set upon the exclusive Emerald Point Peninsula in Leeward, Turks and Caicos. This magnificent villa boasts one acre of prime beachfront property along world-renowned Grace Bay Beach. Emerald Pavilion is one of the most exceptional villa rental offerings on the market in the Caribbean islands."

When was the new Too Hot To Handle filmed?

It was reported that Too Hot To Handle season 4 was filmed during summer, 2022.

According to Buzzfeed (opens in new tab), the audition process to enter the show involves two video calls - one where contestants are asked about their sex lives, and another where they're asked questions to determine if they're interested in forming more meaningful connections.

Previous contestant Cam said "Because of the premise of the show, they want people who are very sexual, very excitable party people - and they also want people to have a different side. My first call was obviously, 'Girls, girls, girls, dating, dating, dating' and then second one was more, 'What more have you got to offer? Have you got a different side to you?'"

How long do they stay at the resort in Too Hot To Handle?

Filming Too Hot To Handle takes from 4 - 6 weeks, with contestants spending varying amounts of time filming at the resort.

Some contestants there for the duration of the show will be there for longer, while newcomers bought in to spice up the action, or rule breaking contestants that are asked to leave, won't spend as long at the resort. It is estimated that most contestants will spend around a month on site.

Producer Louise Peet spoke to People (opens in new tab) to offer clarity about the timeline. Speaking about season 1, she said "We went to Mexico for a month and we were filming for about 21 to 25 days in April 2019. We wanted it to feel otherworldly. The cast are otherworldly, Lana is otherworldly, so we just wanted to feel as exotic and hot and sexy as possible. So Mexico, for a long, hot month, was the perfect place to set this."

Is Too Hot To Handle on a real island?

Although Too Hot To Handle isn't filmed on a private island, the Turks and Caicos islands where its filmed, is a real collection of islands.

The islands are a tropical Atlantic archipelago located 575 miles southeast of Miami, Florida. The country is a British Overseas Territory and has a population of around 44,543. There are thought to be about 100 named islands and cays in the Turks and Caicos. The islands in the area are generally quite small, and are primarily known for luxury tourism, which is the primary source of income. Grace Bay Beach on the island of Providenciales houses the majority of resorts and hotels in the country.

