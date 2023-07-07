The Voice kids: Where it's filmed, how to watch and who are the judges?

The Voice Kids is back for 2023 with a brand new line up of talented youngsters and fans want to know where it's filmed, how to watch and who are the judges?

If you're gutted that Britain's Got Talent is over for another year, fear not, as The Voice Kids - the 'little sister' show of The Voice - has made a welcomed return to screens with Emma Willis presenting.

A fresh group of child stars aged seven to 14 perform in front of the famous red chairs in a bid to showcase their vocal skills as they battle it out in the hope that they will impress the judges and make it through to the final.

We look at all you need to know about the new season...

Where is The Voice Kids filmed?

The Voice Kids is filmed at Elstree Studios, which is in Borehamwood - 20 minutes out of London - and has been filmed there from 2022 until present. Previously the show was filmed from Dock 10 at Media City UK in Manchester from 2017 until 2021.

(Image credit: ITV Pictures)

Is The Voice Kids on tonight?

The Voice Kids airs on Saturday night, from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. In its seventh year, the season will run for three episodes. The first aired on July 1st, with the second episode to air tomorrow (July 7th) and the third on July 15th.

Voice Kids judges

There are four judges on The Voice Kids and these are Ronan Keating, Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott. The show was filmed months before Pixie Lott revealed she is pregnant with her first baby.

In an interview with Whattowatch.com, Will.i.am said, "I won't give too much away but church is in my squad this year. I had soul, gospel, rap, and even musical theatre going on."

Meanwhile, Danny Jones teased, "Team Danny is like a mini supergroup. You've got a pop princess, some soul, a big rock singer, and a busker. I'm very proud of my team. I loved all four of them, so this year is probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make..."

(Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, if you've got younger children you might want to check out these Prime Day Baby deals on goodto.com ahead of the big event.