The Voice kids: Where it's filmed, how to watch and who are the judges?
The new season is underway for 2023 as we look at all you need to know about the ITV show
The Voice Kids is back for 2023 with a brand new line up of talented youngsters and fans want to know where it's filmed, how to watch and who are the judges?
If you're gutted that Britain's Got Talent is over for another year, fear not, as The Voice Kids - the 'little sister' show of The Voice - has made a welcomed return to screens with Emma Willis presenting.
A fresh group of child stars aged seven to 14 perform in front of the famous red chairs in a bid to showcase their vocal skills as they battle it out in the hope that they will impress the judges and make it through to the final.
We look at all you need to know about the new season...
Where is The Voice Kids filmed?
The Voice Kids is filmed at Elstree Studios, which is in Borehamwood - 20 minutes out of London - and has been filmed there from 2022 until present. Previously the show was filmed from Dock 10 at Media City UK in Manchester from 2017 until 2021.
Is The Voice Kids on tonight?
The Voice Kids airs on Saturday night, from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. In its seventh year, the season will run for three episodes. The first aired on July 1st, with the second episode to air tomorrow (July 7th) and the third on July 15th.
Voice Kids judges
There are four judges on The Voice Kids and these are Ronan Keating, Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott. The show was filmed months before Pixie Lott revealed she is pregnant with her first baby.
In an interview with Whattowatch.com, Will.i.am said, "I won't give too much away but church is in my squad this year. I had soul, gospel, rap, and even musical theatre going on."
Meanwhile, Danny Jones teased, "Team Danny is like a mini supergroup. You've got a pop princess, some soul, a big rock singer, and a busker. I'm very proud of my team. I loved all four of them, so this year is probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make..."
Meanwhile, if you've got younger children you might want to check out these Prime Day Baby deals on goodto.com ahead of the big event.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Red, White & Royal Blue movie release date and cast reveal
Red White & Royal Blue is the much-anticipated adaptation of the bestselling novel. Here's how to watch, who stars in the film, and plot details.
By Maddy Biddulph • Published
-
Want to know more about suckling? Join the Big Breastfeeding Conversation livestream - here's all you need to know
Tune in to hear the good, the bad and the unexpected!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Red, White & Royal Blue movie release date and cast reveal
Red White & Royal Blue is the much-anticipated adaptation of the bestselling novel. Here's how to watch, who stars in the film, and plot details.
By Maddy Biddulph • Published
-
Too Hot to Handle season 5: Cast, release date and trailer revealed
Which hot singleton will capture our hearts this year - and bag the $200,000 prize fund?
By Maddy Biddulph • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
When is The Bear season 2 coming out? Release date and everything we know about the cast
The much anticipated season 2 of The Bear is almost out, here's what you can expect.
By Maddy Biddulph • Published
-
How did George Michael die? New Netflix documentary Wham! looks back at the singer's life
How did George Michael die, as a new Netflix film about the Wham! frontman airs, we take a look at his life.
By Maddy Biddulph • Published
-
Byker Grove cast: Where are they now?
Remember these faces? We look at the cast then and now ahead of the show's reboot
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why did Wham! break up? Everything we know about the iconic band's split
Why did Wham! break up? As a Netflix documentary about the iconic duo airs, viewers are asking why they split up - we have the answers.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who left the sewing bee last night? The series is in its 9th season
Here's who was eliminated from The Great British Sewing Bee last night...
By Selina Maycock • Published