Who is Jill Scott's partner Shelly Unitt and how did they meet?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jill Scott's appearance on I'm a Celeb 2022 has led to a surge of interest in the English football player's personal life, with many folks wondering who is her partner, Shelly Unitt, and how did the engaged couple meet.

As temperatures drop and the nights darken, folks across the UK are cozying up at home with some classic reality TV – exported directly from Australia for those much-needed summer vibes. I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! starts (opens in new tab) its 21st season next week, much to the delight of its loyal (and iron-stomached) viewers.

The ITV survival reality series, best known for its Bushtucker trial expressions (opens in new tab) and hilarious camp drama, will also be back to its original jungle in Australia – after two years of being filmed at the I'm a Celebrity castle (opens in new tab) in Wales due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

With the entire I'm a Celebrity 2022 cast (opens in new tab) now confirmed, fans of the show are doing a deep dive into each participant's background ahead of the series' first episode on Sunday, November 6. This year's line-up includes a number of TV stars like Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver and Love Islander Olivia Atwood, as well as journalist Charlene White and radio DJ Chris Moyles. If that wasn't enough to pique your interest, English musician Boy George, Royal Family member Mike Tindall, and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock are also confirmed to appear in I'm a Celebrity 2022.

Who is Jill Scott on I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Jill Scott MBE, a former England football player and member of the England Lionesses (opens in new tab), is also in the running to be crowned Queen of the Jungle in I'm a Celebrity 2022. The 35-year-old athlete, who competed in the 2007 World Cup in China and scored in England’s 6-1 win over Argentina, has left behind her beloved fiancé for the overseas trip. Jill has been engaged to Shelly Unitt since March 2020, but the couple has reportedly yet to marry.

Jill Scott of England celebrates with her medal after the 2-1 win during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty)

Who is Jill Scott's partner, Shelly Unitt?

Jill Scott's partner, Shelly Unitt, is the younger sister of former England football star, Rachel Unitt. While the 37-year-old doesn't play the game professionally herself, she still has plenty in common with her sporty girlfriend.

Jill and Rachel opened up a coffee shop called Boxx2Boxx Coffee in Manchester in April 2021, where their customer base includes everyone from VIP athletes to loyal locals.

A post shared by Shelly Unitt (@shellyunitt) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by BOXX 2 BOXX COFFEE (@boxx2boxxcoffee) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

When Shelly isn't busy serving espressos, she works as a community health officer in Walsall. She also loves traveling, regularly posting updates of her latest overseas adventures on her social media.

A post shared by Jill Scott MBE (@jillscottjs8) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Last summer, Shelly and Jill enjoyed multiple European getaways together, holidaying in Croatia and Milan, before rounding off the vacation season with a last-minute trip to Barcelona.

When did Jill Scott get engaged?

Jill Scott and Shelly Unitt got engaged in the spring of 2020, but have yet to get married. The footballer announced the happy news on March 17, taking to Instagram to share a photo of a stunning diamond ring with a pave band. She captioned the snap, which also featured a cup of hot joe, "The best coffee so far," and tagged Shelly in the post. The exciting update was met with hundreds of kind comments, with many fans congratulating the couple on the milestone step.

In December 2020, Jill announced that she and Shelly wouldn't be having the engagement party they had planned because of COVID-19 restrictions. The midfielder kept a positive mindset, however, revealing that she was "hoping for an even bigger one next year!"

"Feeling very grateful for our 4th Christmas together here’s to many more @shellyunitt," she added. It's understood that the sweet couple has now been together for over six years.

A post shared by Jill Scott MBE (@jillscottjs8) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Video of the Week