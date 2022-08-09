Who is Matt Goss? All you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab) is slowly being revealed ahead of filming for the show (opens in new tab), but fans are asking Who is Matt Goss?

Announced as the eighth contestant taking part on the award-winning reality dance contest, which celebrates its 20th anniversary, alongside Will Mellor (opens in new tab) and Kaye Adams (opens in new tab), Matt will be hoping to stay in the contest for as long as possible.

But as some Strictly fans are unfamiliar with the star, we have all you need to know...

Who is Matt Goss?

Matt Goss is an English singer-songwriter and musician who shot to fame for being one half of 80s pop group Bros. The band went four-times platinum with their debut album Push, landed eight top five hits and stayed on the UK charts for 54 weeks. He has sold 16 million albums worldwide as part of Bros.

Matt then kicked off his solo career in 1995 and is about to release his 24th single Are You Ready? - four of his previous releases have been Top 40 hits.

The new single, which releases on Friday, has a not to his Strictly appearance in the artwork, featuring a glitterball on the cover.

Since 2009 Matt has performed live shows at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas and after a nine month success, he was moved to Caesars Palace in 2010, where the show has been for the past 11 years.

Where does Matt Goss live?

Matt Goss has lived in the US for the last 25 years and he has just moved back to the UK, leaving behind his 22-room home in the city of Vegas to make an ambitious return to where his career all began in London.

Matt's homecoming journey begins with the release of 'Are You Ready' meaning ‘ready for a brand-new life' and signifying a new home and a new start for the award winning, multi-platinum, singer songwriter.

Speaking about the move, Matt said, “This is the city that made me who I am. It was time to come home and rekindle my love affair with London and its music scene. I am really excited about the release of 'Are You Ready' and hope that my fans will love it.

He added, "I have some incredible plans for the rest of the year. New music is of course a massive part of it. But just watch this space, there's so much more."

He just moved back with his French Bulldog Reggie.

A post shared by @mattgoss (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What does Matt Goss do now?

Matt Goss continues to be a singer-songwriter, having written and produced five albums, with the most recent being The Beautiful Unknown. This charted at number seven and received widespread critical acclaim, with active philanthropy.

His new single Are You Ready is out on Friday, August 12th, and he's taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

He received the Medal of St George and the prestigious United Nations humanitarian award for his work improving the lives of people around the globe. The hitmaker is also an honorary captain in the American army for philanthropic work in aid of the troops and he wrote the anthem for the Susan G Komen cancer charity to help raise millions in honour of his late mother Carol Goss.

Is Matt Goss in a relationship?

Matt revealed in March this year that he is in a relationship with jeweller Chantal Brown. At the time he praised her for being 'funny and not obsessed with social media in any way'. Chantal is the ex girlfriend of former soap star Paul Nicholls, whom she was married to for seven years before divorcing in 2015.

His previous relationships include, Melanie Sykes, Rebecca Ferguson and Martine McCutcheon.

Before going official with Chantal, Matt had previously dumped his ex girlfriend because she was too obsessed with her phone.

But Matt revealed he has been blocked from using a popular dating platform because he was accused of being catfish of himself.

Speaking about the dilemma on BBC Radio 5, Matt explained, "I got kicked off because they said, "We don't think Matt Goss would appreciate you imitating him."

"I was too embarrassed to say, "No, it's me, it's actually me. I can show you my stats, you know – a naked picture, anything you need."

"I didn't have the guts to go, "I'm kind of desperate, I'm trying to find someone here."'

Are Matt and Luke Goss twins?

Yes Matt and Luke Goss are identical twin brothers. The pair were born in Lewisham hospital, London with Matt arriving just after Luke on September 29, 1968. Their parents are Carol and Alan Goss.

The siblings split in 1992 before reuniting in 2017 and stared in the Bafta-winning documentary Bros: After the Screaming stops (opens in new tab).

Speaking about his identical brother Matt, Luke told The Guardian (opens in new tab), "My brother Matt is in Vegas now – he's a headliner at Caesars Palace. We are identical twins, but I don't see myself when I look at my brother, because I know Matt's mannerisms, I know his temperament."

(Image credit: Getty / Getty)

What happened to Luke Goss?

Luke Goss has just moved house in America. Following on from the success of Bros, Luke Goss reinvented himself as an actor in Los Angeles and has around 60 film credits to his name - including Blade II, Hellboy II: The Golden Army and The Loss Adjuster.

Matt teased, "Ironically Luke just moved house." and revealed that he would be back on stage with his brother towards the end of 2023.

Related video...