Why did April and George split? What we know from the Married at First Sight Reunion

The finale of Married at First Sight UK has raised a lot of questions - and one of them is why did April and George split?

Ever since the hugely popular show first kicked off earlier this autumn, viewers have been asking who is still together from Married at First Sight UK (opens in new tab). And while we were all hoping there would be some clarity when the MAFS reunion (opens in new tab) aired, in some cases it has caused more confusion.

The whole Married at First Sight UK cast (opens in new tab) reunited around the dinner party for the two-parter, and many were shocked to see April and George putting on a united front, after the former Ms Great Britain heavily hinted that the pair had split on her social media. Here's what we know about what happened between the couple...

Why did April and George split?

Neither April nor George have revealed the reason for their break up. Their split was confirmed for the first time during the Married at First Sight reunion, when presenter AJ Odudu asked April if she was still with George.

April responded with "No, sadly not," adding that instead she's taking a break from dating and saying "I’m ready to kiss a few more frogs before I find my prince." The news came as a shock to some viewers, as during the show the pair appeared to be one of the stronger couples.

However, while the show was airing, the status of April and George's relationship was a subject of speculation for many, after George was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour - allegations he "categorically denies" - though he has since been bailed.

His arrest prompted Channel 4 to release a statement saying, "We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production is able to undertake.

"Any allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Channel 4."

After the news broke, April began to drop hints via her Instagram that the pair had parted ways, with captions including "💞 There is no force equal to a woman determined to rise 💞" and "To whoever needs to hear this today… remember, you are stronger than you think 🖤".

Were April and George at the MAFS 2022 reunion?

Yes, April and George were at the Married at First Sight UK reunion. It wasn't until the final episode of Married at First Sight UK: Unveiled that April revealed she and George were no longer together, and George did not appear on the show.

What happened at the MAFS 2022 reunion?

The MAFS UK 2022 reunion has been branded 'explosive', with a source telling the Sun (opens in new tab) that at one point the producers were forced to intervene.

A big shock in the reunion came when it was revealed that one of the show's strongest couples, Chanita and Jordan, had split up. During the show, Chanita broke down when she told the other girls that Jordan had seemingly become uninterested after filming finished.

She told them: "When we came out of the experiment, his efforts changed.

"I kept saying I don't feel like you're interested in me, you're not making an effort' and he was like 'oh no, I can't wait to see you'.

"Then he was like 'I don't think we're compatible, I don't want to be with you'. It was really weird."

Whitney and Matt - who were originally paired with different people but formed a relationship while on the show - have also gone their separate ways since filming wrapped, blaming long distance for the end on their relationship. Whitney said: “After our vow renewals I went up to his and we were still super intense… but distance is a big thing."

But one of the biggest arguments of the night was between Matt and Sophie. Matt accused her of being "a different person in front of the other people than what she was in front of Jonathan [her husband on the show]", with Sophie eventually storming out of the dinner party.

In addition, Kasia and Kwame came face to face for the first time since they chose to leave, with Kasia airing some hard truths.

