When is the Married at First Sight Australia reunion 2023? How to watch the MAFS reunion in the UK

Season 10 has drawn to a close, which means fans are keen to know when the Married at First Sight reunion will air.

Following breakups, a cheating scandal, a butt-dial scandal and the usual dramatic dinner parties, Married at First Sight Australia season 10 is almost over. True to its name, the show sees couples get married on the first day they meet, and what follows is an experiment to test their compatibility - ending in a final commitment ceremony where the couples must decide whether to stay together.

While some couples hit it off straight away - such as Lydall and Cameron (opens in new tab) and Ollie and Tahnee (opens in new tab) - others, like Sandy and Dan (opens in new tab), have a much rockier start. But a lot can change in nine weeks, and as viewers begin to wonder who has stayed together from season 10, we reveal when the Married at First Sight Australia reunion will be on....

When is the Married at First Sight Australia reunion?

The Married at First Sight Australia season 10 reunion will air on Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 May in the UK. Over the two episodes, the cast will spend time with the experts and have one final dinner party - and some of them won't have seen each other since they left the show.

These include Bronte, who stormed out of a dinner party telling husband Harrison she never wanted to see him again, and Lydall, who refused to let Cam read out his vows at the final commitment ceremony, saying, "Not matter what you say today, it is only going to disappoint me again and I think I'm done."

How to watch the MAFS Australia reunion in the UK

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion episodes will air on E4 at 7.30pm. If you miss it, viewers can watch the new episodes on catch up on channel4.com (opens in new tab).

You can also catch up on all 34 episodes so far on the on-demand platform, to make sure you're caught up with all the drama - and which couples made it to the final commitment ceremony.

The reunion has already aired in Australia, where it was broadcast on Channel 9. E4 remains the UK network dedicated to showing Married at First Sight Australia, but there's always a slight delay in premiering episodes.

What to expect from the MAFS Australia reunion

Viewers can look forward to finding how things are going for Melinda and Layton (opens in new tab) and Ollie and Tahnee - the only two couples who chose to stay together at final vows.

But there's sure to be some drama from the other couples. In recent weeks, rumours of a 'sexting scandal' between Tayla and Cam have emerged, and they'll likely have some questions to answer from their partners on the show, Hugo and Lyndall.

There's also sure to be more discussions around the 'butt-dial scandal', where Rupert accidentally called his bride Evelyn on a boys night out, leading to her overhearing some of the grooms making insulting comments about their other halves.

And viewers will also want to know more about the rumoured leaked texts that were obtained by Daily Mail Australia (opens in new tab), in which Bronte discussed that she had planned all along to leave the show at the last moment.

Are any couples from MAFS 2023 still together?

Yes, Melinda and Layton and Ollie and Tahnee are both still together. They were the only couples to make it through final vows, and things have been going well for all four of them since.

In December, they were spotted on what looked to be a double date. According to the Mail Online (opens in new tab), the four cast members visited the Van Gogh Alive multi-sensory exhibition in Sydney.

