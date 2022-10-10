Who is still together from Married At First Sight UK 2022? Season 7 couples revealed

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Married at First Sight UK is the reality show everyone's talking about at the moment. Following the airing of couples' final commitment ceremony, viewers are eager to know who's still together.

It's been drama from start to finish on Married at First Sight UK, with the couples experiencing more ups and downs than a rollercoaster and even an affair to leave viewers gobsmacked. Though there's still a week left until the Married at First Sight UK final (opens in new tab), reality TV fans are already asking where the stars are now.

And just like viewers wanted to know who is still together from Married at First Sight Australia (opens in new tab), the same question is being asked of the Married at First Sight UK cast (opens in new tab). We've done a deep social media dive to bring you everything there is to know about the current state of the contestants' relationships.

Married at first sight UK: Who is still together from season 7?

1. Jess and Pjay

(Image credit: E4)

Jess and Pjay are not together - in fact, they were the first couple to leave the show. Though they both said that they had formed a friendship - with Jess thanking Pjay for "one of the best experiences of my life" - the couple made the decision to end their time on Married at First Sight after Jess admitted she didn't find Pjay physically attractive.

Since the show, Pjay has been active on his Instagram (opens in new tab), sharing photos of his son, his performances with Dreamboys and a few with fellow MAFS cast member Duka Cav. Meanwhile, Jess is back working as a dental hygienist - but the big news is that the Cambridgeshire reality star has a boyfriend, who she's shared a couple of snaps with on her Instagram (opens in new tab).

Jess and Pjay have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, so it looks like their friendship didn't last after leaving the show.

2. Lara and Richie

(Image credit: E4)

Lara and Richie's relationship also wasn't meant to be, and the pair left the show a few weeks in, due to a "lack of communication", Lara saying she felt she was unable to provide for Richie's "emotional need".

After their exit, Richie confessed: "If I'm really honest I'm heartbroken because part of me thought that she was the one," while Lara said, "I wanted sunset walks on the beach and he wanted personal growth."

Again, the pair don't follow each other on Instagram, but they both look like they've been having fun since the show, with Richie (opens in new tab) appearing on BBC Radio Sheffield and Lara (opens in new tab) sharing details of her life back in Nottingham as well as a video with series 5 star Bob Voysey (opens in new tab).

3. Thomas and Adrian

(Image credit: E4)

Thomas and Adrian have more than hinted that they are still together following the show. Adrian posted on Instagram (opens in new tab) a video of the pair sharing a kiss outside Fatboy's Diner at Trinity Buoy Wharf, while Thomas uploaded a selfie (opens in new tab) of the two with the caption "I LOVE my husband. Make any assumptions. He’s kind, he makes me laugh and he checks me when I’m being a nightmare. P.s. I’m a nightmare trapped in a dream."

Since the show, the pair have amassed over 120,000 Instagram followers each.

4. April and George

(Image credit: E4)

Neither April nor George have revealed whether they are still together, as the couples have to keep their relationship status quiet until the show ends or they choose to leave.

Despite some trust issues from George, the pair seemed to get on well during the series. However, at the end of September, George was arrested (opens in new tab) after three of his ex-girlfriends accused him of 'emotional abuse'. George denies all allegations.

Channel 4 has said: "We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production is able to undertake.

"Any allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Channel 4."

5. Kasia and Kwame

(Image credit: E4)

It seems like Kasia and Kwame aren't together after the show, following a number of comments made since the show has aired.

Kwame was left shocked during filming after Kasia wanted to walk away from the experiment in the final commitment ceremony. Her decision came after Kwame decided to take his wife to a park bench rather than to his home, and when Kasia decided to share her journey with him, he interrupted the story with jokes.

Speaking the The Sun (opens in new tab), Kasia said she left Kwame because of his "fat shaming antics," adding, "I left Kwame because he didn’t appreciate me and he publicly said I was bigger than what he normally goes for. As a woman you kinda know if a guy is into you and I feel strongly about empowering plus size women."

6. Chanita and Jordan

(Image credit: E4)

It's unclear whether Chanita and Jordan are still together - though the pair did get off to a great start, quickly becoming one of the strongest couples on the show.

However, things didn't remain smooth sailing for long, as things took a turn when Jordan revealed he was having doubts about moving in together.

Since the show has aired, Chanita has shared several photos of the pair on her Instagram (opens in new tab), but no recent pictures, leaving viewers in the dark as to where the pair's relationship stands.

7. Zoe and Jenna

(Image credit: E4)

Zoe and Jenna certainly seem close following their time on Married at First Sight UK, with both sharing pictures together in the time since the show stopped filming. However, it's not totally clear whether they are romantically involved or just friends.

During the show, the pair had some difficulty adapting to each other's different lifestyles, with Jenna's veganism causing a handful of rows.

8. Whitney and Matt

(Image credit: E4)

Whitney and Matt still seem to be going strong, despite their unorthodox entry as a couple onto the show.

Whitney was originally paired with Duka and Matt with Gemma, but the pair asked to re-enter the show as a new couple after forming a connection with each other.

Whitney recently shared some snaps on her Instagram (opens in new tab) that led eagle-eyed fans to conclude the pair were still together. The two pictures - one with Whitney's legs resting on a man's knees and another of her having a drink with someone - identified Matt as the person she was with by the tattoos on his hands.

Since then, Whitney has fuelled rumours further by posting a photo of the pair in the back of a car, with Matt's hands resting on her knee.

9. Sophie and Johnathan

(Image credit: E4)

Sophie and Johnathan are yet to offer any insight as to whether they are still together. The pair joined the show mid-series as a late couple, but seemed to get on well straight away.

However, they do follow each other on Instagram and have shared plenty of photos of themselves throughout the process, which is a promising sign.

Where are Duka and Gemma now?

Duka and Gemma both left the show after their marriages were unsuccessful, with their partners Whitney and Matt having an affair.

Both appear to still be single, with Duka sharing plenty of snaps of his time since leaving the show on his Instagram (opens in new tab) - and it looks like he and fellow cast member Pjay are still good friends. He's also hit out at his partner on the show, Whitney, in a recent appearance on Reality with Will Njobvu (opens in new tab), claiming that she has blocked "at least half" of the other cast members.

Meanwhile, Gemma has since celebrated reaching 75,000 followers on her Instagram (opens in new tab), where she's shared pictures with other cast members Duka and Jenna. The reality star has shared on social media that she regrets going on the show, telling the MailOnline (opens in new tab) that she felt she was 'coerced' by producers to stay on the show, despite wanting to leave.

