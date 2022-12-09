Married at First Sight UK Christmas Reunion: Release date, line-up and what to expect

Channel 4's Married at First Sight UK Christmas Reunion is nearly here, find out everything you need to know...

Since filming wrapped on the most recent season of MAFS UK, fans have been desperate to know who is still together from the 2022 series (opens in new tab). And while the Married at First Sight reunion (opens in new tab) back in October certainly gave us some juicy gossip, Channel 4 must have decided we've all been very good this year, because now we're getting another update in the form of a Christmas special.

The episode will see members of the Married at First Sight cast (opens in new tab) come together once again for a festive dinner party, and we don't doubt they'll be plenty of drama too. Keep reading to find out when the MAFS UK Christmas Reunion is landing, who will be in attendance and what you can expect from the show...

When is the Married at First Sight UK Christmas reunion?

The Married at First Sight UK Christmas Reunion will be aired on Sunday 11 December at 9pm, and will bring together cast members from two different series in a 'swanky country hideaway' for a festive dinner party.

Channel 4 says the cast members will "confront ghosts from Christmas past, present and reveal their wishes for the year to come. But as the evening unfolds - will any new friendships form? Will exes confront each other? Will any budding romances blossom under the mistletoe?"

Commissioning editor, Mel Bezalel said: "The latest series of Married at First Sight UK has been a phenomenal success on E4 and All 4; there’s no better way to see out 2022 than a seasonal special with some of our favourite brides and grooms. Married at First Sight is such a unique experience, we’re excited to bring two casts together and see what new connections might form across the dinner table and even under the mistletoe…"

Where to watch the Married at First Sight Christmas Reunion

The Married at First Sight UK Christmas Reunion will be broadcast on E4, but you can also watch live on All 4, or catch up with the episode on the streaming service after it has aired.

And if you want to refresh your memory and make sure you're caught up with the MAFS UK drama, all the previous episodes are still available to watch on All 4, along with the weekly round-up show, Married at First Sight UK: Unveiled.

Who will be at the Married at First Sight Christmas Reunion?

2021 series: Alexis, Amy and Nikita.

Alexis, Amy and Nikita. 2022 series: Zoe, Jenna, Chanita, Jordan, Pjay, Duka, Adrian, Thomas and Johnathan.

There will be a few notable faces missing from the reunion, including April and George (opens in new tab) and Whitney and Matt. A source told the Sun (opens in new tab): "Many of the cast were surprised to learn that Whitney and April hadn't been asked to film the Christmas special - they expected them to be there.

"Not every participant from the 2021 and 2022 series was asked, but considering what key characters both of them were during the most recent run, there was lots of chatter on set about them not being involved."

Married at First Sight Christmas Reunion: What to expect

Channel 4 has said of the MAFS UK Christmas Reunion: "Whilst some of our brides and grooms found love in the experiment, others didn’t, so we’ll be catching up to see what the participants have been up to since – and finding out if any new connections form during the festivities."

The only couple we know are still together who will be attending the reunion are Zoe and Jenna. Fans will be eager to see the reunion of Chanita and Jordan, who were one of the strongest couples on the most recent series, but split not long after filming stopped, as well as Thomas and Adrian, who had a rocky ride but left the show as good friends, before recently revealing they're no longer on speaking terms.

There have also been rumours that Jonathan and Amy, who participated in different series, have struck up a romance in recent months - though they maintain that they are just friends. Both are attending the reunion, so we're sure fans will be eager to see if there's a connection between the pair.

A Channel 4 teaser for the episode reads: "It's a marry Christmas, as some of MAFS UK's most memorable brides and grooms head to a country hideaway for a festive dinner party... will any new romances blossom under the mistletoe?"

Murray Boland, creative director of CPL Productions, said: "There’s no better occasion to bring together some of our favourite MAFS UK brides and grooms. Who’s been naughty, who’s been nice…and who is single?"

