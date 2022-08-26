Why is Chris Stark leaving Radio 1 and where is he going next?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The presenter announced he will be leaving back in July, but why is Chris Stark leaving Radio 1 and what will he be doing next?

BBC Radio stations are going through a big shake up at the moment, with several presenters announcing their plans to leave. Much like listeners are wondering why is Steve Wright leaving Radio 2 (opens in new tab) and when his last show will be (opens in new tab), fans of Radio 1 are asking the same of Chris Stark.

The presenter has been one of the best-known names on the station for a decade, along with his co-host, Scott Mills, who is also being replaced (opens in new tab). As the pair go their separate ways, we reveal where Chris Stark is going next.

Why is Chris Stark leaving Radio 1?

Chris Stark is leaving Radio 1 to pursue new projects with Global, a leading media company that owns Capital, Heart, Smooth Radio and many more. Stark's new projects will see him take on a variety of roles from show host and podcasting to creative direction.

Stark announced that he would be leaving Radio 1 in early July, and his last show was on 25 August. When speaking about his departure on air, he said "I feel very weird because I think when you sign up to Radio 1 you always know at some point you’re going to leave. I don’t want to go too deep right now because there’ll be another time for that, but I am super proud of us.”

Last show on Radio 1. Feels mad writing this. However, let’s make it count.@scott_mills and I are ready. I’ve written a 24 Years At The tapend for today. And breaking news… @bastilledan has re-recorded the theme tune 😂🤯Here we go xAugust 25, 2022 See more

Loyal listeners have been disappointed by the departure, with one fan writing on Twitter (opens in new tab) during their last show "I’ve just came to realise, that I’ve taken @scott_mills & @Chris_Stark for granted for the last 10 (23) years! Like that comfy sofa, there in the background, that you always love, but you so dearly miss it when it’s not there anymore."

Aled Haydn Jones, head of BBC Radio 1, said of Stark's departure, "Chris has been an integral part of the Radio 1 family who has brought so much entertainment and laughter to Radio 1 over the years."

Is Scott Mills leaving Radio 1?

Yes, Scott Mills is also leaving Radio 1 and will be moving to Radio 2 to take over Steve Wright's afternoon slot.

In a recent interview with The Sun (opens in new tab), Mills expressed both excitement and nerves about taking over from Wright. He said: "It is a big act to follow. I’ve been in denial for the past two months, but now I’ve done my last charts show and have four more shows left on Radio 1.

"I’ve spent a quarter of my life, if I’m lucky, on Radio 1 and have a massive step ahead but I’m excited.”

Where is Chris Stark going next?

Chris Stark is going Capital Radio where he will join the breakfast show alongside Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay.

Stark will be hosting the breakfast show, but he will also be taking on the role of creative director and working in Global's podcast division as developing sport content for Global Player, Global’s digital radio and podcast listening service.

He said of his new role "I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Global, working across a variety of amazing projects. I’ve known Roman a long time and often joked over a beer it’d be great to work together on something big one day – and now here we are."

He's not completely abandoned the BBC, however, because he will also be working on the hugely popular show That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp is getting even bigger! Presenter, producer and all-round legend @Chris_Stark will be joining the team in October. We are very excited 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vgjfGcqdW7July 5, 2022 See more

Who is replacing Chris Stark?

Chris Stark and Scott Mills will be replaced on their afternoon slot by Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth. The former hosts found out who their replacements were live on air when McCullough and Hawkesworth phoned them to announce the news.

Hawkesworth said "It seems sort of not real. I actually thought maybe I was making it up, maybe I dreamt it. I am quite literally about to live my dream and I can't wait to get going."

Her new co-host McCullough added "It’s bittersweet because like so many millions of people I am a huge fan of Scott and Chris. They are hands down the best at doing the radio, ever. I’m really going to miss them on Radio 1 and hope that their brilliant listeners join us for this new chapter in September."

Both newcomers have previously worked on BBC Radio 1 as part of the 2020 Christmas Takeover. Their new show, which will run from Monday to Thursday, 1pm to 3.30pm, from September 5, will be moving out of London and into BBC Salford.

A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How long has Chris stark been on Radio 1?

Chris Stark has been on Radio 1 for 10 years. He joined the station in 2012 and has been on the Scott Mills show ever since, though he had previously made a few appearances on the show as 'Scott's friend Chris'.

Stark started working in radio for Radio Northwick Park when he was 16 and has worked at several other stations including Galaxy, Real Radio, Virgin Radio and BBC 6 Music.

Chris Stark: Net worth

According to Digital Net Worth (opens in new tab), Chris Stark's net worth is $2million - $5million, and they estimate his salary to be in excess of $200,000.

Though his main source of income is from hosting the Radio 1 show, both he and Scott Mills have held and attended events around the country as DJs.

