Netflix's new series Painkiller has gripped audiences worldwide. But will there be a season 2 of Painkiller on Netflix? Here's everything we know.

Viewers loved Netflix's latest hit Painkiller and, upon reaching its end, were upset to find only six one-hour-long episodes. To get hold of more Painkiller content, many wanted to know more about the Painkiller cast and where they have seen them before and were desperate to know where Richard Sackler, the former Perdue Pharma president, is now.

And while some asked whether Painkiller is a true story like Netflix's The Strays and Apple TV's The Crowded Room, others were more interested to know if the show would be getting a second season or not.

Will there be a season 2 of Painkiller on Netflix?

There are currently no rumours suggesting that Painkiller will be getting a second season and it is unlikely as it was a limited series. However, thanks to the show's successful reception and newfound fan-following, there could be a season two or a spin-off somewhere in the future.

With the show being a limited series, that means that Netflix always planned for Painkiller to only be a single season long and wrap up its storyline in that set number of episodes. While the show does do that to some extent, the opioid crisis in America and the real-life court case against Purdue Pharma, the company Painkiller follows throughout season one, is still ongoing and its results could offer up a plot for more episodes.

However, Netflix have brought back many series that were originally intended to be limited series in both the form of second seasons and spin-offs. These include two of Ryan Murphy show's Monster and The Watcher.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What could Painkiller season 2 be about?

Despite the fact that Painkiller has not been officially renewed for a second season, there is plenty of real-life drama currently brewing around the show's main characters, the Sackler Family, and their company, Purdue Pharma, that would give season 2 a great storyline to follow.

The second season could follow the court cases and lawsuits against Perdue Pharma, which are still ongoing, and document the legal trials of the victims.

The plot could also change its focus from Purdue Pharma and OxyContin onto another controversial company and prescription drug to centre its storyline around how that medicine came onto the market and explore the resulting fallout it caused.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's new project exploring Big Pharma's part in the Opioid crisis

Even if Painkiller does not return for a second season or a spin-off, Netflix is bringing another new movie with a similar storyline to its platform later this year which may curb your appetite.

Released on 27 October 2023, Pain Hustlers, starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, will explore the story of the American opioid crisis using, just as Painkiller did, a New York Times article as source material.

Pain Hustlers follows the story of Liza, a woman working her way up the ladder of a failing pharmaceutical start-up. As she becomes more and more involved at the company, we watch on as she gets involved in a racketing scheme selling the dangerous class of prescription drugs, opioids.

The Netflix synopsis reads, "Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss, the worsening medical condition of her daughter, and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed."

