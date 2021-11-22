Save up to 50% on Amazon, Boohoo, Birchbox and Revolution beauty advent calendars with these Black Friday deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve spotted some HUGE Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals from big name brands that you’d be silly not to shop.

Not ordered yourself one of the best beauty advent calendars for December yet? There’s no need to panic with plenty of advents from your favourite beauty retailers still in stock and boasting some incredible discounts during their early Black Friday 2021 sale.

Savvy shoppers can currently bag up to 50% off Boohoo’s 24 door calendar. Whilst others will be pleased to know that this year’s Amazon beauty advent has a saving of over £20 during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Which is music to many a beauty obsessive’s ears considering it’s coveted status.

So much like those incredible Black Friday coffee machine deals and early Black Friday Pandora deals – it pays to purchase your advent during the annual sales weekend.

Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals:

1. Boohoo Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

Boohoo have slashed the price on their beauty advent calendar for 2021. With it currently available at HALF PRICE during the early Black Friday sale (yes, you read that right). It contains everything a beauty devotee could want in the countdown to Christmas – think Nails Inc polish, Garnier face wipes and Bondi Sands tanning products. Worth over £140, you’re essentially saving yourself a huge £110. So don’t delay and buy today.

2. Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

This Amazon advent is one of those ultimate Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals. Especially as it’s worth a whopping £280 and can be yours for just £52 in the early Amazon sale. It’s packed full of big brand names like Elemis, Neal’s Yard and L’Occitane and features 24 beauty goodies in total. And of course it’s expected to sell out quick at this amazing price – so we wouldn’t delay in adding to your basket.

3. Birchbox Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

Beauty box subscriber brand Birchbox are treating us during the Black Friday period – with over £25 off for both subscribers and new customers. It’s worth an almighty £350 – which is why it’s such a steal at just £60 currently (that’s a £290 saving!). You’ll find products by Sunday Riley, L’Occitane and Nuxe hiding behind each door. And a word to the wise – it’s limited edition – so when it’s gone, it’s gone.

4. Revolution Advent Calendar 2021

Another of those cracking Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals is this £10 saving on Revolution’s 2021 advent. It comes in a stunning millennial pink pattern – that’s perfect for teenagers – and boasts an eyeshadow palette, lipsticks, lip glosses, highlighters, makeup brushes, and much more. Currently on sale at £30 – it’s one of the cheapest beauty advent calendars you can pick up for this year’s Christmas countdown.