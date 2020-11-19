Christmas is just around the corner so it’s time to start planning gifts.
But it can be tough getting the right Christmas presents and gifts for mums. After all, what do you get for the woman who quite literally brought you into the world? Nothing seems good enough. Mothers also usually insist on “not wanting anything but your presence” at Christmas time, which makes things even more difficult when you don’t have anything to go off.
Every mother deserves a treat once in a while. They so often spend their time worrying about everyone else they forgot to think about themselves. What’s more, it’s been a funny old year and many have come to realise just how important their loved ones are to them – so now is the perfect time to treat your darling mother to something really special.
Struggling to figure out where to start? Fear not. We’ve rounded up a range of pampering Christmas presents and gifts for mums, covering all kinds of interests and hobbies. So whether your mum is a foodie, a beauty lover, a technology pro, a dog obsessive, an avid baker, a sports fanatic or a pamper princess – we have something to suit everyone.
From candles and luxurious beauty gift sets to Christmas hampers and high-tech gadgets, our gift guide covers all bases and all budgets as well. So whether you’re looking to get something small or really push the boat out, our selection will have something that tickles you (and your mother’s) fancy.
We’ve cherry-picked some of the finest presents from top high street retailers – including John Lewis, Oliver Bonas, Waterstones, Boots and more – so you don’t have to spend hours looking for gifts online. Our handy guide should help you get your Christmas shopping done in a matter of minutes. If you’re also looking to treat yourself or others, take a look at these impressive non-chocolate advent calendars, as well as top Christmas toys and our favourite Christmas jumpers.
Take a look at our gallery of the best Christmas presents and gifts for mums for inspiration
ROBERTS Revival Uno DAB/DAB+/FM Digital Radio with Alarm
Cost: £149.99
Why we love it: The classic 1950s radio is back in a big way and we couldn't love this pink retro Roberts radio anymore for styling out the trend. So whether your mum is turning up the Christmas carols or settling down for a gentle evening, this radio will see them out of the festive season with music for all occasions.
Zoloto China French Press Cafetiere
Cost: £38.50
Why we love it: With its gorgeous floral print, coffee lovers will love this ornate, china cafetiere not only for the morning pick-me-ups but for how it will look on their kitchen shelf afterwards.
Nadiya Bakes Cookbook
Cost: £19.99
Why we love it: Anyone who watched Nadiya on The Great British Bake Off knows she can cook up a storm with a delicious range of baked goods. Now bakers can follow in her footsteps with this cookbook and make delicious cakes for the whole family, or just for themselves whenever they fancy a treat.
Personalised Baking Board For Her
Cost: £28
Why we love it: For any mum that's passionate about her cakes and bakes, this is the perfect present. And what's more, you can personalise the design so you can make your mum smile every time she uses it.
YSL The Mascara Curler Finishing Touch Set
Cost: £28
Why we love it: There's no better time than Christmas to treat the special lady in your life to a luxury lippy and mascara with this beauty gift set - perfect for the incoming party season.
Unisex Cotton Waffle Double Faced Robe
Cost: £60
Why we love it: With all those celebrations, there's no doubt that your mum will want a few evenings tucked up on the sofa, as after all, Christmas is about being cosy. This robe is just the ticket. Made of textured cotton waffle, it's the perfect gift for a mum who likes to be pampered in her down time.
Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, recipes and stories
Cost: £26
Why we love it: There's only one chef that comes to mind over Christmas time, when you're looking for a sweet indulgent treat. Nigella Lawson's much anticipated new book, Cook, Eat, Repeat, offers ideas for all year around - as well as some new recipes just for Christmas.
Diptyque Baies Scented Candle
Cost: £27
Why we love it: A candle is a failsafe gift and this high-end Diptique one is sure to impress. It has notes of rose and blackcurrent leaves, leaving a unique and comforting scent in their home for the new year.
Coffees of the World Gift Set
Cost: £25
Why we love it: Fancy a coffee? No matter what their taste, this set is bound to have something for everyone. Your mum can enjoy one of these coffees hot, or hark back to the summer with an iced variety. The blends come from all around the world - India, South America, Africa, the Caribbean and more - so it's the ideal present for a true coffee connoisseur.
Gold & Glass Pink Velvet Three Tier Jewellery Box
Cost: £69
Why we love it: If your mum is a jewellery lover, why not treat her to this beautiful vintage-inspired box to keep her bits and pieces in?
Rituals The Ritual of Happy Buddha Energising Medium Gift Set
Cost: £29.90
Why we love it: These fresh and revitalising Rituals products are perfect for a pamper session.
Coffee And Book Club Subscription Gift
Cost: £29.95
Why we love it: Looking for something different this year? As any mum will tell you, there's nothing better than settling down with a cup of tea and a good book for a quiet moment. This unique gift subscription offers a different book every month, so you can be sure they won't run out of options.
Hotel Chocolat Everything Collection
Cost: £27.50
Why we love it: This gift hamper is any chocolate lover's dream. Packed with Billionaires Shortbread, Salted Caramel Puddles and Milk Cocoa Cookies, it will most definitely go down a treat.
Champneys Professional Collection Footcare Bundle
Cost: £20
Why we love it: This gift set lets mum recreate a spa setup at home with a foot soak, foot butter, foot scrub and heeling butter. The perfect combination for recovering from the holiday season.
Carmo Vase
Cost: £26
Why we love it: If you mum loves flowers then why not get her the perfect accessory to show them off in? This colourful one has a lovely unique design and will be just the right fit for those wanting a little pop of colour in their homes.
Neom Your Moment of Wellbeing Set
Cost: £50
Why we love it: This three-piece diffuser, mist and candle set covers all bases and will leave a house smelling glorious.
Kate Spade New York A5 Initial Notebook
Cost: £20
Why we love it: There's nothing better than a fresh notebook to see you off into the new year. So we loved how you could add a personal touch to these Kate Spade notebooks, with the subtle colour and high-quality paper, and get you're mother's initial adorned onto the front.
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Cost: £158.32
Why we love it: This Fitbit is great for on-the-go mums, with features such as heart rate tracking, music controls, weather, reminders and more. If this present hasn't made it onto their Christmas list already, get in there while you can.
Boozy Berries
Cost: £7
Why we love it: These raspberries have been soaked in Pinkster gin and are great for adding to recipes to give a boozy twist.
Embellished Palm Print Cosmetics Bag
Cost: £8
Why we love it: While their winter holiday may have been cancelled this year, an adorable cosmetic bag like this one is handy for storing makeup or toiletries on your mum's next staycation. And it's being booked up, it will add a new botanical element to their bathroom.
Aromatherapy Associates Miniature Collection Bath & Shower Oils
Cost: £40
Why we love it: This set of 10 allows every bath to be unique, with scents such as rosemary and pink grapefruit, lavender and black pepper and eucalyptus and peppermint.
Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Scent Diffuser
Cost: £64
Why we love it: A Sometimes there's nothing better than a classic, as after all, they're classics for a reason. This Jo Malone gift is exactly that. Always a treat, this diffuser is a great alternative to a candle and makes a chic decorative piece for the home.
Fevertree Ultimate Gin & Tonic Selection
Cost: £30
Why we love it: Gins lovers can get stuck in with gift set, which features two gin minis, two goblets and some tonics.
Sara Miller Hummingbirds Glasses Case
Cost: £18
Why we love it: A practical yet stylish present, this glasses holder is perfect for mums who might be a little prone to losing their glasses - even if they are only on the top of their head. It's gorgeous green colour will also fit in with other stylish accessories and give them a refresh fitting for the new year.
Just Sheepskin Duchess Mule Slippers
Cost: £60
Why we love it: Another cosy gift that will be much appreciated as the months turn colder, these slippers have a pure sheepskin lining as well as being both stylish and comfortable.
John Lewis & Partners Wine, Fizz & Nibbles Hamper
Cost: £90
Why we love it: One for the foodies, this delightful hamper boasts prosecco, red and white wine and savoury nibbles. So whether your mum has plans for a picnic or a girls' night in, they'll be all set.
Ottolenghi FLAVOUR
Cost: £24.99
Why we love it: Ottolenghi's latest cookbook is all about flavour and is packed full of magical and mouthwatering combinations. The perfect present for mums who love to cook and want to expand their flavour combinations, try something new and make incredible food.
Apple Watch Gold Aluminium Case with Sport Band
Cost: £399
Why we love it: If your mum is an Apple devotee, or just looking to step up her tech, this Apple watch could be just the treat that she deserves. It comes in 18 different colours as well, so you'll be spoilt for choice and be able to pick the best one that suits her best.
Personalised Crochet 2D Dog Face Keyring
Cost: £35
Why we love it: Perfect for a mum that's devoted to her dog, this personalised keyring can be made to resemble an individual's very own canine so they can really take their pooch with them, wherever they go.
The Gardener’s Garden
Cost: £29.95
Why we love it: If your mum is a green-fingered, this book will tell her everything she could possibly want to know about getting into the garden - whether she's a long time aficionado or a beginner.
Siren Wire Earrings
Cost: £115
Why we love it: Whatever happens, you can be sure that Christmas will never be cancelled with these festive earrings. Their beautiful green stone has made them a favourite of none other than the Duchess of Cambridge and with the classically stunning design, it's easy to see why.
Canon IXUS 185 20MP 8x Zoom Compact Digital Camera
Cost: £99.99
Why we love it: A camera is a great present as it gives lasting photos which a mother can treasure forever. From Christmas lunch to birthdays, christenings and the like, we love this Canon camera as it's simple to use and produces amazing photos every time. It's also great quality and more affordable than others on the market.
Seychelles Bath & Body Gift SetBath & Body Gift Set
Cost: £26
Why we love it: Seychelles is one of The White Company's signature scents, so no doubt this bath and body will go down a treat with fans of the company's other products.
Smartbox Afternoon Tea Gift Experience
Cost: £34.99
Why we love it: This luxury experience is available at 425 locations across the UK and permits two guests to indulge in finger sandwiches, homemade scones and delicious cakes.
BaByliss 5337U Hair Dryer
Cost: £30
Why we love it: Give your mum the present she deserves - a salon-worthy blowout - with this gorgeous pink hairdryer from industry favourites, BaByliss.
Ceramic Essential Oil Electric Aroma Diffuser
Cost: £45
Why we love it:
Know someone whose house always smells amazing? This gift is perfect for them, as it takes the style up a few notches from the standard diffuser. This diffuser is electric and has settings for 30 minutes or up to three hours. Not only that, but the sleek design won't be out of place in any interior design enthusiast's home.
Arclogy Rose Quartz Jade Roller and Gua Sha Scraper Set
Cost: £10.99
Why we love it: Calling all beauty fans! Elevate your mum's routine with this rose quartz roller, which helps to make skin smooth and firm by gently massaging. It's quickly become one of the must-haves of the year with experts raving about the amazing results.
Slim Mini Continental Purse
Cost: £140
Why we love it: This luxury purse is the ultimate present to give your mum an exciting update to her every day, especially as the new year is approaching. But as well as looking amazing, it has space for six credit cards and includes a central coin compartment with a hidden pocket.
White Dial Silver Mesh Watch
Cost: £99
Why we love it: Great paired with bracelets and other jewellery, this contemporary timepiece is classic and chic.
NESPRESSO by Magimix CitiZ & Milk Coffee Machine
Cost: £169
Why we love it: For those mums who love a proper barista coffee, this is the ultimate present. As well as being a pod machine so it's even easier to use than a cafetiere, this Nespresso coffee machine comes with its own milk frother so your mum will be able to make all her favourite coffees in the comfort of her own home.
The Classic Cabinet
Cost: £55
Why we love it: 59 filled and solid chocolates and biscuits in milk, white and dark. Need we say more? The Classic Cabinet is the ultimate present for a chocoholic and will give them a pick of some of the tastiest chocolates out there.
Satin Crane Print Pyjamas
Cost: £35
Why we love it: During those colder months, relaxing with a feel good film in your favourite pair of pyjamas is one of the best ways you can spend an evening. Satin pyjamas look and feel great and this set from M&S features an unusual crane design.
Fluffy Sleep Eye Mask
Cost: £15
Why we love it: Mums deserve their beauty sleep and this faux fur, fluffy eye mask will certainly help things along.
Chilly’s Emma Bridgewater Buttercup Flower Insulated Leak-Proof Drinks Bottle
Cost: £25
Why we love it: With the gorgeous, subtle design, your mum can stay stylish while taking steps to reduce plastic waste and keep her drinks hot or cold - as this one does both - at the same time. If your mum doesn't already have a re-usable water bottle, we certainly recommend this Chilly's one for Christmas.
Blanche Mother of Pearl & Circle Silver Pendant Necklace
Cost: £49.50
Why we love it: Oliver Bonas has some brilliant pieces in its jewellery selection, so they can always be relied on for amazing presents - like this Mother of Pearl necklace. Super versatile and goes with everything, it's an especially great gift to go for if you're not sure what kind of jewelry your mum likes.
Dyson HS01 Long Barrel Airwrap Complete Hair Styler
Cost: £449.99
Why we love it: The Dyson Airflow combines powerful air with controlled heat to take hair from wet to dry without extreme heat. This styling set comes with six attachments for different looks.
CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
Cost: £18
Why we love it: Nail varnishes and accessories always make great stocking fillers. This luxury Chanel one comes in shades which are perfect for winter.
The Taste of Fortnum’s Hamper
Cost: £60
Why we love it: Let's face it, you can never go wrong with a Fortnum & Mason hamper. This one combines both edible and drinkable treats, with tea, champagne, chocolate and baked creations.
Personalised Carry All Travel Purse
Cost: £22
Why we love it: If your mum loves an accessory that can be used from morning to night, then this is the perfect present. Use it as a purse or a clutch bag, this personalised piece is big enough for all the essentials.
Cath Kidston Cottage Patchwork Hand Cream Trio
Cost: £7
Why we love it: Treat your mum to the gift of smooth hands this Christmas with this Cath Kidston trio of creams. Another great stocking filler, the fun packaging and lovely scent that lingers after you've used it are just two of the things we love about this present.