Christmas is just around the corner so it’s time to start planning gifts.

But it can be tough getting the right Christmas presents and gifts for mums. After all, what do you get for the woman who quite literally brought you into the world? Nothing seems good enough. Mothers also usually insist on “not wanting anything but your presence” at Christmas time, which makes things even more difficult when you don’t have anything to go off.

Every mother deserves a treat once in a while. They so often spend their time worrying about everyone else they forgot to think about themselves. What’s more, it’s been a funny old year and many have come to realise just how important their loved ones are to them – so now is the perfect time to treat your darling mother to something really special.

Struggling to figure out where to start? Fear not. We’ve rounded up a range of pampering Christmas presents and gifts for mums, covering all kinds of interests and hobbies. So whether your mum is a foodie, a beauty lover, a technology pro, a dog obsessive, an avid baker, a sports fanatic or a pamper princess – we have something to suit everyone.

From candles and luxurious beauty gift sets to Christmas hampers and high-tech gadgets, our gift guide covers all bases and all budgets as well. So whether you’re looking to get something small or really push the boat out, our selection will have something that tickles you (and your mother’s) fancy.

We’ve cherry-picked some of the finest presents from top high street retailers – including John Lewis, Oliver Bonas, Waterstones, Boots and more – so you don’t have to spend hours looking for gifts online. Our handy guide should help you get your Christmas shopping done in a matter of minutes. If you’re also looking to treat yourself or others, take a look at these impressive non-chocolate advent calendars, as well as top Christmas toys and our favourite Christmas jumpers.

Take a look at our gallery of the best Christmas presents and gifts for mums for inspiration