Black Friday LEGO deals 2021: Harry Potter, Marvel, Disney, City and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday LEGO deals are some of the most sought-after when it comes to the shopping holiday as everyone from Amazon to Argos slashes prices on these iconic sets.

Fun, educational and great for fans of popular movie franchises, it’s no surprise that LEGO appears on kids’ Christmas lists every year. It’s for this same reason that the bricks and figures have also made their way onto our list of top Christmas toys 2021 as there’s always something for everyone.

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 26th November, but there are plenty of early deals currently on sale. These are the very best Black Friday LEGO early deals to be had on Harry Potter, Super Mario Brothers, Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and LEGO City sets. Keep an eye on this page as plenty more offers will be up for grabs leading up to the big day.

Early Black Friday LEGO deals 2021 at a glance:

Black Friday Harry Potter LEGO deals

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow – £59.99 £47.99 (SAVE £12)

Build Hogwarts’ own Whomping Willow with spinning branches, Flying Ford Anglia car and the Hogwarts castle backdrop. Also includes several characters, including Harry, and various accessories. View at Amazon

Black Friday LEGO Disney deals LEGO Disney Princess Belle and Rapunzel’s Royal Stables – £44.99 £33.98 (SAVE £11.01)

This three-level horse stable set contains five rooms, two small and detachable stalls and a sticker sheet. It also includes a Belle, Rapunzel and two horse figure toys. View at Amazon

LEGO Disney Frozen 2 Elsa’s Jewellery Box Creation – £39.99 £31.98 (SAVE £8.01)

Kids can make their very own Elsa Frozen 2 jewellery box with this set, perfect for keeping precious bits and bobs safe in. Also locked inside are two LEGO rings they’ll have to find. View at Amazon

LEGO Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Village – £74.99 £62.26 (SAVE £12.73)

This three-storey castle comes with a throne room, bedroom, attic, baker’s stall, fishmonger’s stall and a small dock – perfect for the accompanying rowing boat. View at Amazon

LEGO Disney Princess Raya and the Heart Palace Last Dragon Castle – £74.99 £59.99 (SAVE £15)

Straight from the Raya and The Last Dragon film, this castle has six rooms, two opening towers and one central tower. Raya and Namaari figures are also included in the set. View at Amazon LEGO Disney Princess Cinderella’s Royal Carriage Toy – £39.99 £31.99 (SAVE £8)

This set includes 2 mini figures, a pumpkin patch, small table and a treasure chest that fits right on the back of the carriage. Plus other accessories, so it’s ideal for film fans. View at Amazon

LEGO Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Tower Castle – £54.10 £41.98 (SAVE £12.12)

This four-level tower is filled with exciting details, such as two smaller structures, Tangled characters and other accessories to encourage kids’ creative play. View at Amazon LEGO Disney Mickey and Friends Fire Engine & Station Building – £44.99 £35.95 (SAVE £9.04)

This LEGO set includes a fire station with two towers, Goofy’s BBQ with parasol and a fire engine. Ideal for kids aged 4 and over, it’s also a great one for young Mickey Mouse fans. View at Amazon

Marvel LEGO deals

LEGO Marvel Rise of the Domo Space Building – £89.99 £74.99 (SAVE £15)

This 8″ spaceship features a cockpit, armoury packed with cool weapons and a lab full of tech. In addition, it includes six Marvel figures and two Deviant figures. View at Zavvi