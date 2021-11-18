Black Friday LEGO deals 2021: Harry Potter, Marvel, Disney, City and more

Black Friday LEGO deals are some of the most sought-after when it comes to the shopping holiday as everyone from Amazon to Argos slashes prices on these iconic sets.
Fun, educational and great for fans of popular movie franchises, it’s no surprise that LEGO appears on kids’ Christmas lists every year. It’s for this same reason that the bricks and figures have also made their way onto our list of top Christmas toys 2021 as there’s always something for everyone.
Black Friday officially begins on Friday 26th November, but there are plenty of early deals currently on sale. These are the very best Black Friday LEGO early deals to be had on Harry Potter, Super Mario Brothers, Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and LEGO City sets. Keep an eye on this page as plenty more offers will be up for grabs leading up to the big day.
Early Black Friday LEGO deals 2021 at a glance:
- Harry Potter LEGO – 20% off at Argos
- Super Mario Brothers LEGO – 25% off at Argos
- Disney LEGO – up to 24% off at Amazon
- Marvel LEGO – up to 22% off at Amazon
- Star Wars LEGO – up to 24% off at Amazon
- LEGO City – up to 15% off at Amazon
Black Friday Harry Potter LEGO deals
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow –
£59.99 £47.99 (SAVE £12)
Build Hogwarts’ own Whomping Willow with spinning branches, Flying Ford Anglia car and the Hogwarts castle backdrop. Also includes several characters, including Harry, and various accessories.
LEGO Harry Potter Moment: Transfiguration Class –
£27.99£20.99 (SAVE £7)
This transfiguration class is all contained within a magical brick-built LEGO book. Also included are the figures of Professor McGonagall, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.
LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Toy House –
£64.99£47.99 (SAVE £17)
This Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Car set also contains characters Harry, Ron, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon, Dobby and Hedwig – plus many other accessories.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village –
£84.99£66.98 (SAVE £18.01)
This set contains two two-floor structures to build: Honeydukes sweetshop and The Three Broomsticks pub. It also includes various accessories and mini-figures.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train –
£74.99£55.99 (SAVE £19)
Create the iconic King’s Cross 9¾ platform with this set, complete with 4 seats, a removable side panel and roof. It also has the Trolley Witch with all her sweet treats.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower –
£84.99£66.98 (SAVE £18.01)
This iconic Hogwarts location houses the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore’s Office, Hospital Wing, the Prefects’ Bathroom and a Yule Ball scene. And it has 8 mini figures.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets –
£129.99£100 (SAVE £29.99)
This modular set includes two different structures: The Chamber of Secrets and The Great Hall with an accessible tower and attic. Along with 10 different figures, it also includes a Basilisk snake.
LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus –
£30£24 (SAVE £6)
This three-level Harry Potter Knight Bus set has a hinged opening side panel, removable roof, a sliding bed and a swinging chandelier. The set also includes a Shrunken Head and Harry’s chest with accessories.
LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig Display Model –
£35£28 (SAVE £7)
The perfect model for fans of the Harry Potter movies, this detailed buildable LEGO Hedwig model comes with realistic flying wings – and a stand to keep them on.
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid Hut Hippogriff Rescue –
£50£40 (SAVE £10)
Straight from the third film, this woodland Hagrid hut set comes complete with the Executioner, in addition to the Minister of Magic, Harry, Ron, Hermione and Hagrid figures.
LEGO Super Mario deals
LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle –
£90 £67.50 (SAVE £22.50)
Kids must overcome a whole world of challenges before taking on Bowser in this exciting expansion pack. It also includes the figures of Dry Bones, Bowser and Lava Bubble.
LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship –
£90 £67.50 (SAVE £22.50)
Suitable for those 8 years and over, kids can use this pack to build Bowser’s iconic Airship for display or play. It also includes three figures plus a POW Black and Cannon Start Pipe.
LEGO Super Mario Luigi Starter Course –
£50 £37.50 (SAVE £12.50)
Introduce kids to the world of LEGO Super Mario with this Luigi Starter Course. Suitable for those over 6 years, the set also includes a LEGO Luigi figure as well.
LEGO Super Mario House & Yoshi Set –
£25 £18.75 (SAVE £6.25)
This expansion set includes a LEGO Mario’s house, the Super Star Block, a hammock – and so much more to add to the LEGO Super Mario Starter Pack (not included).
LEGO Super Mario Lakitu Sky World –
£35 £26.25 (SAVE £8.75)
This unique LEGO Super Mario set brings a digital-coin-winning challenge to the brick-built LEGO game universe. Also, it includes 3 iconic figures: Lakitu, Bullet Bill and Fuzzy.
LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set – £50 £37.50 (SAVE £12.50)
Use this LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Set to customise the Starter Course and Expansion Sets (sold separately) in endless ways.
Black Friday LEGO Disney deals
LEGO Disney Princess Belle and Rapunzel’s Royal Stables –
£44.99 £33.98 (SAVE
This three-level horse stable set contains five rooms, two small and detachable stalls and a sticker sheet. It also includes a Belle, Rapunzel and two horse figure toys.
LEGO Disney Frozen 2 Elsa’s Jewellery Box Creation –
£39.99£31.98 (SAVE £8.01)
Kids can make their very own Elsa Frozen 2 jewellery box with this set, perfect for keeping precious bits and bobs safe in. Also locked inside are two LEGO rings they’ll have to find.
LEGO Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Village –
£74.99 £62.26 (SAVE £12.73)
This three-storey castle comes with a throne room, bedroom, attic, baker’s stall, fishmonger’s stall and a small dock – perfect for the accompanying rowing boat.
LEGO Disney Princess Raya and the Heart Palace Last Dragon Castle –
£74.99 £59.99 (SAVE £15)
Straight from the Raya and The Last Dragon film, this castle has six rooms, two opening towers and one central tower. Raya and Namaari figures are also included in the set.
LEGO Disney Princess Cinderella’s Royal Carriage Toy –
£39.99 £31.99 (SAVE £8)
This set includes 2 mini figures, a pumpkin patch, small table and a treasure chest that fits right on the back of the carriage. Plus other accessories, so it’s ideal for film fans.
LEGO Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Tower Castle –
£54.10 £41.98 (SAVE £12.12)
This four-level tower is filled with exciting details, such as two smaller structures, Tangled characters and other accessories to encourage kids’ creative play.
LEGO Disney Mickey and Friends Fire Engine & Station Building –
£44.99 £35.95 (SAVE £9.04)
This LEGO set includes a fire station with two towers, Goofy’s BBQ with parasol and a fire engine. Ideal for kids aged 4 and over, it’s also a great one for young Mickey Mouse fans.
Marvel LEGO deals
LEGO Marvel Rise of the Domo Space Building –
£89.99 £74.99 (SAVE £15)
This 8″ spaceship features a cockpit, armoury packed with cool weapons and a lab full of tech. In addition, it includes six Marvel figures and two Deviant figures.
LEGO Marvel Avengers Helicarrier Toy –
£109.99 £94.99 (SAVE 15)
Suitable for LEGO fans over 9-years old, this helicarrier carries Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, War Machine and Nick Fury on their way to battle the bad guys.
LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armour –
£54.99£42.99 (SAVE £12)
This Iron man lab set comes with detachable modules and a rotating platform with posable robotic arms for Tony Stark to get suited and booted as Iron Man. Also includes six minifigures.
LEGO Marvel The Eternals In Arishem’s Shadow Figure –
£59.99£49.99 (SAVE £10)
If your child loved the new Eternals film, they’ll LOVE this set. It’s great because it brings together four Eternals, a Deviant and a Celestial together in a powerful superhero confrontation.
LEGO Marvel The Guardians of the Galaxy Ship –
£134.99 £102.99 (SAVE £32.99)
The ultimate Marvel ship! A rotatable stand lets you move the spaceship into position then open to cockpit and join characters Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Thor on their adventures.
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Building Set –
£59.99£54.99 (SAVE £5)
This model is perfect for mature LEGO collectors. It features a recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and it has descriptive tablet. But it’s only suitable for 18+.
Star Wars LEGO deals
LEGO Star Wars Armoured Assault Tank –
£34.99£29.98 (SAVE £5.01)
Kids can recreate the exciting 501st Legion versus Battle Droid battles from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars with this amazing Armoured Assault Tank (AAT).
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship –
£149.99£114.99 (SAVE £35)
With seven mini figures included, this is the ultimate set for Star Wars fans over 9-years old. It has rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring loaded shooters – and so much more.
LEGO Star Wars The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle –
£89.99£71.46 (SAVE £18.43)
This detailed ship comes straight from the film Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Inside, it has with two spring-loaded shooters, a dorsal fin that lifts and a mini figure cockpit with a cabin.
LEGO The Mandalorian Construction Set –
£69.99£50 (SAVE £19.99)
For those over 10-years-old, this construction set is ideal for any Star Wars fans. The figure has a posable head, mouth and ears for creating a whole range of loveable expressions.
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle –
£119.10£103.44 (SAVE £15.66)
Kids over 9-years can build their own Darth Vader’s Castle with this set, complete with five different figures and accompanying ship. So it’s a perfect present for Star Wars fans!
LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker Toy –
£139.99£104.99 (SAVE £35)
This set includes six LEGO mini figures, including Luke Skywalker. The set contains over 1000 pieces! So, it’s perfect for keeping kids busy over the holidays.
LEGO City deals
LEGO City Wildlife Rescue –
£39.99 £29.99 (SAVE £10)
This LEGO City play set is a modern wildlife rescue centre and it’s perfect for animal fans. It includes the LEGO CITY Adventures TV character Jessica Sharpe, a ranger and explorer mini figures. Also, there are animals like lions included in the set.
LEGO Fire Rescue Helicopter –
£24.99£19.99 (SAVE £5)
This set contains a helicopter, motorbike, power station setting and LEGO fires for adventures. Also includes three mini figures, including a plant worker, pilot and TV series hero Clemmons.
LEGO City Police Station –
£89.99£69.99 (SAVE £20)
This four-part police headquarters has a jailbreak explosion function, two truck toys, motorcycle and a drone toy. It also includes accessories like a torch, roof light and siren – plus loads of mini figures to play with.
LEGO City Community Skate Park –
£24.99£19.99 (SAVE £5)
This LEGO set contains everything any figure needs skate around the city, including a wheelchair athlete, skater and BMX rider with soda drinks ready to go for sports events.
If you haven’t found what you’re looking for, there will be more Black Friday LEGO deals on this page soon enough so be sure to save us to your bookmarks.
When will the best Black Friday LEGO deals start in 2021?
Black Friday officially starts on November 26 2021, so we expect many of the best deals to appear from then.
However, many of the best Black Friday LEGO deals are already live across retailers like Argos and Amazon. And if last year is anything to go by, they’re likely to continue appearing in the week before the shopping holiday begins.
The same goes for other great Black Friday discounts, for example, appliances like KitchenAid deals and NutriBullet deals.
What will be the most popular sets on Black Friday 2021?
The most popular sets on Black Friday 2021 will undoubtedly be those themed around some of the most popular movie franchises, in addition to the classic sets.
Fans are celebrating the Harry Potter movies’ 20th anniversary this year, so we reckon the Hogwarts play sets will continue to be popular. Similarly, we believe those sets linked to the Disney and Super Mario Brothers will be at the top of Christmas lists. Star Wars and Marvel play sets are going to be a great pick because more films like Eternals came out this year. So, we reckon will be plenty more new fans out there looking for sets to play with.
City, one of LEGO’s own creations, will be a must-have for fans of the LEGO YouTube videos and television shows as they include many of the same characters. But it’s also one for those who are just starting to build their collection, as the series comes with figurines and bricks.
So, some of the top savings to be had on LEGO this Black Friday, you don’t want to miss out on these deals.
Which retailers will have the best Lego Black Friday Deals?
Judging by last year’s Black Friday deals and what we’ve seen so far, the retailers who will have the best deals are:
- Amazon – shop LEGO deals here
- Argos – shop LEGO deals here
- Zavvi – shop LEGO deals here
But as the big day gets closer, we’re also expecting the likes of John Lewis and Tesco to kick off their Black Friday sale with discounts across toy ranges – including LEGO.