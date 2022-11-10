14 money-saving buys to look out for over Black Friday, according to our Money Editor

Double down on any Black Friday bargains you find by looking out for these money-saving appliances, gadgets and gizmos that can help you to save even more money in the long run.

With inflation high and predicted to rise even further, millions of families are worried about how much their energy bills will cost (opens in new tab) and are focusing on how to save energy in their home (opens in new tab) to keep bills as low as possible. Similarly, if you have a water meter, knowing how to save water (opens in new tab) and looking out for water-saving devices can be another way to save on your household bills.

And Black Friday is the perfect time to look for these gadgets and devices to see if you can pick them up for a fraction of the price. But if you do plan on shopping in the Black Friday sale, make sure you have a battle plan in place to make sure you grab a genuine bargain and avoid overspending.

Money-saving buys to look out for over Black Friday

1. A radiator reflector

The first thing to look out for in the Amazon Black Friday sale is a radiator reflector kit. Radiator reflectors slot behind your radiators to reflect the heat they generate back into the room. They can be particularly helpful in reducing heat loss from radiators that back on to your home's exterior walls.

They're easily installed, are invisible once in place, and can help reduce how much energy you use, and cut your energy bills in the process.

Marketing manager at radiator reflector manufacturer Radflek, Andrew Lovie (opens in new tab), says: "Radiator reflectors are a very simple energy saving solution for any home. They simply sit behind your radiator reflecting the wasted heat from the back of the radiator back into the room.

"In a correctly set up system, the money saving comes from the boiler not having to work so hard to get the room to up to temperature as the heat isn’t being wasted out into the wall."

(opens in new tab) Radflek Radiator Reflectors. Available at Radflek (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: from £21.99 | Pack size: Available in 3, 5 and 8 sheet packs Granted Recommended Product Status by the Energy Saving Trust, Radflek Radiator Reflectors are easily installed and can reduce heat loss through external walls by up to 45%, helping to reduce your energy bills and make your home feel warmer.

You could decide to make your own using this kitchen foil radiator hack (opens in new tab), but while it might work to some extent, it won't be as effective as a specially designed radiator reflector.

2. An electric blanket

An electric blanket is another money-saving product that's worth looking out for during the Black Friday sale.

When you look at how much it costs to run an electric blanket (opens in new tab), it's a lot more energy efficient than leaving your heating on all day or using an indoor heater, so can help to keep you warm and keep your energy bills low.

If you already have an electric blanket - check it for any signs of wear and tear, creasing or folding, loose connections or scorch marks as this is a sign that yours should be replaced.

We've also compared electric blankets with hot water bottles (opens in new tab) to see which works out cheapest to use and which is the most effective at keeping you warm.

3. An air fryer or multicooker

Air fryers have grown in popularity over the last five years, and are a popular way to make healthier food at home. But it's worthwhile also considering how much it costs to run an air fryer (opens in new tab) and how much cheaper it is to run than a conventional oven.

An oven costs around 87p per day to run, where as an air fryer (depending on the make and model) costs somewhere between 13p and 34p per day. So if you're someone who uses the oven on a regular basis, you may be able to make significant savings on your energy bills by switching to an air fryer.

You can also look for a multicooker that combined multiple cooking features, including air frying, in a single appliance.

AO.com (opens in new tab)’s small appliance expert, Thea Whyte (opens in new tab) said: “Using a multi-cooker is a great way to save money on your energy bills when cooking as they typically use less energy than your standard conventional oven. Not only that, but many models can have up to nine different settings meaning you only need one appliance in your kitchen to air fry, grill, steam or slow cook.”

4. A smart plug

Did you know that appliances left on standby still use energy? That means you could be using more energy than you actually need to - and paying for the privilege. (Make sure you know the most expensive household items to leave on standby (opens in new tab) so you can turn them off asap!)

This is where a smart plug (opens in new tab) can come in handy. Smart plugs can be controlled by an app on your phone, or connected to a smart assistant like Alexa, so you can control it by voice control. By plugging a smart plug into your socket, and then plugging your appliance or device into the smart plug - you can effectively make any device or appliance 'smart'. This means you can turn your devices off remotely and make sure they're not left on standby.

Smart plugs are also really useful for plugs that are hard to reach that you may struggle to turn on or off manually.

5. Tumble dryer balls

When it comes to how much a tumble dryer costs to run (opens in new tab), it's not cheap. In fact, it's one of the most energy guzzling appliances in your home. While it'll be good for your energy bills if you can reduce how often you use your tumble dryer, sometimes only a tumble dryer will do the job.

But throwing some tumble dryer balls in with your laundry can help dry your clothes quicker, meaning you may not need to run your tumble dryer for as long. They help to aerate the laundry so that the warm air can better circulate and dry the laundry more effectively.

With energy bills so high, you might also be interested in how to dry clothes without a dryer (opens in new tab) and what the cheapest way to dry clothes (opens in new tab) is as we head into winter.

(opens in new tab) Nepal Handmade Natural Wool Dryer Balls. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £9.89 | Pack size: 6 (XL) | Material: Wool Goodto.com's Money Editor Sarah Handley (opens in new tab) says: "I bought these tumble dryer balls from Amazon when the weather cooled and it was harder for me to dry my laundry outside. While I can dry clothes on an airer, I find it difficult to find suitable space to dry towels and bedding, so I do still use my tumble dryer for those. "In the past, I've regularly had to give the laundry and extra tumble on a shorter cycle to dry them effectively. Now I throw six wool laundry balls in with the bedding or towels and they come out perfectly dry, super soft, and relatively crease free, after just one standard drying cycle."

6. Laundry balls

In a similar vein to tumble dryer balls, you can buy washing or laundry balls that replace the need to traditional laundry detergents and fabric softeners.

Take the ecoegg (opens in new tab) for example. It's an egg-shaped recyclable container that is filled with mineral pellets and a small amount of detergent which can be used for up to 70 washes (if you buy the standard one). You can then buy refill pellets.

So not only can washing balls help you to save money, they're also good for the environment.

