John Lewis Black Friday - 20 EPIC gifts under £20 you won't want to miss

The John Lewis Black Friday sale has some seriously great gift ideas with up to 25% off, and we've found a brilliant edit for you.

Black Friday is a brilliant chance to bag some serious bargains, especially if you know what you're looking for. But, some of us, well we're just not that naturally organised and find ourselves low-key panic-buying gifts, if this sounds like you, then you're in the right place, my friend.

In the meantime we've found a brilliant selection of gift ideas all with up to 25% off, whether it's homes, kids other halves, or marathon runners you're buying for, we have you covered.

John Lewis Black Friday deals at a glance

John Lewis Black Friday - 20 epic gift ideas for under £20

(opens in new tab) 1. Neom Organics London Christmas Wish travel candle: WAS £18, NOW £14.40, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) This 100% natural Christmas Wish fragrance is a comforting blend of 13 pure essential oils including mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean to help you relax and unwind, whilst surrounding your home with the soothing, traditional scent of Christmas.

(opens in new tab) 2. Caroline Gardner Spot Hand Gel: WAS £13 , NOW £10.36, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Hand sanitiser has become one of the most used items since covid hit, so treat your loved one to this stylish holder. Fill the reusable plastic bottle and attach it to your bag or keys to keep you protected whilst you are out and about.

(opens in new tab) 3. Ronhill Marathon running waist band: WAS £22 , NOW £17.25, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) This is THE gift if you know anyone who is training for a marathon… It features an expandable pouch that can fit your essentials and loops at the sides for storing energy gels. Made of a premium welded fabric for extra comfort.

(opens in new tab) 4. Murdock London Beard Oil: WAS £20 , NOW £16, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Help your other half to treat his beard with the kind of TLC that's needed to say on the right side of 'shave it all off'. With this blend of 100% nutritious natural oils their

beard will feel smooth, shiny and healthy and the skin underneath soft and supple.

(opens in new tab) 5. Le Crueset Stoneware Stackable Ramekin: WAS £14 , NOW £11.25, SAVE 25% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) A best-seller with over 42 bought today. Can be used to serve snacks in or cook mini mac& cheese - because who doesn’t want that in their life. Dishwasher and freezer safe, you can choose from eight glorious colours and they’re stackable - saving you cupboard or side space.

(opens in new tab) 6. OXO POP Airtight Rectangular Kitchen Storage Container 2.6l: WAS £16 , NOW £14, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Selling fast, sort your cupboards out with this clever air-tight storage, it's super easy to open - even one-handed. Made of clear, BPA-free plastic with rounded corners for easy pouring and a push-button opening. Plus they’re dishwasher safe the dream.

(opens in new tab) 7. Eleanor Bowmer Miani shells and dalmation espresso cups: WAS £14.50 , NOW £11.96, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Gift-boxed and beautiful this pair of espresso cups feature super glam gold loop handles and gorgeous prints, all Eleanor Bower’s china is made from clay and kiln-fired for durability, making it dishwasher safe as well as gorgeous.

(opens in new tab) 8. My First Wooden Hammer Bench: WAS £11.50 , NOW £9.60, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) A firm favourite, best-seller in the wooden toys section of John Lewis, so bag your bargain now. Perfect for ages 12 months + it’s great for fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Any tot in your life will love this.

(opens in new tab) 9. Wooden ramps racer: WAS £14 , NOW £12, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) A brilliant toy that will carry your 12-month-old through to toddlerdom. Helps to develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination, as well as goes on to help with social development. Start at the top and watch them go, go, go! Perfect for any car fan in your life.

(opens in new tab) 10. Buzzwire game: WAS £11.50 , NOW £9.60, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) An exciting game to test steady hands and hand-eye coordination, plus requires intense concentration so keeps kids quiet and calm. Simple (hah!) guide the loop around the course without touching the sides. It’s great fun for all the family.

(opens in new tab) 11. Marble run: WAS £19 , NOW £16, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Selling fast, so if it’s on a Christmas list, buy it now. Simple and open to endless hours of fun, this one's made for creative minds. Helps develop fine motor skills and hand-to-eye coordination, the different textures and surfaces help develop sensory perception and it builds early knowledge of numbers, shapes and colour recognition.

(opens in new tab) 12. Wooden pick up sticks: WAS £10 , NOW £6, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) A great stocking filler at a bargain price, and it's a game for all the family to play after Christmas dinner! Takes steady hands, concentration, and no laughing. Simple yet effective fun.

(opens in new tab) 13. Anyday Pups Print reversible single duvet cover: WAS £17 , NOW £14.40, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) The Anyday range is spot on for people who want to budget and not spend a fortune, plus it’s still John Lewis-level quality. And this one is no exception, made from easy-care blend of polyester and cotton it dries fast and keeps its colour with minimal ironing. Plus it has a 144 thread count and its reversible - so two in one.

(opens in new tab) 14. Dr Jart+ Ceramidin travel skincare set: WAS £13 , NOW £10.40 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) A cult product and skin saviour at a brilliant price. All three products have the specially formulated Dr.Jart+'s Ceramidin Complex, a proprietary derma fusion of ceramides, that helps strengthen skin's moisture barrier to defend against moisture loss. Dermatologist tested.

(opens in new tab) 15. Benefit Merry Mini Makeup set: WAS £19 , NOW £15.60, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Benefit is a favourite, and it's a top seller for most brands. Get volumised lashes with BADgal BANG!, smoother-than-smooth skin with our #1 pore primer The POREfessional and a long-lasting, sculpted brow look with 24-HR Brow Setter. Comes in a reusable keepsake tin.

(opens in new tab) 16. Kate Somerville Kate’s Clinic Essentials mini duo set: WAS £24 , NOW £18.75, SAVE 25% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) A cult skincare brand at a bargain of a price. Kate's clinic-at-home facial improves texture, pores and radiance while smoothing and polishing. AHAs and Fruit Enzymes deliver triple-action exfoliation for visibly glowing results in two minutes. Goat's Milk, Manuka Honey and Avocado and Jojoba Oils help keep skin looking and feeling soft, smooth and hydrated in her non-foaming, creamy cleanser.

(opens in new tab) 17. Happy Socks Monday Morning gift set: WAS £18 , NOW £14.96, SAVING 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Socks gifted in a carton of milk, seriously what’s not to love (Good luck wrapping them, mind.) These socks are made from breezy combed cotton which is softer and smoother than ordinary cotton, not to mention more durable, too. Plus they have a really cool coffee cup print.

(opens in new tab) 18. Floral Street Discovery set: WAS £16 , NOW £12.80, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) A gift of a mini scent wardrobe, will be the gift that keeps on giving all year. A 1.5ml sized spray bottle of eight vegan and unforgettable perfumes. Including Wonderland Peony, Electric Rhubarb, Neon Rose, Arizona Bloom, Wild Vanilla Orchid, Chypre Sublime, Black Lotus, and Ylang Ylang Espresso.

(opens in new tab) 19. Mango Nala Croc-effect card holder: WAS £10, NOW £7.99, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Flying off the shelves this faux leather purse from Mango keeps things simple with a couple of card slots, and makes a great stocking filler.

(opens in new tab) 20. Little Animals cotton fitted baby sheet: WAS £20 , NOW £16, SAVE 20% | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Made from pure cotton so super gentle on the skin, and a practical but pretty gift. It has a timeless pattern to add charm to your nursery. Pick this today and you’re supporting our investment in Better Cotton’s mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday is on 25th November. Black Friday always falls on the day after the Thanksgiving celebrations in the USA, which is the fourth Thursday in November. But, what was once a US-only event has evolved into a global event, with most brands and retailers offering deals and money off.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?



Cyber Monday is the online-only version of Black Friday, and it’s on 28th November. It’s the first Monday after Black Friday and it caps off a weekend of price cuts. It’s always worth checking out as retailers usually save last-minute offers for this.

