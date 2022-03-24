We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Just hours after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that he was dropping Income tax by 1p and slashing fuel duty to help with the cost of living, Lloyds Banking Group announced that it planned to close 60 branches, and customers are wondering which Lloyds banks are closing down?

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland brands is set to close 60 of its branches – leading up to 124 job losses. The closures come on the back of the NatWest bank closures and HSBC which announced it was closing 69 of its branches.

Due to the changing nature of its customer base and the move to online banking, in recent months more closures have been announced.

As we look at which Lloyds Banking Group brands are affected this time around…

Which Lloyds banks are closing down?

There are 24 Lloyds bank branches closing down across the UK, with 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax branches set for closure under the Lloyds Banking Group announcement.

Lloyds Bank closures 2022:

Aylesbury Gatehouse, closure date: 26/07/2022

Beaconsfield, closure date: 29/06/2022

Birmingham Temple Row, closure date: 15/09/2022

Bolton Westhoughton, closure date: 01/08/2022

Bradford Thornbury, closure date: 11/08/2022

Buckingham, closure date: 20/09/2022

Chandlers Ford, closure date: 30/06/2022

Chipping Campden, closure date: 10/08/2022

Colchester St Johns, closure date: 30/06/2022

Cottingham, closure date: 20/09/2022

Edgbaston, closure date: 21/09/2022

Knutsford, closure date: 06/07/2022

Liverpool Woolton, closure date: 07/07/2022

Lyndhurst, closure date: 14/07/2022

Marlow, closure date: 13/07/2022

Morriston Swansea, closure date: 04/08/2022

Oxford Summertown, closure date: 21/07/2022

Poulton-le-Fylde, closure date: 03/08/2022

Rushden, closure date: 28/06/2022

Shanklin, closure date: 26/07/2022

Shrewsbury Mount Pleasant, closure date: 28/07/2022

Smethwick, closure date: 11/08/2022

Swanwick, closure date: 21/07/2022

Tiptree, closure date: 25/07/2022

Bank of Scotland closures 2022:

Aberdeen 201 Union St, closure date: 14/09/2022

Alness, closure date: 27/07/2022

Brechin, closure date: 02/08/2022

Broxburn, closure date: 09/08/2022

Carluke, closure date: 27/06/2022

Clarkston, closure date: 04/07/2022

Dunblane, closure date: 07/07/2022

Dyce, closure date: 05/07/2022

Edinburgh Barnton, closure date: 13/07/2022

Edinburgh Shandwick, closure date: 13/07/2022

Forres, closure date: 11/07/2022

Glasgow Riddrie, closure date: 09/08/2022

Innerleithen, closure date: 04/08/2022

Kirkcudbright, closure date: 03/08/2022

Lockerbie, closure date: 08/08/2022

Selkirk, closure date: 08/08/2022

Shotts, closure date: 15/08/2022

Stromness, closure date: 17/08/2022

Troon, closure date: 21/09/2022

Halifax bank closures 2022:

Abingdon, closure date: 29/06/2022

Beaconsfield, closure date:28/07/2022

Beccles, closure date: 05/07/2022

Belfast Shaftesbury, closure date: 28/06/2022

Bideford, closure date: 06/07/2022

Devizes, closure date: 27/07/2022

Doncaster Mkt Pl, closure date: 19/09/2022

Dunstable, closure date: 11/07/2022

Finchley Central, date: 12/07/2022

Halifax Commercial St, closure date: 19/09/2022

Margate, closure date: 18/07/2022

Morriston, closure date: 18/07/2022

Penge, closure date: 10/08/2022

Totton, closure date: 19/07/2022

Wokingham, closure date: 20/07/2022

Worcester Park, closure date: 20/07/2022

Yeadon, closure date: 25/07/2022

Will Lloyds close more branches?

It’s not clear whether Lloyds will close more branches in the near future, but as previous banks have shown, additional closures sometimes happen. HSBC announced this month that it was closing 69 branches – this announcement came after it had already closed 82 branches in 2021.

According to Lloyds, around 18.6 million customers regularly use online banking with the group, an increase of 12 per cent over the last two years and the bank has more than 15 million mobile app users – an increase of 27 per cent in the last two years.

Vim Maru, group retail director at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches. Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

Is my money safe in a UK bank?

Money that you put into UK banks or building societies that are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority is protected by the Financial Services compensation Scheme (FSCS). However, the FSCS deposit protection limit is £85,000 per authorised firm.