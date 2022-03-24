Just hours after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that he was dropping Income tax by 1p and slashing fuel duty to help with the cost of living, Lloyds Banking Group announced that it planned to close 60 branches, and customers are wondering which Lloyds banks are closing down?
Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland brands is set to close 60 of its branches – leading up to 124 job losses. The closures come on the back of the NatWest bank closures and HSBC which announced it was closing 69 of its branches.
Due to the changing nature of its customer base and the move to online banking, in recent months more closures have been announced.
As we look at which Lloyds Banking Group brands are affected this time around…
Which Lloyds banks are closing down?
There are 24 Lloyds bank branches closing down across the UK, with 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax branches set for closure under the Lloyds Banking Group announcement.
Lloyds Bank closures 2022:
- Aylesbury Gatehouse, closure date: 26/07/2022
- Beaconsfield, closure date: 29/06/2022
- Birmingham Temple Row, closure date: 15/09/2022
- Bolton Westhoughton, closure date: 01/08/2022
- Bradford Thornbury, closure date: 11/08/2022
- Buckingham, closure date: 20/09/2022
- Chandlers Ford, closure date: 30/06/2022
- Chipping Campden, closure date: 10/08/2022
- Colchester St Johns, closure date: 30/06/2022
- Cottingham, closure date: 20/09/2022
- Edgbaston, closure date: 21/09/2022
- Knutsford, closure date: 06/07/2022
- Liverpool Woolton, closure date: 07/07/2022
- Lyndhurst, closure date: 14/07/2022
- Marlow, closure date: 13/07/2022
- Morriston Swansea, closure date: 04/08/2022
- Oxford Summertown, closure date: 21/07/2022
- Poulton-le-Fylde, closure date: 03/08/2022
- Rushden, closure date: 28/06/2022
- Shanklin, closure date: 26/07/2022
- Shrewsbury Mount Pleasant, closure date: 28/07/2022
- Smethwick, closure date: 11/08/2022
- Swanwick, closure date: 21/07/2022
- Tiptree, closure date: 25/07/2022
Bank of Scotland closures 2022:
- Aberdeen 201 Union St, closure date: 14/09/2022
- Alness, closure date: 27/07/2022
- Brechin, closure date: 02/08/2022
- Broxburn, closure date: 09/08/2022
- Carluke, closure date: 27/06/2022
- Clarkston, closure date: 04/07/2022
- Dunblane, closure date: 07/07/2022
- Dyce, closure date: 05/07/2022
- Edinburgh Barnton, closure date: 13/07/2022
- Edinburgh Shandwick, closure date: 13/07/2022
- Forres, closure date: 11/07/2022
- Glasgow Riddrie, closure date: 09/08/2022
- Innerleithen, closure date: 04/08/2022
- Kirkcudbright, closure date: 03/08/2022
- Lockerbie, closure date: 08/08/2022
- Selkirk, closure date: 08/08/2022
- Shotts, closure date: 15/08/2022
- Stromness, closure date: 17/08/2022
- Troon, closure date: 21/09/2022
Halifax bank closures 2022:
- Abingdon, closure date: 29/06/2022
- Beaconsfield, closure date:28/07/2022
- Beccles, closure date: 05/07/2022
- Belfast Shaftesbury, closure date: 28/06/2022
- Bideford, closure date: 06/07/2022
- Devizes, closure date: 27/07/2022
- Doncaster Mkt Pl, closure date: 19/09/2022
- Dunstable, closure date: 11/07/2022
- Finchley Central, date: 12/07/2022
- Halifax Commercial St, closure date: 19/09/2022
- Margate, closure date: 18/07/2022
- Morriston, closure date: 18/07/2022
- Penge, closure date: 10/08/2022
- Totton, closure date: 19/07/2022
- Wokingham, closure date: 20/07/2022
- Worcester Park, closure date: 20/07/2022
- Yeadon, closure date: 25/07/2022
Will Lloyds close more branches?
It’s not clear whether Lloyds will close more branches in the near future, but as previous banks have shown, additional closures sometimes happen. HSBC announced this month that it was closing 69 branches – this announcement came after it had already closed 82 branches in 2021.
According to Lloyds, around 18.6 million customers regularly use online banking with the group, an increase of 12 per cent over the last two years and the bank has more than 15 million mobile app users – an increase of 27 per cent in the last two years.
Vim Maru, group retail director at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches. Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”
Is my money safe in a UK bank?
Money that you put into UK banks or building societies that are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority is protected by the Financial Services compensation Scheme (FSCS). However, the FSCS deposit protection limit is £85,000 per authorised firm.