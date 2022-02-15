We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After NatWest confirmed plans to close 32 of its stores many customers are wondering which NatWest stores are closing?

The decision to close some outlets comes after the drop in the number of people using its in-branch services following the Coronavirus pandemic and follows a change to the high street after M&S announced plans to close some of its stores and Wilko said it was closing some shops.

The lender said the decision affects the NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands, 32 of which will close in England and Wales in the next 12 months, as we look at all you need to know about the closures…

Which NatWest stores are closing?

The following NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland stores are closing;

Natwest

Billericay

Borehamwood

Bulwell & Hucknall

Chelsea

Gillingham Kent

Gosforth

Headingley

Hull University

Leatherhead

Leeds Victoria

Manchester Spinningfields Square

Marlow

Nottingham City

Piccadilly & New Bond Street

Ruislip

South Woodford

Swanley Kent

Tavistock Square

Twickenham

Windsor & Eton

Derby Crompton House

RBS

Bishopsgate

Cardiff City

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Harrow

Leeds Park Row

Leicester Market Street

London Child & Co

Nottingham City Office

Southampton High Street

Wilmslow

Why are NatWest closing branches?

NatWest is closing 32 of its branches because there has been a significant shift to mobile and online banking, causing a decline in the number of people using in-branch stores.

A NatWest spokesperson said, “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

It is not yet known how many job losses there will be but it’s hoped that many will be redeployed across the company.

A statement added, “For the vast majority of colleagues at closing branches, we will look to redeploy them to suitable roles within the branch network.

“For the small number of colleagues placed at risk as a result of this announcement, we will seek to manage any redundancies on a voluntary basis, and also explore where possible, redeployment opportunities.”

How many NatWest branches are there?

There are more than 960 NatWest branches. The bank is considered on of the Big Four clearing banks in the UK with 3,400 cash machines across Great Britain and offers 24-hour Actionline telephone and online banking services.

And the bank has promised to “contact vulnerable customers to ensure they can continue to bank with them in the way which suits them best,” and this has led to the roll out of a new postal cash delivery and Companion Card service nationwide for vulnerable customers.

In 2020, NatWest announced plants to cut the positions of 550 employees in its retail business division and shut one of its London offices.

You can find out more about the current NatWest bank closures by visiting NatWest.com.

Citizens Advice warned 206 post offices have closed in the last two years, the equivalent of two closing each week.

In addition, 1,291 branches are currently deemed “temporarily closed”, but almost six in 10 of these have been shut for more than two years, the report said.

NatWest hasn’t confirmed the closure date for the branches, but usually gives customers at least 12 weeks’ notice.

Vulnerable customers who are concerned about the upcoming changes can call the bank on 0800 051 4176.