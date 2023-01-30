Which Barclays branches are closing? The 15 sites set to shut down
Barclays are one of many banks closing branches in 2023
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As yet another bank announces plans to close sites across the UK, customers are wondering which Barclays branches are closing?
Just days after Lloyds Banking Group announced Lloyds branch closures (opens in new tab) and Halifax branch closures (opens in new tab), while NatWest plans to close 23 more branches (opens in new tab), Barclays has become the latest bank to confirm that more of their sites will be closing in 2023.
The reasons for widespread closures include increased use of mobile banking and the effect of the pandemic, with less and less people going into branches for their banking needs. Lloyds said the number of customers visiting the branches it plans to close had dropped by 60% on average over the last five years. With 15 more bank branches now set to shut down, we take a look at which Barclays branches are closing...
Which Barclays branches are closing in 2023?
Barclays are closing 15 branches across the UK - 14 in England and one in Wales - all of which will shut their doors between 26 April and 5 May.
It means the total number of bank branches closing in the UK in 2023 is now over 100, following announcements from Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest too.
- Gosport, 43/44 High Street - April 26
- Bedale, 18a North End - April 26
- Bridgwater, 16 High Street - April 26
- Heywood, 2 Church Street - April 28
- Stamford, 46/49 Broad Street - April 28
- Oakham, 10 High Street - April 28
- Wymondham, 45 Market Street - April 28
- London, 19 Fleet Street - May 3
- Watton, 56 High Street - May 3
- Chislehurst, 7 High Street - May 4
- St Helens, 19 Church Street - May 4
- Radlett, 221 Watling Street - May 5
- Leyburn, Market Place - May 5
- Talbot Green, 3 Ely Valley Road - May 5
- Oundle, 2 New Street - May 5
Which Barclays branch closures had already been announced?
- Amersham - 1 March 2023
- Liskeard - 2 March 2023
- Ellesmere Port - 2 March 2023
- Dagenham Heathway - 3 March 2023
- Weymouth - 3 March 2023
- Bridlington - 6 March 2023
- Mumbles - 7 March 2023
- Sittingbourne - 8 March 2023
- Sleaford - 8 March 2023
- Torquay - 8 March 2023
- Birmingham Kings Heath - 10 March 2023
- Guiseley - 12 April 2023
- Hunstanton - 12 April 2023
- Walworth - 13 April 2023
- Bargoed - 14 April 2023
- Barnoldswick - 14 April 2023
- Flitwick - 14 April 2023
- Macclesfield - 14 April 2023
- Woburn Sands - 18 April 2023
- Bermondsey - 19 April 2023
- Shenfield - 19 April 2023
- Upton Park - 20 April 2023
- Blackheath West Midlands - 21 April 2023
- Keswick - 21 April 2023
- Leeds Moortown - 21 April 2023
- Stanhope - 21 April 2023
View the full list of Barclays branch closures on the Barclays website (opens in new tab).
Why are Barclays closing branches?
Barclays has cited footfall as the reason behind the decision to close some branches, as the number of people visiting banks has rapidly decreased since the onset of online banking, and dropped further during the pandemic.
A statement on the Barclays website says: "Our branch network and the colleagues who work in them remain a vital part of what we offer our customers. Yet with customers visiting our branches less and less each year, we must constantly assess how and why our branches are used and make decisions based on that insight. There will be times when this means that we will make the difficult decision to close a branch."
Related features:
- Which HSBC branches are closing? (opens in new tab)
- Which M&S stores are closing? (opens in new tab)
- Which Wetherspoons are closing? (opens in new tab)
- Which Wilko stores are closing? (opens in new tab)
- Which McColl's are closing? (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Ferdinand is pregnant with her and Rio's second baby - six months after suffering a miscarriage
The former TOWIE star has announced she is expecting a rainbow baby
By Selina Maycock • Published