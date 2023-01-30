Which Barclays branches are closing? The 15 sites set to shut down

As yet another bank announces plans to close sites across the UK, customers are wondering which Barclays branches are closing?

Just days after Lloyds Banking Group announced Lloyds branch closures (opens in new tab) and Halifax branch closures (opens in new tab), while NatWest plans to close 23 more branches (opens in new tab), Barclays has become the latest bank to confirm that more of their sites will be closing in 2023.

The reasons for widespread closures include increased use of mobile banking and the effect of the pandemic, with less and less people going into branches for their banking needs. Lloyds said the number of customers visiting the branches it plans to close had dropped by 60% on average over the last five years. With 15 more bank branches now set to shut down, we take a look at which Barclays branches are closing...

Which Barclays branches are closing in 2023?

Barclays are closing 15 branches across the UK - 14 in England and one in Wales - all of which will shut their doors between 26 April and 5 May.

It means the total number of bank branches closing in the UK in 2023 is now over 100, following announcements from Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest too.

Gosport, 43/44 High Street - April 26

Bedale, 18a North End - April 26

Bridgwater, 16 High Street - April 26

Heywood, 2 Church Street - April 28

Stamford, 46/49 Broad Street - April 28

Oakham, 10 High Street - April 28

Wymondham, 45 Market Street - April 28

London, 19 Fleet Street - May 3

Watton, 56 High Street - May 3

Chislehurst, 7 High Street - May 4

St Helens, 19 Church Street - May 4

Radlett, 221 Watling Street - May 5

Leyburn, Market Place - May 5

Talbot Green, 3 Ely Valley Road - May 5

Oundle, 2 New Street - May 5

Which Barclays branch closures had already been announced?

Amersham - 1 March 2023

Liskeard - 2 March 2023

Ellesmere Port - 2 March 2023

Dagenham Heathway - 3 March 2023

Weymouth - 3 March 2023

Bridlington - 6 March 2023

Mumbles - 7 March 2023

Sittingbourne - 8 March 2023

Sleaford - 8 March 2023

Torquay - 8 March 2023

Birmingham Kings Heath - 10 March 2023

Guiseley - 12 April 2023

Hunstanton - 12 April 2023

Walworth - 13 April 2023

Bargoed - 14 April 2023

Barnoldswick - 14 April 2023

Flitwick - 14 April 2023

Macclesfield - 14 April 2023

Woburn Sands - 18 April 2023

Bermondsey - 19 April 2023

Shenfield - 19 April 2023

Upton Park - 20 April 2023

Blackheath West Midlands - 21 April 2023

Keswick - 21 April 2023

Leeds Moortown - 21 April 2023

Stanhope - 21 April 2023

Why are Barclays closing branches?

Barclays has cited footfall as the reason behind the decision to close some branches, as the number of people visiting banks has rapidly decreased since the onset of online banking, and dropped further during the pandemic.

A statement on the Barclays website says: "Our branch network and the colleagues who work in them remain a vital part of what we offer our customers. Yet with customers visiting our branches less and less each year, we must constantly assess how and why our branches are used and make decisions based on that insight. There will be times when this means that we will make the difficult decision to close a branch."

