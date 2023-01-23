Which Halifax branches are closing? The full list
Find out if your local Halifax branch will be closing
Following Lloyds bank closures (opens in new tab), NatWest branch closures (opens in new tab) and several HSBC branches closing down (opens in new tab), customers now want to know which Halifax branches are closing?
Lloyds Banking Group - which owns Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland - has been closing bank branches across the UK since spring 2022, following a decline in footfall to their banking sites.
Now, the group has announced a further 40 closures in total, and customers understandably want to know which areas are affected. Here's the full list of which Halifax branches are closing down...
Which Halifax branches are closing?
18 Halifax sites are due to close, and all but one of the closures are in England - with Halifax closing its branch in Bangor, Wales. Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both Halifax and Lloyds, have said that all of the branches due to close have at least one free-to-use cash machine or a Post Office within a third of a mile.
The group also said there will be no job losses as a result of the closures, as the staff affected are being offered roles in other branches or in another part of the business, and that the closure will take place between April and June 2023.
The full list of Halifax branch closures
- Bangor, High Street – April 17
- Chester Le Street, Front Street – April 19
- London, Fenchurch Street – April 19
- Aldershot, Union Street – April 26
- Crouch End, Broadway Parade – April 27
- Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Barlow Moor Road – April 27
- Golders Green, North End Road – May 3
- Putney, Putney High Street – May 4
- Norbury, London Road – May 4
- Surbiton, Victoria Road – May 10
- Chingford, Chingford Mount Road – May 15
- Redruth, Fore Street – May 16
- Bletchley, Queensway – May 18
- Maldon, High Street – June 5
- St Neots, High Street – June 6
- Whitley Bay, Park View – June 21
- Purley, Purley Parade – June 22
- Grays, High Street – June 22
Why are Halifax branches closing?
Much like the NatWest and HSBC closures, Lloyds Banking Group are closing Lloyds and Halifax branches because of a decline in footfall.
The group said the branches to be closed have seen the number of visits drop by about 60% on average in the last five years, which is partly due to more and more people switching to online banking.
A spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group said: "Branches play an important part in our strategy but we need to have them in the right places, where they are well-used.
"We’ll continue to invest in branches that are being used regularly, alongside our online, mobile app and telephone services."
How many Halifax branches are closing?
The latest announcement sees 18 Halifax branches due to close, alongside 22 Lloyds sites between April and June.
In July, Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 66 branches between October 2022 and January 2023, and now 40 more Halifax and Lloyds bank branches will close this year.
Once the closures are complete, Lloyds Banking Group will have 1,277 branches across its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands.
