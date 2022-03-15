Which HSBC branches are closing – is yours on the list?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

HSBC has announced the closure of 69 bank branches as customers wonder which HSBC branches are closing?

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a loss of some familiar high street stores as M&S look to close some of its shops and Wilko announced plans to shut doors of some outlets. And last month NatWest confirmed it was closing some of its bank branches as a result of a growth in online banking.

On the closures, Jackie Uhi, the head of HSBC UK’s Branch Network, explained, “The way people bank is changing – something the pandemic has accelerated. Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

“Rather than a one-size fits all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas,” she added.

With HSBC the latest to fall victim, with around 400 job losses expected, we look at which customer towns and cities will be affected…

Which HSBC branches are closing?

HSBC is closing 69 of its bank branches, the full list of the HSBC branches which are set to close:

July 2022:

19th July – City of London, Westfield Stratford City, New Bond Street

21st July – Cambridge, (Hills Road), Moorgate, Angel Islington

26th July – Gloucester Road, Monmouth, Perth

28th July – Hammersmith, Merry Hill, Woking

August 2022:

2nd August – East Grinstead, Peckham, Farnham

4th August – Beaconsfield, Street, Lymington

9th August – Sidcup, Thame, Hoddesdon

11th August – Birmingham, (Harborne), Londonderry, Uckfield

16th August – Leyland, Omagh, Borehamwood & Elstree

18th August – Golders Green, Stowmarket, Eltham

23rd August – Wellingborough, Amersham-on-the-Hill, Bishop Auckland

25th August – Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Woodbridge, Thornbury

September 2022

1st September – New Malden, Hartlepool, Keynsham

6th September – Pinner, Dewsbury, Barking

8th September – Newmarket, Billericay, Beckenham

13th September – Sidmouth, Burgess Hill, Daventry

15th September – Strood, Nottingham (West Bridgford), Ellesmere Port

20th September – St Annes-on-Sea, Ringwood, Pontefract

22nd September – Ilkeston, Petersfield, Whitehaven,

27th September – Hampstead, (High Street), Inverness, Wandsworth

29th September – Manchester (Didsbury), Bristol (Whiteladies Road), Shirley.

October 2022:

4th October – Herne Bay, Manchester (Trafford Park), Cardiff (Canton)

6th October – Falmouth, Bootle. HSBC has confirmed its bank branch in Kingston will close sometime this year but a set date has yet to be determined.

The bank recently issued a warning to its customers over the dangers of romance scams following the popularity of Netflix’s Tinder Swindler

Is HSBC closing branches in the UK?

HSBC is closing 69 of its branches in the UK but it is trying to reshuffle 400 affected staff into other roles. HSBC last announced a big round of branch closures in January 2021, with 81 closed in the year.

Jackie Uhi, the head of HSBC UK’s Branch Network explained why those particular 69 locations above were selected for closure. She added, “We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing. This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches.”