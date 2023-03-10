How to get a FREE Pandora bracelet - in time for Mother's Day

Choosing the perfect pressie is a task that can come with some pressure. But if you can't decide on the best Mother's Day gift (opens in new tab) for your Mama, we might have the solution. Spend £99 at Pandora right now and you'll get a FREE bracelet worth £60. In other words, you can spoil your mum and treat yourself - or someone else - at the same time!

Pandora jewelry never seems to fall out of fashion so you can be confident that a necklace, bracelet, or pair of earrings from Pandora will strike just the right note as a Mother's Day gift. The offer runs until March 19th and you have until 4 pm on March 15th to order in time for Mother's Day delivery in the UK.

Not sure what to buy? We've browsed the options and come up with a selection of items worth £99 that will bag you the free bracelet too.

A classic that will appeal to the kind of mum who's style never fades, this stylish bracelet is hand-finished in sterling silver and features a heart-shaped, plain polished clasp with a domed 14k gold heart centre. The ever-popular snake chain gives it a clean, contemporary look while the threaders and stoppers keep the charms safely in place.

This year, say it with flowers - with a difference! Spoil your mum with this delicate Daisy Flower Ring that she can enjoy all year round. Plated with 14k rose gold, each daisy is crowned with a sparkling cubic zirconia stone that catches the light beautifully. Check out the Pandora Daisy Earrings and matching necklace for a full, fabulously floral look.

Fans of Disney's Aladdin will be delighted with this sterling silver necklace featuring Genie's Magic Lamp from the Disney classic - just in time to channel Princess Jasmine for the 30th anniversary of the beloved story. The charming magic lamp motif is set with round brilliant-cut cubic zirconia in Jasmine's characteristic teal colour.

