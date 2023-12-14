How the Haus Projekt Baby Walker sky-rockets your child's development

We tested out the Haus Projekt Baby Walker to see how it starts babies walking and keeps them entertained.

This attractive, pastel-hued toy will appeal to parents who prefer plastic-free alternatives that still engage. It's a great way of encouraging your child to stand up but it also offers a collection of toys for them to enjoy when they're not trying to walk.

If you're looking for the Best Baby Walker out there, we think the Haus Projekt is a worthy contender. However, for more interactive features, you might prefer the Vtech First Steps Baby Walker, which we named our Best Buy.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Charlie Goodto parent tester For this review, Goodto.com asked Charlie, one of our parent testers, to try out the Haus Projekt Baby Walker for two weeks with her baby, Seb, aged 10 months.

Charlie liked how this walker combined good looks with a wide range of activities as she's often found that you have to choose between the two. "The walker has loads of different things to play with, so babies are entertained for ages," she told Goodto.

The first thing you notice about the Haus Projekt Walker is how incredibly light and easy to push it is. It's been designed to encourage little ones into taking their first steps towards their first steps - and it really works.

"Until we had this walker to review, Seb wasn't really showing any interest in pulling himself up, but within a couple of days, he realised that he could hold on to the top bar of the walker, and from that moment he was off," said Charlie.

While its price tag isn't cheap, Charlie thought the Haus Projekt was a savvy purchase.

"With all the activities and the option of using it as a walker, this would suit a wide age range of babies so would be a good investment as they won't be bored of it after five minutes," she said.

Price & availability

The RRP of the Haus Projekt Walker is £60 which is more than some other walkers on the market. The likes of Amazon and Kidly stock the walker but it's rarely on offer.

Charlie thought it was worth its price tag. "I think the design and all the features it has make it well worth the money - it would be a lovely gift for someone too," she said.

She thought that its range of toys and the fact it could be used with both younger babies and older toddlers added to its value. "It's quite pricey for a walker but it's made to a really high standard and would last a baby a long time, as there's so many different things to use and to play with, so I think it works out to be good value."

(Image credit: Amazon)

Design & features

Weighs: 2.98kg | Age: 1-3 years

The Haus Projekt Walker has been created in a typically stylish, Scandi design.

"Aesthetically, it looks really lovely with pastel shades and natural wood," said Charlie. "So many baby toys are bright, plasticky and primary colours and, while I have a lot of these toys and have nothing against them, it was refreshing to have something that not only was really enjoyable for babies but I also enjoyed looking at!".

These good looks were backed up with functionality as there is a vast array of activities for little ones, including cogs, flaps, beads and musical instruments.

"There's a little xylophone (although Seb mostly enjoys chewing on the stick to play it with), cogs to turn, a little door that opens and closes, a spinning bear/leaf, a small corrugated block, some abacus beads, a spinning mirror, three holes for shapes to go through, and a wooden hexagon that you can move along a 'track'," said Charlie.

"They've all been designed to encourage babies' cognitive development, and it's great that you can leave your little one in front of it and they'll be captivated for ages - super handy if you want to have a sneaky coffee while they play!"

Charlie has really noticed the effects of having the Haus Projekt around and credits it with helping Seb towards walking.

"I love how much this walker has helped his development in such a short space of time, and it's great for pre-walkers who might just need a little bit of encouragement to understand that they can use their weight to pull themselves up."

(Image credit: loveandjoy)

How we tested

Tested out the product with a baby for two weeks.

Assembled the product, noting how easy this was and how long it took.

Made use of all the product's features and tested to see which were genuinely useful, and which were gimmicks.

Things you won't find on the box

When the Haus Projekt Walker arrived, Charlie had absolutely no problem in assembling it.

"It was really easy to put together and comes equipped with a pretty good little screwdriver and Allen key, so I was able to assemble it all in about five minutes, and then we were ready to go!"

She found the walker light compared to others and, while this meant it was easier for Seb to push, it also meant that there was a chance that the baby could pull it over once they got bigger and stronger.

"The walker is quite lightweight so it's easy for a baby to push along once they're standing with it. For us, we hold onto it so Seb can practise walking but we don't let go."

Who's it best for

Charlie thought the Haus Projekt Walker would suit "someone who likes functionality but also appreciates stylish aesthetics and wants something a little bit different to the plastic walkers on the market".

And she's already recommended it to friends. "Seb learned to pull himself up using this walker, so for friends with babies of a similar age I've recommended it as a way to encourage their babies' development," she said. "It looks great, has lots to keep babies (and parents!) occupied and is suitable for pre-walkers and walkers alike, so it's a toy that'll last a long time."

Need an alternative?

If you'd prefer a walker with lights and sound, read our review of the Babymoov 5-in1 Progressive Walker, or Vtech's First Steps Walker is a slightly cheaper option and was named the Best Buy in our Best Baby Walkers Buying Guide.

Looking for more baby kit? Check out our best convertible car seats or the best cot beds for your little ones.