We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can grab a huge 2kg box of Cadbury Heroes at a generously discounted price thanks to Black Friday at Amazon, so you can get fully stocked for Christmas.

If you’re on the hunt for the best Christmas food or the best chocolate advent calendars this year you’ve come to the right place, but those with an added chocolate craving, Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on a 2kg box of Cadbury Heroes is all you need.

Amazon wouldn’t be our go-to without some must-have homeware gadget deals, including incredible Black Friday Nutribullet deals, and Black Friday blender deals to spruce up your kitchen. Also, there are so many offers on the best perfumes of all time, why not treat yourself?

For a limited time, you can save 26% on a massive 2kg box of Cadbury Heroes in an incredible Black Friday chocolate price cut so you can stuff your Christmas stockings, Christmas chocolate hampers and Christmas Eve boxes with Cadbury joy.

Cadbury Heroes 2kg Bulk Sharing Box – Now £20.69 Was £28 | Amazon

There really is a bar for everyone, including Twirl, Wispa, Fudge, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel, Dinky Decker, Crunchie Bits, and Cadbury Éclair- yummy! The perfect bulk sharing box is great for festive parties, or as a chocolate present for someone special. View Deal

And, for all the chocoholics out there, Amazon has announced a jaw-dropping early Black Friday 2021 sweet treat sale, which means shoppers can restock on a massive Black Friday 1kg bag of Lindt chocolate truffles for just £15!

Also available are the Black Friday 36 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which have been put on sale from £21.60 to £15.99.