Aldi is selling the Ambiano 3-in-1 Kebab and Grill for under £30 and it makes the ideal gadget for summer barbecues.



Aldi is an incredible place to find deals on kitchen gadgets, from a cute ice cream maker to a genius pizza maker. You can even buy a 2-in-1 fire pit. But the deal we’re most excited about is the sell out 3-in-1 Kebab and Grill is back and just £29.99.

Now you can create the ultimate BBQ with the Ambiano 3-in-1 Kebab Grill. It’s reversible and lets you cook vegetables, seafood, and meat with ease.

The grill has one flat grill and one ribbed, with nine detachable, rotating kebab skewers, making it the most versatile grill ever. For just £29.99 you get three different appliances in one – best of all you can get it delivered straight to your door.

Ambiano 3-In-1 Kebab Grill

It also features variable temperature control and has a removable drip tray which makes it easy to clean. The reversible grill plate is also non-stick, so no ruined burgers here!

With hotter days finally upon us, this grill is an absolute summer staple for at-home barbecues and outdoor gatherings. It would also make an ideal last-minute gift for Father’s Day, or to anyone who dominates the barbecue game.

It’s been tried, tested, and reviewed and it’s safe to say – Aldi shoppers love it.

One wrote, “Great product, the grill heats up really quickly! I’ll be putting it to good use!”

Another said, “Fantastic product! I love a kitchen gadget, and I’m very pleased I got this one. The heating element heats up very quickly and evenly and also is very reactive when changing temperature settings. The griddle pan works perfectly both for meat and vegetables. The turning skewers are good and can cope with sizable chunks of meat which come out tender and juicy.”

Just picture yourself now, a gin cocktail or Aperol Spritz in hand, sunbathing while your kebabs and burgers cook, now that’s the summer we’re craving. Don’t miss out, they’re selling fast!