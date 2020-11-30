There are still plenty of offers on Cyber Monday on kids' favourite toy brands like LEGO, L.O.L Surprise, Playmobil and Disney to see little ones through to Christmas.
Cyber Monday toy deals are set to be MASSIVE this year, after so much success was had with Black Friday from Disney, Amazon, Smyth’s Toys, Hamley’s, the Entertainer and more. So if you missed out on the deals earlier in the weekend or are still looking for the perfect Christmas present, the price cuts for Cyber Monday will certainly have you ticking off your shopping list in no time at all.
We’ve got the best deals on kids’ favourite toys like LEGO City sets, Frozen 2 dressing up outfits, themed scooters and trikes, plus games that are great for kids but adults will love as well. With the holidays fast approaching, keeping busy will be at the top of families’ lists and with this range of fantastic deals from the top toy stores across the internet, occupying little ones’ attention doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.
No matter what you’re looking for, we have you covered. These are the very best Cyber Monday toy and games deals on the sites…
Best Cyber Monday toy deals 2020: at a glance
Amazon
- Playmobil 70049 City Life Hospital Ambulance – £34.99 (SAVE £13)
- Playmobil 70048 City Life Hospital Emergency Helicopter with Landing Pad – £25.97 (SAVE £9.02)
- Playmobil 70286 Scooby-Doo! Mystery Machine – £39.99 (SAVE £10)
- Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower – £39.99 (SAVE £15)
- Articulate -The Fast Talking Description Board Game – £21.99 (SAVE £11)
- Sanlebi Pet Care Vet Kit- £15.79 (SAVE £3.20)
- BeebeeRun Dinosaur Toys – £16.99 (SAVE £10.90)
- EUTOYZ Walkie Talkies – £17.98 (SAVE £3.01)
- Monopoly Game: L.O.L. Surprise Board Game – £16.99 (SAVE £7)
- deAO ‘My Little Chef’ Miniature Kitchen Play Set – £23.99 (SAVE £6)
- Peppa Pig House and Garden Play Set – £16.99 (SAVE £3)
- Teletubbies Jumping Po Toy Cbeebies – £24.99 (SAVE £12.24)
- Fisher-Price GMM44 Laugh & Learn Time to Learn Smartwatch – £7.50 (SAVE £2.49)
- Disney GDB91 Pixar Toy Story 4 Woody and Bullseye – £16.99 (SAVE £8)
Smyth’s Toys
- Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch – £29.99 (SAVE £15)
- L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G Remix Super Surprise – £109.99 (SAVE £30)
- Paw Patrol Dino Chase Plush Toy – £14.99 (SAVE £10)
- Thomas & Friends TrackMaster – Thomas & Nia Cargo Delivery Set – £14.99 (SAVE £15)
- LEGO 60198 City Cargo Train RC Battery Powered Set – £143.99 (SAVE £36)
- Sylvanian Families Country Tree School Gift Set – £34.99 (SAVE £35)
- Fortnite The Chapter 1 Collection – 10 Collectible Figure Pack – £59.99 (SAVE £40)
- Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker For Kids 6+ – Night Sky With Neon Yellow – £49.95 (SAVE £20)
- DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Branch Toddler Doll – £14.99 (SAVE £5)
- Bloopies Shellies Volcano Play Set –£19.99 (SAVE £10)
Hamleys
- Paw Patrol – Paw Patroller – £52 (SAVE £13)
- Elf On The Shelf Plushee Pal Huggable Boy – £14 (SAVE £6)
- Hamleys 10-Inch Pippa & Percy Penguin – £12.50 (SAVE £12.50)
- Hamley’s Dance Star Mixer – £21 (SAVE £14)
- Disney Frozen Fashion Doll With Outfit Assortment – £14 (SAVE £6)
- Hamleys Super Lab Water Experiments – £15 (SAVE £10)
- Ferrari Foldable Led Twist Scooter – £49 (SAVE £21)
- Ferrari Inline Skate in Black – £42 (SAVE £28)
- Hamleys Draughts – £12.60 (SAVE £5.40)
The Entertainer
- Chocolate Lolly Maker – £14 (SAVE £7)
- VTech Kidizoom Duo 5.0 Camera – Pink or Blue – £43.99 (SAVE £11)
- Mighty Beanz Slammer Time Race Track – £8 (SAVE £12)
- Botched Operation Game – £12 (SAVE £8)
- Cluedo Guess Who? Game – £12 (SAVE £8)
- Sylvanian Families Town Grand Department Store – £39.99 (SAVE £40)
- Barbie Chelsea Club Aquamarine – £12 (SAVE £8)
- Britain’s Got Talent Game – £5 (SAVE £15)
- Cave Club Fernessa Doll – £7.50 (SAVE £7.50)
- Hatchimals Secret Surprise Playset – £6.50 (SAVE £6.50)
- Disney Pixar Incredibles 2 30cm Figure – Baby Jack-Jack – £10 (SAVE £8)
- Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish Glamfetti 12-Pack – £12.50 (SAVE £12.50)
Very.co.uk
- My Lovely Llama Battery Operated Ride On – £99.99 (SAVE £130)
- Marvel Legends Series Avengers Electronic Power Gauntlet – £57.99 (SAVE £42)
- Paw Patrol Portable DVD Player – £58.99 (SAVE £11)
- Barbie Princess Adventure – £17.99 (SAVE £5)
- Cry Babies Dreamy the Unicorn – £22.99 (SAVE £7)
- Luvabella Mealtime Magic – £49.99 (SAVE £11)
Cyber Monday toy deals: Where can you find the best ones in 2020?
Cyber Monday toy deals: Amazon
Amazon is one of the best places to shop over the whole Cyber Weekend but it really comes into its own on Cyber Monday. As one of the biggest online retailers, millions and millions of people around the world log in every day to get great prices on a range of toys and games for kids, so it should come as no surprise that they’re hot on some of the best deals we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.
With more deals coming in over the weekend, we can’t wait to see what lands when Cyber Monday kicks off on November 30. Last year, there was 25% off LEGO sets and prices started from just £19.99. The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet was discounted by almost half price. The Lottie Dolls Pony also took a 25% discount and there were various other savings to be had on much-loved kids crafting toys, like modelling clay sets. There were extensive deals on LOL Surprise as well, with the Fuzzy Pets Ball taken down by 43% and the Fluffy Pets Winter Disco Series with Removable Fur also reduced by the same amount.
Can’t wait until Cyber Monday to shop the best online deals? Take a look at these savings live now on Amazon…
Playmobil 70049 City Life Hospital Ambulance –
£47.99 £34.99
Save almost £15 on the City Life Hospital Ambulance from Amazon. Complete with an illuminated monitor, removable roof, accessible doors and space for 2 figures, a large interior for folding stretcher and other emergency equipment.
Playmobil 70048 City Life Hospital Emergency Helicopter with Landing Pad –
£34.99 £25.97
Suitable for anyone aged over the age of 4, this set contains movable rotor blades and has functional doors, an accessible cockpit space for 2 figures, space for rescue stretcher within the helicopter and it includes a landing pad.
Playmobil 70286 Scooby-Doo! Mystery Machine –
£49.99 £39.99
This set contains the mystery machine along with the figures of Fred, Velma and Daphne. You can buy Shaggy and Scooby separately as well.
Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower –
£54.99, now £39.99
Suitable for ages 5 and up, this track is designed for crashing and racing action. The motorised booster boosts cars up to the sky, and children will love the looping orange track and epic mid-air crashing stunts. Bonus: it comes in 100% recyclable packaging.
Articulate -The Fast Talking Description Board Game –
£32.99, now £22
This family classic is now £10 off for Amazon’s Cyber Monday toy sale. It’s the ideal after-Christmas lunch game to play with the whole family this festive season or just to keep you occupied in lockdown.
Sanlebi Pet Care Vet Kit Backpack –
£18.99, now £14.79
This 16-piece vet set comes with a plush dog, scissors, hair dryer, brush, faucet, food box, shower gel bottle and other accessories, allowing kids to unleash their imaginations by learning how to groom a dog. It also comes in a handy backpack. For ages 3+.
BeebeeRun Dinosaur Toys 15 Pcs –
£27.89 now £16.99
Get 12 different dinosaurs from a T-Rex to a Stegosaurus, Parasaurolophus and beyond, along with a dinosaur book and two tree ornaments. All packed up in a gift box and ready to go!
EUTOYZ Walkie Talkies – £20.99, now £15.28
This walkie talkies have a long range (over 3 km) and 8 channels, allowing your kids to have fun in the garden, house or on walks. Durable, kid-friendly and safe, they also come with a flashlight for a fun nighttime adventure.
Monopoly Game: L.O.L. Surprise Board Game –
£23.99, now £11.99
There’s fun for all the family with the Monopoly: L.O.L. Surprise Edition Board Game, especially as it’s already been reduced by £6.
deAO ‘My Little Chef’ Miniature Kitchen Play Set –
£32.99, now £23.99
A perfect first play set for kids! With 30 different accessories, there’s plenty here to keep little ones’ hands busy over the holidays.
Peppa Pig 06156 Peppa’s House & Garden Play Set –
£19.99 now £16.99
This Peppa Pig house includes figurines of Peppa and George, and they can be pushed on the see-saw outside their home.
Teletubbies Jumping Po Toy Cbeebies –
£24.99 now £12.75
Press Po’s tummy to see her jump up and down, and kids will have hours of fun with this interactive Teletubbies toy!
Fisher-Price GMM44 Laugh & Learn Time to Learn Smartwatch –
£9.99 now £5.69
This pretend smartwatch has lights, music, and sounds for early role-play at home and on the go. It’s suitable for babies and toddlers between 6-36 months.
Disney GDB91 Pixar Toy Story 4 Woody and Bullseye –
£24.99 now £14.69
Perfect for Toy Story fans, these Woody and Bullseye figurines are a must-have for your little one’s toy collection.
While Amazon might not have the personal touch of a toy shop like Hamley’s for example, shoppers love it as they know they’ll get their packages pronto – especially with Amazon Prime membership. If you’re looking to shop on Amazon over Cyber Monday, whether it’s for amazing discounts on toys or other things like toaster deals, then it’s worth signing up for a membership for the weekend. Especially as you can cancel it without any fees after 30-days!
We’ve also seen some of the best baby deals from Amazon already this year, from car seats and strollers to clothes, baby monitors and beyond.
Cyber Monday toy deals: Smyth’s
One of the UK’s most loved stores for their amazing range of games and kids’ toys, we saw the amazing deals that Smyth’s had over Black Friday and are so excited to see that their discounts will continue into Cyber Monday.
In previous years, Smyth’s Toys has turned up with some brilliant Cyber Monday toy deals. In 2019, the Pony Cycle Unicorn Ride On was reduced down by £50 from £199.99 to £149.99 and no doubt brought a smile to many faces on Christmas Day! Then there was £20 to be saved on the LEGO 60228 City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set, bringing the price to just under £60. The same was taken off the Our Generation Food Truck, a cute toy for budding bakers.
Amazon weren’t the only ones to reduce the prices on LOL Surprise! either, as the LOL Surprise! OMG 4-in-1 Glamper Van had £10 off (buy it this year and get £20 off!). There was also a third to be saved on a whole range of other LEGO sets, along with Hexbug robot toys. What’s more, there’s free standard delivery on all orders over £19 from Smyth’s toys if you order by 5pm and express shipping for £2.99 on all orders over £25.
Take a look at these current deals at Smyth’s…
Fortnite The Chapter 1 Collection – 10 Collectible Figure Pack –
£99.99 now £59.99
This pack includes ten 10cm figures of the most popular Outfits from Epic Games’ Fortnite. Recruit (Jonesy), Black Knight, Rust Lord, The Visitor, Drift, DJ Yonder, Ice King (Gold), Peely, Rox and Eternal Voyager.
Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker For Kids 6+ – Night Sky With Neon Yellow –
£69.95 now £49.95
This child friendly Fitbit includes sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms and has up to five days of battery life!
DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Branch Toddler Doll –
£19.99 now £14.99
Trolls character Branch is more adorable than ever in this doll that captures his look as an irresistible toddler. It comes with a figurine, clothing and comb.
Bloopies Shellies Volcano Playset –
£29.99 now £19.99
This set includes an exclusive doll and 15 pearls. The throne opens magically with water and little ones can create 15 pearls using the volcano.
Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch –
£44.99, now £29.99
The dance routine game that’s still going strong, Just Dance is fun for all the family. Dance along to 40 current chart hits, emerging artists and classics, learning new dances along the way. And you get fit in the process.
L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G Remix Super Surprise –
£139.99, now £109.99
You’ll find 8 dolls in this set and over 70 other surprises to unbox, plus four musical instruments, so kids can create two iconic rock bands: The Opening Act and The Super Sonix.
Paw Patrol Dino Chase Plush Toy –
£24.99, now £14.99
This cute soft toy will appeal to fans of Paw Patrol (of which there are many). Suitable for kids aged 1 and up, it’s made from supersoft material that’s perfect for snuggling.
Thomas & Friends TrackMaster – Thomas & Nia Cargo Delivery Set –
£29.99, now £14.99
This Thomas the Tank Engine 50-piece set includes a push-along metal Thomas engine and a full track layout, as well as tipping trees, a cargo drop and switch track.
LEGO 60198 City Cargo Train RC Battery Powered Set –
£179.99, now £143.99
Suitable for those aged six to 12 years old, this set comes with six mini figures, 32 track pieces, a railroad switch and plenty of other train cargo accessories to get you speeding along in no time.
Sylvanian Families Country Tree School Gift Set –
£69.99, now £34.99
Currently half price, we haven’t seen a deal on Sylvanian Families this good in quite a while! This cute tree school gift set makes the perfect accompaniment to any collection as it comes with three figures and even more accessories.
Cyber Monday toy deals: Hamleys
Hamleys’ famous Regent Street location in London stood empty during the lockdown and shoppers missed out on the in-store shopping experience on Black Friday. But with some of the amazing deals we’ve seen from Hamleys set for Cyber Monday already this year, there’s no need to be down for long. This wonderland for kids has previously offered 50% off its own brand collections, including toy box staples like doll houses, juggling balls and train sets, along with 20% off their big-name toys like LEGO, Barbie and Playmobil. They even had offers on toys that weren’t available to buy elsewhere – giving shoppers a double whammy of exclusive products and amazing savings.
Hamleys is particularly great if you’re looking for Frozen 2 toys. Its website has a whole section dedicated to the film, with more Elsa, Olaf and Anna themed toys than you can imagine! But we’ve already seen some amazing savings ahead of Hamleys Cyber Monday toy deals, including money off the Ferrari Foldable Led Twist Scooter and Disney Frozen Fashion Doll.
Take a look at these current deals at Hamleys…
Paw Patrol Paw Patroller –
£65 £52
This Paw Patroller comes with Ryder and his Atv vehicle and can hang onto three different Paw Patrol vehicles inside the truck with a display of six different vehicles when the truck is open.
Elf On The Shelf Plushee Pal Huggable Boy –
£20 £14
Got some great Elf on the Shelf ideas at hand for Christmas? Bring your vision to life with this cute huggable elf on the shelf, down from £20 to just £14. He’s the ultimate creative Christmas decoration and one that you can change year after year.
Hamleys’ Dance Star Mixer –
£35 £21
Little dancers will love this mixer, now £14 off online at Hamleys! The perfect distraction for those long afternoons over Christmas, as kids can control the music and match their moves with the colours on the mat.
Hamleys 10-Inch Pippa & Percy Penguin –
£25 £12.50
Any little one who normally loves visiting penguins at the Zoo or is a big fan of classic movie, Happy Feet over Christmas would be delighted by this set of mum and baby penguin. Plus, there’s an extra 10% if you use the code on the website.
Disney Frozen Fashion Doll With Outfit Assortment –
£20, now £14
This Elsa doll comes with two outfits and can join the Anna doll for fun Frozen themed adventures, just like in the popular films.
Hamleys Super Lab Water Experiments –
£25, now £15
For ages 8 and up, this is a great way to get your child excited about science. Kids will learn the science behind water purification and conduct fun experiments with ice and bubbles, observe a submarine volcano and even make paper fish race.
Ferrari Foldable Led Twist Scooter – £70, now £49
Little ones aged between three and five years old will adore whizzing around the streets (or the back garden) on this scooter. It’s height adjustable and foldable, made from high-quality materials that you can rely on to keep children safe and last for years.
Ferrari Inline Skate in Black – £70, now £42
Available from kids’ European size 34 (UK 2) and in red or black, these are the perfect upgrade for the keen skater in the family. Made by Ferrari, you will get high quality materials with super high rebound PU wheels, which hold up well against the normal wear and tear of skating.
Hamleys Draughts – £18.00, now £12.60
This classic draughts game never goes out of style – especially when it’s on sale! This set includes a solid wooden board, 24 pieces and a drawstring bag to keep them in.
At the moment, you can also get free delivery from Hamley’s if you spend over £25 and 10% off with the code MYAUTUMN10, along with the other amazing discounts currently on offer. All you need to do to snap up these bargains is to visit the Hamley’s site and take your pick of thousands of much-loved toys and brands, soon to be on offer in the Cyber Monday toy deals.
Cyber Monday toy deals: The Entertainer
The Entertainer (otherwise known as The Toy Shop) has been a noteable shop on the high street for YEARS! We love it here at GoodtoKnow because of their gigantic selection of indoor and outdoor toys, perfect for playing either alone or with friends and keeping kids busy over the holidays. Naturally on Cyber Monday, The Entertainer is taking advantage of how ready we are to shop for Christmas and delivering some of the best deals on toys we’ve seen. In previous years, their Cyber Monday deals included half-price Nerf guns, a third off Baby Annabel, and 20% off Barbie, among others.
Take a look at these current deals at The Entertainer…
Chocolate Lolly Maker –
£21 £14
Little chefs will LOVE this chocolate lolly maker, now £7 off at The Entertainer. Suitable for ages 6 and above, it comes with four moulds to make fantastic flower, heart, horse or rabbit shapes.
VTech Kidizoom Duo 5.0 Camera – Pink or Blue –
£54.99 £43.99
Let creativity fly with this cute Kidizoom camera, available in either blue or pink. It allows little ones to take photos of their surrounding or some cool selfies with the versatile lens. Fun effects, stamps and more are also included.
Mighty Beanz Slammer Time Race Track –
£20 £8
Set up the ultimate Mighty Beanz race track in the living room with this set, which is suitable for all those racers aged between five and 10 years. It includes alien Beanz, animal Beanz, silly human Beanz and many more too.
Botched Operation Game –
£20 £12
A real family favourite! This is the classic operation game with a twist as medics (that’s you!) have 30 seconds to remove as many ailments as possible from the patient without setting off the buzzer.
Cluedo Guess Who? Game – £20 £12
Another fantastic saving on a classic family game from The Entertainer! Who dunnit?? Find out with this excellent family-friendly game, Cludo. Suitable for ages 8 and up.
Cave Club Fernessa Doll –
£15 now £7.50
This set comes with an adorable dino friend, Ptilly. You’ll also find a stylish bag and cave comb accessories in the box too. It’s great for imaginative play!
Hatchimals Secret Surprise Playset –
£13 now £6.50
Kids will love the exciting unboxing experiencing, revealing the all-new surprises and mysteries in this colourful playset. There are 3 adorable pets included, as well as lots of accessories to make playtime extra exciting.
Disney Pixar Incredibles 2 30cm Figure – Baby Jack-Jack –
£18 now £10
This detailed 12-inch doll has a soft, huggable body and moulded head and hands. Jack-Jack comes with a dummy and an Incredibles superhero mask.
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish Glamfetti –
£25 now £12.50
With so many new Hatchimals to discover, kids will have so much fun unboxing this mega-pack. These exclusive Hatchimals arrive in a bright pink egg carton, revealing 6 mystery Hatchimall eggs and 4 cute confetti-filled characters.
Sylvanian Families Town Grand Department Store –
£79.99, now £39.99
Currently 50% off, this unique Sylvanian Families set is great for any little one looking to add to their collection.
Barbie Chelsea Club Aquamarine –
£20, now £12
Suitable for ages 3-10, this Barbie Chelsea Club Aquamarine set is sure to appeal to little ones who’d like to make a splash at the aquarium. Kids will love Chelsea’s shimmery pink skirt and casual shoes and can mix and match with clothing from other Chelsea dolls.
Britain’s Got Talent Game –
£20, now £5
Kids can put on their own variety show with this exciting Britain’s Got Talent Game. Included in the set is 4 drywipe boards, pens, an exclusive book and one real Britain’s Got Talent buzzer.
The Entertainer started its Cyber Monday toy deals early this year and kicked off the whole shopping weekend with some AMAZING savings, such as £40 off the Sylvanian Families Town Grand Department Store. Disney Pixar Toy Story toys have also had some reductions – the Woody Sheriff Collection figure was significantly reduced. There’s also more than a tenner off the Star Wars Scream Saber Light Saber, and now there’s £4 off the Thomas and Friends Trackmaster Brendam Fish Market. The Entertainer has a generous returns policy as well, so you can return un-opened toys and games to the store via an online service, up to 28 days after purchasing.
Cyber Monday toy deals: Very.co.uk
Very.co.uk might be the place that families flock to more for fashion and homeware on Cyber Monday traditionally but over the last few years, we’ve noticed that the exclusively online retailer has really stepped things up in the toy department for Cyber Monday. In 2019, there was a mass saving of 30% off basically all the range! The LEGO Hogwarts Express was reduced down to just under £55, a winner for all the Potterheads out there! There were savings on the LEGO Disney Train and Station, along with the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox, which was reduced to just over £100.
Take a look at these current deals at Very.co.uk…
Paw Patrol Portable DVD Player –
£69.99 now £58.99
This kid-friendly DVD player is compatible with DVD, DVDR, DVDRW, VCD, MPEG-4 and JPEG and is sure to keep them entertained on long car journeys.
Barbie Princess Adventure –
£22.99 now £17.99
This Barbie doll is royally trendy in a pink top and high-low skirt with sweet, sparkly graphics reading, “believe,” “happy,” “dream,” and more. A metallic “fur”-lined jacket and blue high-tops add extra pops of colour.
Cry Babies Dreamy the Unicorn –
£29.99 now £22.99
Meet the Cry Baby Dreamy, she is a gorgeous unicorn that lives in a fantasy world. She cries real water and makes realistic baby noises when you take away her dummy!
Luvabella Mealtime Magic –
£64.99 now £44.99
Youngsters will discover so many baby surprises with this Mealtime Magic Doll from Luvabella! Her realistic facial expressions and cute personality will have them enchanted from day one, while encouraging their nurturing side.
My Lovely Llama Battery Operated Ride On –
£229.99, now £99.99
This ride on has a massive £130 off. Suitable for young kids over 3, put your little one on the cheeky llama’s back and watch them go forward, back, right and left. If the llama is hugged the llama’s cheeks light up. Adorable.
Marvel Legends Series Avengers Electronic Power Gauntlet –
£99.99, now £57.99
Imagine possessing incredible abilities with this gauntlet. Featuring easy-to-move electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fist lock display mode, this high-quality item makes a great gift for Marvel fans aged 8 and above.
Looking for more great Cyber Monday deals? Check out these retailers, who are still offering savings on everything from toys to home appliances, DIY and so much more…
So whatever type of toy, game or product you’re looking for this Cyber Monday, you’re sure to find it in the sales.