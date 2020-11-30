We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are still plenty of offers on Cyber Monday on kids' favourite toy brands like LEGO, L.O.L Surprise, Playmobil and Disney to see little ones through to Christmas.

Cyber Monday toy deals are set to be MASSIVE this year, after so much success was had with Black Friday from Disney, Amazon, Smyth’s Toys, Hamley’s, the Entertainer and more. So if you missed out on the deals earlier in the weekend or are still looking for the perfect Christmas present, the price cuts for Cyber Monday will certainly have you ticking off your shopping list in no time at all.

We’ve got the best deals on kids’ favourite toys like LEGO City sets, Frozen 2 dressing up outfits, themed scooters and trikes, plus games that are great for kids but adults will love as well. With the holidays fast approaching, keeping busy will be at the top of families’ lists and with this range of fantastic deals from the top toy stores across the internet, occupying little ones’ attention doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

No matter what you’re looking for, we have you covered. These are the very best Cyber Monday toy and games deals on the sites…

Best Cyber Monday toy deals 2020: at a glance

Amazon

Smyth’s Toys

Hamleys

The Entertainer

Very.co.uk

Cyber Monday toy deals: Where can you find the best ones in 2020?

Cyber Monday toy deals: Amazon

Amazon is one of the best places to shop over the whole Cyber Weekend but it really comes into its own on Cyber Monday. As one of the biggest online retailers, millions and millions of people around the world log in every day to get great prices on a range of toys and games for kids, so it should come as no surprise that they’re hot on some of the best deals we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.

With more deals coming in over the weekend, we can’t wait to see what lands when Cyber Monday kicks off on November 30. Last year, there was 25% off LEGO sets and prices started from just £19.99. The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet was discounted by almost half price. The Lottie Dolls Pony also took a 25% discount and there were various other savings to be had on much-loved kids crafting toys, like modelling clay sets. There were extensive deals on LOL Surprise as well, with the Fuzzy Pets Ball taken down by 43% and the Fluffy Pets Winter Disco Series with Removable Fur also reduced by the same amount.

Can’t wait until Cyber Monday to shop the best online deals? Take a look at these savings live now on Amazon…

Playmobil 70049 City Life Hospital Ambulance – £47.99 £34.99

Save almost £15 on the City Life Hospital Ambulance from Amazon. Complete with an illuminated monitor, removable roof, accessible doors and space for 2 figures, a large interior for folding stretcher and other emergency equipment. View Deal

Playmobil 70048 City Life Hospital Emergency Helicopter with Landing Pad – £34.99 £25.97

Suitable for anyone aged over the age of 4, this set contains movable rotor blades and has functional doors, an accessible cockpit space for 2 figures, space for rescue stretcher within the helicopter and it includes a landing pad. View Deal

Playmobil 70286 Scooby-Doo! Mystery Machine – £49.99 £39.99

This set contains the mystery machine along with the figures of Fred, Velma and Daphne. You can buy Shaggy and Scooby separately as well. View Deal

Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower – £54.99 , now £39.99

Suitable for ages 5 and up, this track is designed for crashing and racing action. The motorised booster boosts cars up to the sky, and children will love the looping orange track and epic mid-air crashing stunts. Bonus: it comes in 100% recyclable packaging. View Deal

While Amazon might not have the personal touch of a toy shop like Hamley’s for example, shoppers love it as they know they’ll get their packages pronto – especially with Amazon Prime membership. If you’re looking to shop on Amazon over Cyber Monday, whether it’s for amazing discounts on toys or other things like toaster deals, then it’s worth signing up for a membership for the weekend. Especially as you can cancel it without any fees after 30-days!

We’ve also seen some of the best baby deals from Amazon already this year, from car seats and strollers to clothes, baby monitors and beyond.

Cyber Monday toy deals: Smyth’s

One of the UK’s most loved stores for their amazing range of games and kids’ toys, we saw the amazing deals that Smyth’s had over Black Friday and are so excited to see that their discounts will continue into Cyber Monday.

In previous years, Smyth’s Toys has turned up with some brilliant Cyber Monday toy deals. In 2019, the Pony Cycle Unicorn Ride On was reduced down by £50 from £199.99 to £149.99 and no doubt brought a smile to many faces on Christmas Day! Then there was £20 to be saved on the LEGO 60228 City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set, bringing the price to just under £60. The same was taken off the Our Generation Food Truck, a cute toy for budding bakers.

Amazon weren’t the only ones to reduce the prices on LOL Surprise! either, as the LOL Surprise! OMG 4-in-1 Glamper Van had £10 off (buy it this year and get £20 off!). There was also a third to be saved on a whole range of other LEGO sets, along with Hexbug robot toys. What’s more, there’s free standard delivery on all orders over £19 from Smyth’s toys if you order by 5pm and express shipping for £2.99 on all orders over £25.

Take a look at these current deals at Smyth’s…

Bloopies Shellies Volcano Playset – £29.99 now £19.99

This set includes an exclusive doll and 15 pearls. The throne opens magically with water and little ones can create 15 pearls using the volcano. View Deal

Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch – £44.99 , now £29.99

The dance routine game that’s still going strong, Just Dance is fun for all the family. Dance along to 40 current chart hits, emerging artists and classics, learning new dances along the way. And you get fit in the process. View Deal

Sylvanian Families Country Tree School Gift Set – £69.99 , now £34.99

Currently half price, we haven’t seen a deal on Sylvanian Families this good in quite a while! This cute tree school gift set makes the perfect accompaniment to any collection as it comes with three figures and even more accessories. View Deal

Cyber Monday toy deals: Hamleys

Hamleys’ famous Regent Street location in London stood empty during the lockdown and shoppers missed out on the in-store shopping experience on Black Friday. But with some of the amazing deals we’ve seen from Hamleys set for Cyber Monday already this year, there’s no need to be down for long. This wonderland for kids has previously offered 50% off its own brand collections, including toy box staples like doll houses, juggling balls and train sets, along with 20% off their big-name toys like LEGO, Barbie and Playmobil. They even had offers on toys that weren’t available to buy elsewhere – giving shoppers a double whammy of exclusive products and amazing savings.

Hamleys is particularly great if you’re looking for Frozen 2 toys. Its website has a whole section dedicated to the film, with more Elsa, Olaf and Anna themed toys than you can imagine! But we’ve already seen some amazing savings ahead of Hamleys Cyber Monday toy deals, including money off the Ferrari Foldable Led Twist Scooter and Disney Frozen Fashion Doll.

Take a look at these current deals at Hamleys…

Paw Patrol Paw Patroller – £65 £52

This Paw Patroller comes with Ryder and his Atv vehicle and can hang onto three different Paw Patrol vehicles inside the truck with a display of six different vehicles when the truck is open. View Deal

Hamleys’ Dance Star Mixer – £35 £21

Little dancers will love this mixer, now £14 off online at Hamleys! The perfect distraction for those long afternoons over Christmas, as kids can control the music and match their moves with the colours on the mat. View Deal

Hamleys 10-Inch Pippa & Percy Penguin – £25 £12.50

Any little one who normally loves visiting penguins at the Zoo or is a big fan of classic movie, Happy Feet over Christmas would be delighted by this set of mum and baby penguin. Plus, there’s an extra 10% if you use the code on the website. View Deal

Cyber Monday toy deals: The Entertainer

The Entertainer (otherwise known as The Toy Shop) has been a noteable shop on the high street for YEARS! We love it here at GoodtoKnow because of their gigantic selection of indoor and outdoor toys, perfect for playing either alone or with friends and keeping kids busy over the holidays. Naturally on Cyber Monday, The Entertainer is taking advantage of how ready we are to shop for Christmas and delivering some of the best deals on toys we’ve seen. In previous years, their Cyber Monday deals included half-price Nerf guns, a third off Baby Annabel, and 20% off Barbie, among others.

Take a look at these current deals at The Entertainer…

Chocolate Lolly Maker – £21 £14

Little chefs will LOVE this chocolate lolly maker, now £7 off at The Entertainer. Suitable for ages 6 and above, it comes with four moulds to make fantastic flower, heart, horse or rabbit shapes. View Deal

Mighty Beanz Slammer Time Race Track – £20 £8

Set up the ultimate Mighty Beanz race track in the living room with this set, which is suitable for all those racers aged between five and 10 years. It includes alien Beanz, animal Beanz, silly human Beanz and many more too. View Deal

Botched Operation Game – £20 £12

A real family favourite! This is the classic operation game with a twist as medics (that’s you!) have 30 seconds to remove as many ailments as possible from the patient without setting off the buzzer. View Deal

Cluedo Guess Who? Game – £20 £12

Another fantastic saving on a classic family game from The Entertainer! Who dunnit?? Find out with this excellent family-friendly game, Cludo. Suitable for ages 8 and up. View Deal

Cave Club Fernessa Doll – £15 now £7.50

This set comes with an adorable dino friend, Ptilly. You’ll also find a stylish bag and cave comb accessories in the box too. It’s great for imaginative play! View Deal

Hatchimals Secret Surprise Playset – £13 now £6.50

Kids will love the exciting unboxing experiencing, revealing the all-new surprises and mysteries in this colourful playset. There are 3 adorable pets included, as well as lots of accessories to make playtime extra exciting. View Deal

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish Glamfetti – £25 now £12.50

With so many new Hatchimals to discover, kids will have so much fun unboxing this mega-pack. These exclusive Hatchimals arrive in a bright pink egg carton, revealing 6 mystery Hatchimall eggs and 4 cute confetti-filled characters. View Deal

Britain’s Got Talent Game – £20 , now £5

Kids can put on their own variety show with this exciting Britain’s Got Talent Game. Included in the set is 4 drywipe boards, pens, an exclusive book and one real Britain’s Got Talent buzzer. View Deal

The Entertainer started its Cyber Monday toy deals early this year and kicked off the whole shopping weekend with some AMAZING savings, such as £40 off the Sylvanian Families Town Grand Department Store. Disney Pixar Toy Story toys have also had some reductions – the Woody Sheriff Collection figure was significantly reduced. There’s also more than a tenner off the Star Wars Scream Saber Light Saber, and now there’s £4 off the Thomas and Friends Trackmaster Brendam Fish Market. The Entertainer has a generous returns policy as well, so you can return un-opened toys and games to the store via an online service, up to 28 days after purchasing.

Cyber Monday toy deals: Very.co.uk

Very.co.uk might be the place that families flock to more for fashion and homeware on Cyber Monday traditionally but over the last few years, we’ve noticed that the exclusively online retailer has really stepped things up in the toy department for Cyber Monday. In 2019, there was a mass saving of 30% off basically all the range! The LEGO Hogwarts Express was reduced down to just under £55, a winner for all the Potterheads out there! There were savings on the LEGO Disney Train and Station, along with the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox, which was reduced to just over £100.

Take a look at these current deals at Very.co.uk…

Barbie Princess Adventure – £22.99 now £17.99

This Barbie doll is royally trendy in a pink top and high-low skirt with sweet, sparkly graphics reading, “believe,” “happy,” “dream,” and more. A metallic “fur”-lined jacket and blue high-tops add extra pops of colour. View Deal

Cry Babies Dreamy the Unicorn – £29.99 now £22.99

Meet the Cry Baby Dreamy, she is a gorgeous unicorn that lives in a fantasy world. She cries real water and makes realistic baby noises when you take away her dummy! View Deal