Cyber Monday perfume and fragrance deals are here!

Cyber Monday is such an opportunity to buy the brands you love at less than usual prices, it might even be the chance you need to try something new, too.

While online brand LookFantastic is offering 50% off best sellers Versace and Calvin Klein. Not forgetting our go-to store Boots who have half price offers on Ghost and Dolce & Gabbana to name but a few.

The best Cyber Monday perfume deals in the UK

There are so many deals across Black Friday, it can be a bit overwhelming. So, to help we’ve done the hard work for you. See below for our best round up of the top fragrance deals across your favourite retailers and brands. An abundance of bestselling scents, and thoughtful gift sets.

Cyber Monday perfume deals under £25

Sarah Jessica Parker, Lovely, 30ml – £25 £11 (SAVE £14) | Debenhams

Launched in 2005 this is still very much a firm favourite. The very first fragrance from the SATC star, a classic scent with top notes of lavender, martini, bergamot mandarin, orange and rosewood underpinned with notes of musk, cedar and silky white amber. View Deal

Jimmy Choo Flash, 60ml – £46 £21.50 (SAVE £24.50) | Amazon

With over 7000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7 stars out of 5 it’s easy to see why this is a best seller! This spicy floral scent is a winner for winter months. It packs a heady punch all the sparkle and glamour needed for festive parties! View Deal

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy – £50 £23 (SAVE £27) | Boots

An amazing scent that’s chatming and flirty with every spritz. With an everlasting scent of wile berries and creamy vanilla punctuated with bright jasmine. This is a winner to unwrap this Christmas. View Deal

Moschino Funny, 100ml – £67 £24 (SAVE 64%) |Debenhams

This floral fragrance opens with vibrant bitter orange, redcurrant and pink pepper to enhance freshness.

The bottle alone makes it worth the price tag – a collectable. View Deal

Calvin Klein Eternity – £73 £24 (SAVE £49) | Amazon

With over 714000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.6 stars out of 5 it’s easy to see why this floral number is a best seller! Buy today and save a whopping 67%! View Deal

Cyber Monday perfume deals under £40

Jean Paul Gaultier Classique Eau de Toilette – £47 £32.90 (SAVE £14.01) | Superdrug

This 30ml bottle is perfect to keep in your bag or at the office. A scent of orange blossom blended with the powerful aroma of ginger with a final twist of vanilla. A classic! View Deal

Ellie Saab Le Parfum Royal, 50ml – £66 £33 (SAVE £33) | Superdrug

Each spritz is bold, powerful, and ultra-feminine. This really is the new scent of royalty. An ambery floral chypre fragrance fit for a queen of modern times. Pick up today and gift tomorrow. View Deal

BOSS Femme, 75ml– £66 £33.45 (SAVE £32.55) | Fragrance Direct

Bottled modern femininity. This woody fragrance has more perfume oil than usual making it stronger and slower to unfold as the day goes on. It kicks off with notes of blackcurrant freesia and tangerine which is then fused with a heart of lily jasmine and Bulgarian rose – delicious. View Deal

Hugo Deep Red For Her, 90ml – £60 £36 (SAVE £24) | Debenhams

Launched in 2002 this amber vanilla fragrance has maintained popularity for almost 20 years. With top notes of blood orange, blackcurrant, clementine and pear, Mid notes of ginger, tuberose and freesia. All underpinned with vanilla sandalwood and musk; evocative and delicious. View Deal

Carolina Herrera 212 Sexy – £88 £38.49 (SAVE £49.51) | Fragrance Direct

The ultimate in wearable when it comes to go-to fragrances. This gorgeous scent has notes of pink pepper, mandarin, bergamot and cotton candy. A sensual and feminine must-have. View Deal

Armani Diamonds – £55 £38.50 (SAVE £16.50) | LookFantastic

Before you even spray it this perfume has the wow-factor by the bottle alone! A fruity kick with every spritz. The notes of Lily of the Valley and Patchouli make it a delight for the senses. View Deal

Cyber Monday perfume deals under £50

Calvin Klein Eternity for Women – £73 £40 (SAVE £33) | Amazon

This 100ml bottle is an iconic fragrance, synonymous with the 90s and black and white Athena posters. The scent has top notes of bergamot, white lily, and white rose finish with spicy tones of sandalwood. Utterly delicious with every spritz. View Deal

Ralph Lauren Woman, 50ml – £73 £44.00 (SAVE £29) | Boots

This floral and woody scent is complemented with a base of opulent sandalwood and a heart of Tuberose, Jasmine and Orange flower, It’s a light fragrance, feminine yet packing a powerful punch of opulence in every spray. View Deal

Calvin Klein Euphoria for Women, 100ml– £70 £44.94 (SAVE £25.06) | Boots

One of the world’s leading scents. With top notes of pomegranate, persimmon, and green accord. The heart notes are the beautiful black orchid and lotus blossom, underpinned by base notes of cream accord, mahogany wood and violet. It’s divine and will have people stopping to ask what you’re wearing. View Deal

Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue, 50ml – £76 £45.60 (SAVE £30.40) | LookFantastic

This vibrant and fruity-floral fragrance will transport you straight to sunny Italy with one spritz. A juicy burst of cedar and bluebell are followed by jasmine and white rose, before giving way to a musky base of citron and amber. A smell to die for. View Deal

Is Cyber Monday the best time to buy a fragrance or perfume?

Yes, it’s a great time to save some money and treat yourself at the same time. There are so many scents across the Cyber Monday fragrance and perfume deals, try a new one or top up on your trusty favourite – like Black Opium, one of the best perfumes of all time.

As a result, once you’ve bagged some bargains for yourself you can also tick off some Christmas shopping! Perfume gift sets are in the Cyber Monday perfume and fragrance sales too.

It’s also a great time to buy shower and bath products with plenty of Black Friday Molton Brown deals now live. And if you’re after skincare products, take 40% off Clinique at LOOKFANTASTIC this week.

What are the best perfumes and fragrances you can buy on Cyber Monday?

Looking for a new perfume? Why not try Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh, BOSS Femme, Black Opium, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lovely or Jimmy Choo Flash?

After two years of minimal perfume wearing – thanks lockdown – this year we are reigniting our love for scent! Because of this, we’ve been loving the brand new perfume releases like Marc Jacobs Perfect a playful and floral scent with juicy notes of rhubarb, jump to our Cyber Monday offer above, Hugo Boss Alive, Giorgio Aramani My Way; a pretty bouquet of bergamia, citrus blossoms, white flowers, jasmine, tuberose, musk and vanilla. And Valentino’s Voce Viva, fronted by Lady Gaga, a sweet and musky scent without being overpowering.

If you can find any of these newly released fragrances at a discount, be ready to snap them up!