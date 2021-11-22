Black Friday GIANT Cadbury bar deal for 850g under £6 at Amazon now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Black Friday Cadbury deal at Amazon just got tasty, with huge 850g bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bars being price slashed to less than £6 this week.

The online retailer is gearing up for its Black Friday sales this week and it’s started discounting some stock early so there are plenty of bargains to be had in the run-up to Christmas.

If you’ve already sorted the Chocolate advent calendars, or non-chocolate advent calendars and are looking for a kids’ stocking filler gift idea or treats to put in Christmas Eve boxes, then this will certainly please any chocolate lover.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Gift Bar 850g – Now £5.90 Was £9.99 | Amazon

This 850g extra-large bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk is an ideal gift and perfect for sharing with friends and family at Christmas. Right now the whopping almost-a-kilo bar is less than £6. View Deal

Saving 40% on the RRP of the 850g bar, with the Black Friday Cadbury deal at Amazon, shoppers will almost be able to buy two for the price of one – which means you can either gift the second, or save it to open when the family comes round.

There’s nothing worse than running out of sweet treats at Christmas so this giant bar will ensure you have enough chocolate to go around. You can also save on a mega 1kg bag of Lindt truffles right now.

Buying in bulk not only saves you money but also gives you more value and takes the hassle of queuing in shops as the item can be simply delivered to your home, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Shoppers are already going wild for the Black Friday Cadbury deal at Amazon, leaving plenty of rave reviews.

One customer wrote, ‘One glorious giant bar of chunky chocolate…’

Another customer put, ‘Kids get normal-sized bars all the time. You should see the look on a child’s face when this monster arrives for them. I have ordered at least 3 of these as they make Amazing presents!!’