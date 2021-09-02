We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M's latest launch is perfect for making s'mores...

With summer coming to an end and schools re-opening, a last-minute getaway may be just what your family needs before the cold winter days hit.

Of course, any trip away needs some tasty treats, and with the help of bargain retailer B&M, shoppers can enjoy sticky s’mores with ease thanks to the new marshmallow toasting set, which was recently launched in stores.

The stores latest gadget is perfect for making delicious-tasting s’mores, with an electric flameless warmer, section trays, and metal forks.

The handy kit, which was first spotted online via New Foods UK on Instagram, will set you back £20.

Fans are raving about the latest instalment in B&M’s delicious collection, with one commenter writing, “Looks like we’re sorted for camping 😏”

Another sweet-toothed fan added, “I need it,” while a third noted, ” This is a Christmas eve essential item,” and we couldn’t agree more.

B&M’s goodie kits don’t stop there; the store just released DIY kits that include a brownie maker, candyfloss maker, chocolate fondue set, and more!

The candy floss maker is perfect for creating your favourite fairground candy floss at home in minutes.

The kitchen essential is simple to use, all you need to do to get fluffy candyfloss every time is spin the central well, squeezing liquid sugar through its small perforations.

The sugar cools and re-solidifies as soon as it comes into contact with the air, forming a web of sugary threads in the bowl.