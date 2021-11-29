Best Black Friday / Cyber Monday beauty deals- including Charlotte Tilbury, Clarins and Estee Lauder

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve done our research and found the best Black Friday / Cyber Monday beauty deals online – featuring up to 40% off big name brand products from Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

Cyber Monday is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some make-up and skincare goodies. Especially when there’s a fabulous up-to-50% off site sale at Look Fantastic and thousands of Boots Cyber Monday deals, including 57% off this Vera Wang perfume.

We’ve narrowed down our search to cult products boasting the biggest savings – so you know you’re not only getting a bargain but a tried-and-tested goodie too. Be it Yves Saint Laurent’s famed Touche Éclat, Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipstick or a discounted Urban Decay Naked palette – you’ll find them all in our best Cyber Monday beauty deals rounded up here.

Best Black Friday / Cyber Monday beauty deals – at a glance

Best Black Friday / Cyber Monday beauty deals:

Estée Lauder Treat Yourself Gift Set – £90 £45 (Save £45) | Boots

Worth £113, this beauty set is one of the best Cyber Monday beauty deals. It contains six Estée Lauder favourites that promise firmer and healthier skin including Advanced Night Repair serum and concentrate plus the lip repair potion and anti-aging cell power creme. And all inside a handy white travel pouch – to take on your trips abroad. View Deal

Clinique Superdefense SPF 40 Moisturiser Gel, 50ml – £43 £34.40 (SAVE £8.60) | Look Fantastic

Combating signs of ageing and fatigue, this moisturiser has a cooling formula that targets dry skin without weighing it down. It also has antioxidant protection with additional Vitamin E, helping to protect the skin against future damage. Take an extra 10% off with code CYBER this Cyber Monday at Look Fantastic. View Deal Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer 2.5ml – £27 £16.20 (Save £10.80) | Look Fantastic

Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat is a beauty product with a cult status. It promises to hide dark circles and provide radiance under the eyes thanks to its Anti-fatigue complex formula of caffeine and Vitamin E. Grab it with a £10 saving at Look Fantastic – and don’t forget code CYBER for an extra 10% off. View Deal

Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette – £43 £25.80 (SAVE £17.20) | Look Fantastic

The 12 colours of this palette showcase a great selection of golden neutrals including matte, metallic and shimmering shades. All inspired by the natural colours of honey with names like Swarm, Keeper and Hive, these hues have a velvety texture. Use the code CYBER at Look Fantastic for an additional 10% off. View Deal

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Duo Palette – £120 £60 (Save £60) | Charlotte Tilbury

You can get your hands on two luxury Charlotte Tilbury palettes for £60 in this INCREDIBLE Cyber Monday beauty deal. Each palette features 12 jewel-inspired hues to try – including sparkly metallic shades and warm chocolate browns. Perfect colours for both day and night looks. View Deal

Charlotte Tilbury Fresh Glowing Complexion Kit – £91 £54.60 (Save £36.40) | Charlotte Tilbury

There’s 40% off this base face kit especially at Charlotte Tilbury on Cyber Monday. Inside you’ll find a light coverage foundation, under-eye brightening cream and light diffusing loose powder. That will all help you achieve a dewy and radiant glow. View Deal

Charlotte’s Magic Lipstick Wardrobe – £75 £45 (Save £30) | Charlotte Tilbury

Get three of Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling lipsticks under £50 exclusively in their Cyber Monday sale. The set includes one matte, one moisturising and one glossy lipstick. And you can choose which hue you want for each – be it her infamous ‘Pillow Talk’ or the more daring ‘Magic Red’. A real saving when you consider an individual CT lipstick will set you back £20-25! View Deal

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleanse & Hydrate Kit – £107.50 £64.50 (Save £43) | Charlotte Tilbury

Get gorgeous skin with this super CT skin set – that boasts a fabulous £43 saving. It features Charlotte’s citrus oil radiance cleanse and purifying charcoal cleanse. plus her iconic Magic cream moisturiser which is smooth, smells great, fights pollution and offers up to 24 hour hydration. View Deal

No7 Perfect Party Collection Bundle – £210.25 £80 (Save £130) | Boots

We can’t get over this HUGE £130 saving during the Boots Cyber Monday sale. The bumper bundle contains 15 No7 skin and make-up must haves including a trio eyeshadow palette, their 360 degree mascara plus a primer and Vitamin C daily moisturiser. View Deal

PIXI Glow Tonic – £17 £9 (Save £8) | Amazon

Finish your before bed cleansing regime with this acclaimed tonic toner. Dab some onto a cotton pad and sweep over your face, neck and décolletage to reap this skin product’s rewards. It contains Glycolic acid which works to remove dead skin and impurities. Plus there’s Ginseng to improve circulation and Aloe Vera to inject moisture. View Deal

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 100g – £44 £28.60 (Save £15.40) | Look Fantastic

Deep, nourishing and soft on skin – this cream contains innovative pro-collagen that works to help restore skin’s elasticity and tone.. It also smells heavenly and can be picked up for under £30 in the Look Fantastic Cymer Monday sale. Don’t forget the added 10% code: CYBER! View Deal

Want more beauty bargains? It’s not too late to take advantage of one of these Cyber Monday beauty advent calendar deals. Be it the discounted Amazon Beauty Calendar or the FeelUnique beauty advent that’s on offer until 30 November.