Take 37% off the Fitbit Sense in this last-minute Cyber Monday Amazon deal

The Fitbit Sense is arguably the brand’s best-ever fitness tracker and it’s now over £110 off in the last-minute Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

If you’re already a fitness tracker enthusiast and love monitoring everything from your workout to your sleep pattern, the Fitbit Sense could be the next step up. One of the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals on offer, the Sense not only has all the features for tracking physical fitness (like heart rate, steps and calories burnt), it also has everything you need to check in on your mental wellbeing too.

But as it’s the last day of sales, you’ve got to be quick! This deal ends tomorrow.

Fitbit Sense Cyber Monday deal

Fitbit Sense – £299.99 £189 (SAVE £110.99)

The Sense builds on the success of the Fitbit Versa with loads of new upgrades, including the ability to perform an ECG and detect atrial fibrillation. The stress management functions and improved workout statistics, which help those wanting to train in particular heart rate zones, are among the highlights. View on amazon

With 37% off at the moment for Cyber Monday, this is the best deal on the Fitbit Sense that we’ve seen this year!

Packed up in a sleek, smooth design that’s very similar to the Versa, the Sense is Fitbit’s newest addition to the range. It has a battery life of six days with a new fast-charge option for quick use, and it offers users the chance to easily access news and weather with Amazon Alexa, built into the device. You can also receive call and text notifications from your phone as well as dictate responses to messages using the in-built microphone, a new feature for the Sense.

In the times of Covid-19, the smartwatch’s ability to measure skin temperature is also a useful new feature. It allows you to monitor your body temperature for trends over time. And while it can’t tell you whether you’re certainly suffering with an infection, it can detect a raised body temperature and send a signal that something might be wrong. Fitbit was even involved in a Covid-19 study which aimed to determine whether devices with these kind of features could be used for diagnosing early symptoms of infection.

Included with this special purchase is a free six-month Fitbit Premium Trial too. This additional subscription comes with more personalised insights for your daily movements, advanced analytics, guided programs, plus more mindfulness and sleep tools, workouts and more.

All these models come in a fun variety of colours from cool greys and white to hot pinks and purples.

