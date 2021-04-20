Holly Willoughby’s tie dye M&S jumper is less than £20

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram to share a new spring outfit snap, sporting a tie dye jumper from M&S that is priced at less than £20.

Holly, who recently left fans rushing to order her cool and casual pink band tee, her relaxed work from home sweatshirt and her cosy weekend wear, showed off her latest M&S picks.

Baring her legs in the warmer weather, the This Morning host, who shares three kids with husband Dan Baldwin, posed in a pair of camo print shorts and the Pure Cotton Tie Dye Crew Neck Sweatshirt from M&S.

M&S Pure Cotton Tie Dye Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Steal Holly’s spring style with this M&S fashion bargain for just £19.50. View at M&S

The green to blue ombre print on the M&S jumper provides some serious spring vibes while warding off the chill – and comes in a pretty pink colour way too.

‘Suns out… legs out! It’s glorious out there ☀️… however a cosy sweatshirt to keep the chill away is a must and this tie dye one from @marksandspencer is just what I have been looking for… ☺️,’ Holly captioned the stunning snap.

Fans were quick to swoon over her outfit choice, with lots eyeing up her bargain sweater.

‘Ah love the tie dye!! ✨,’ one wrote.

‘Love that top 😍,’ agreed another, while a third penned, ‘The colours suit you well !! 💙💚.’

Priced at £19.50, the Pure Cotton Tie Dye Crew Neck Sweatshirt has been given plenty of glimmering reviews from M&S shoppers.

However, some customers have warned that the jumper can come up a little small – so definitely size up if you’re hoping for a loose fit.

M&S describes the colourful piece as ‘complete with casual dropped shoulders and snug ribbed trims’ and promises it’s an ‘easy-to-wear wardrobe staple’.

Holly left fans wondering why she isn’t on This Morning this week as she took a break to work on a secret project.

Sharing an adorable snap of her enjoying some garden time with her youngest son Chester, Holly told fans she’d be off for the week and thanked Rochelle Humes for taking her place.

‘Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester ☀️☕️🐒… working on something else next week which I can’t wait to share with you all…. thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm,’ she wrote.