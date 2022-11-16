Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub Black Friday deal - save 80% at Go Outdoors

The Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub is on sale at Go Outdoors for Black Friday.

How do you like the thought of spending Christmas Eve under the stars in your very own Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub (opens in new tab) this year? Picture the scene: presents wrapped and under the tree, turkey doing its thing, glass of bubbly in hand. Or imagine beating the January blues by coming home to a spa in your garden, no matter how dreary the weather gets.

If that floats your boat, you'll be happy to learn that the outdoor experts at Go Outdoors are slashing the price of the Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub by nearly 80% in their Black Friday (opens in new tab) sale!

With a recommended retail price of £700, it's down to just £149 for Black Friday - that's a whopping 78% discount.

Features of the Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub include an AirJet™ system, soothing massage experience, a reinforced cover with safety lock clips, and built-in air chamber for insulation. It also has an integrated water filtration system and comes with 2 years warranty.

This Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub Black Friday is live now and will run through to 12th December or until stocks last.

Other Black Friday deals by Go Outdoors include:

Better than half price jackets, including Berghaus and Peter Storm lines

Up to 55% off tents and shelters

Up to 50% off camping equipment

Up to 70% off Regatta and North Ridge brands

You can program the spa heater on the Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub up to 40 days in advance with a max temperature of up to 40˚C (104˚F) while a built-in Wi-Fi module means you can control the hot tub settings through an app on your phone - fancy!

It comes with a pump that makes it easy to inflate, while an additional exhaust fitting makes it quick and easy to deflate when you're preparing it for storage.

And for an authentic at-home spa experience you can take advantage of a 2-level massage setting. Yes please.

How does the Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub stack up in reviews? There are just four customer reviews on the Go Outdoors website but they're all glowing. 'Great little hot tub,' wrote one satisfied customer back in August. 'Very happy with this hot tub. Wife and kids love it. Wonder why I didn’t buy one before. Had it for 3 months. The first hot tub was faulty - Go outdoors replaced it promptly.'

And if you're wondering about how much it costs to run a hot tub, another customer reports positive things on that score. 'Great hot tub,' they wrote. 'Plenty of room and cheap to run.'

One shopper bought the Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub as an upgrade on another model and said the difference in quality is 'outstanding', adding that they couldn't believe it was only £200 at the time. If only they'd waited to buy it in the Black Friday sale!

Features of the Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub include:

Capacity: 2-4 adults

Water Capacity (80%): 669 L (177 gal.)

Inflated Size: 1.80 m x 66 cm (71" x 26")

Integrated water filtration system

Reinforced cover with safety lock clips and built-in air chamber for insulation

Worried about whether the Great British weather will support your hot tub plans? The Quest Patio Heater (opens in new tab) is also on offer at Go Outdoors for Black Friday, down in price from £250 to £99. That should help warm things up nicely in your garden spa!

