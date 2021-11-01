We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is selling a wellness box with bath salts, and a dreamy diffuser, ideal if you’re in need of a pamper night or as a relaxing Christmas gift



M&S is the perfect place to find incredible gift boxes and hampers that are ideal for birthday and Christmas gifts. You can find a Percy Pig hamper, a Family Night In a box, and even a cocktail happy hour box. But the best yet is the Wellness box for just £40.

M&S’s wellness box is perfect for an at-home spa experience. The lovely hamper of relaxing goodies comes in a chic, minimal bag made from 100% wood pulp. The bag is also reusable, you can use it as a makeup or bathroom bag for travel.

Inside, you get a heavenly range of bath and beauty essentials, including bath salts, hand and body lotion, body wash, pillow mist, sleep pulse point oil, a tranquil candle, diffuser, and even an exfoliating mitt.

Wellness Collection Gift Set

Everything you need to unwind this winter and the best gift to give your loved ones and friends who love candles and spa days! View Deal What’s in the M&S Wellness Collection Gift Set?



Calm Body Wash 250ml

Calm Hand & Body Lotion 250ml

Balance Hand Cream 75ml

Tranquil Bath Salts 300g

Sleep Pulse Point Oil 10ml

Sleep Pillow Mist 150ml

Tranquil Candle 60g

Calm Diffuser 30ml

Exfoliating Body Mitt – 70% Jute, 20% Polyester, 10% Cotton

Bag – 100% Wood Pulp

The products include a variety of scents likes, lavender, sweet orange, clary sage, cedarwood, vetiver, geranium, black pepper, cinnamon leaf, and jasmine.

This hamper is the perfect gift for anyone who loves all things beauty or would make a great treat for yourself – especially with colder weather on the way!

You can get cozy, creating the perfect winter ambiance by lighting your Tranquil Candle (make sure you use this candle hack to keep it burning longer) and warm up in a hot bubble bath, with a handful of bath salts.

The products will also look lovely in your bathroom, as they all come in aesthetically pleasing packaging. All products are vegan and not tested on animals – you can also get the box delivered for free!

Don’t forget to order soon though, as M&S has warned of parcel delays in the lead up to Christmas.