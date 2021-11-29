We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pandora Cyber Monday deals are amazing this year – with a whopping 20% off on most lines.

We don’t want you to miss out on this one. The discount applies to most of their most popular lines, including the Star Wars and Disney collaborations as well as their famous Pandora Signature collections.

The Pandora Cyber Monday deals means you can get your hands on timeless and classic jewellery for less. And, the Pandora Cyber Monday sale makes it that bit more buy-able. The well-loved jewellery brand is offering fantastic money-saving discounts across their most popular products, from charms and bracelets to earrings and rings. And we don’t want you to miss out!

Pandora Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Charms: Bag a bargain with up to £35 off charms

Bracelets: Save 20% on all stunning sterling-silver bracelets

Rings: Wow those you love thanks to 20% discount

Earrings: Bag 20% off hoops, studs and party earrings

Necklaces: All necklaces and chains 20% off save NOW!

Christmas buys: Save on snowflakes, stars, candy canes and more

Christmas is coming, there. We said it.

And what better thing to be investing in on Cyber Monday than jewellery? Especially ahead of the Christmas period. And, especially as Christmas parties are firmly back on our agenda. It’s time to get our sparkle on for less.

Best Pandora Cyber Monday Star Wars deals Star Wars Chewbacca Charm – £45 £36 (SAVE £9) Pandora

Look at this little guy. Who wouldn’t want a little Chewwy on their charm bracelet – he’s a favourite. With design details like a hair pattern and 3D belt this Star Wars Pandora charm is really brought to life and make it an intriguing addition to any look. View Deal Star Wars Grogu™ & Crib Charm – £45 £36 (SAVE £9) Pandora

Carry the powers of Grogu with you. The Mandalorian character Grogu™ inside a floating crib. Grogu™ is waving and has its signature big ears and black hand-applied enamel eyes. Too cute. View Deal

Star Wars Charm Set – £135 £100 (SAVE £35) Pandora

Nothing says die-hard fan like a trio charm set. Save a whopping £35 when you buy all three; Star Wars™ Grogu™ & Crib Charm, Star Wars™ Han Solo™ & Leia™ Kiss Charm & Star Wars™ Yoda™ Dangle Charm. Or you can break them down into three gifts. View Deal Star Wars R2-D2 Dangle Charm – £60 £48 (SAVE £12) Pandora

By far one of the best characters of Star Wars. Pandora have captured the beloved robot perfectly with blue red and black hand-applied enamel touches and cubic zirconia stones set in the middle. This little charm is brought to life with a moving hear and arms. View Deal Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet – £70 £56 (SAVE £14) Pandora

This Pandora Moments Star Wars bracelet is iconic and a must-have for true fans. The barrel-shaped clasp features the famous logo on both sides. It’s perfect to collect all of your favourite Star Wars charms. View Deal

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Dangle Charm – £60 £48 (SAVE £12) Pandora

A subtle and stylish nod to your love of the epic and mind-blowing story that is Star Wars. This hand-finished, sterling silver charm comes with a 14k gold-plated tag which reads ‘Star Wars’ on one side and the famous Han Solo quote; ‘Never tell me the odds’ on the other. View Deal

Star Wars™ Grogu™ Charm- £45 £36 (SAVE £9) Pandora

Calling all Star Wars fans! THIS is the charm for you. Grogu’s are known for being wise. So drink from their well of wisdom as you wear this charm with pride. Hand-finished in sterling silver it’s a cute addition to any charm bracelet. View Deal

Best Pandora Cyber Monday deals 2021

Circle of Sparkle Gift Set – £135 £110 (SAVE £25) Pandora

We adore this simple and stylish set. Perfect gift from you, to you. Or for that special person in your life who needs to know that they are the full circle for you. View Deal

Sparkling Statement Halo Gift Set – £160 £125 (SAVE £35) Pandora

This breath-taking blue brings the wow-factor will be a stunning addition to any jewellery collection. Plus the stylish simplicity wouldn’t look out of place on Kate Middleton at royal engagement. View Deal

Wishbone Stacking Ring Gift Set – £125 £100 (SAVE £25) Pandora

Subtle, sleek and stylish. This trio look great stacked together but are strong enough to sit alone too. The attention to detail in the Princess Wishbone ring is amazing – very regal in it’s shape. Its like a mini tiara. View Deal

Sparkling Round and Square Gift Set – £115 £90 (SAVE £25) Pandora

This delicate set really is a modern classic you can bring out again and again. The chain is adjustable making it stunningly stylish and versatile, it’s a win-win. View Deal

Timeless Star Bracelet Gift Set – £115 £90 (SAVE £25) Pandora

Timeless is right, this sterling silver hand-finished super sleek bracelet is a perfect start to your charm bracelet life. The delicate flower charm is made from pear shaped stones. Outlined with clear cubic zirconia. And lined with tiny delicate hearts around the outside. View Deal

Sparkling Asymmetric Star Gift Set – £105 £90 (SAVE £15) Pandora

Hand-finished in sterling silver with sparkling clear cubic zirconia, this necklace and earring set has a subtle design and delicate form with utterly unique details. The celestial-themed glittering star duo

brings the wow factor to this festive season. View Deal

November Birthstone Bangle Gift Set – £85 £70 (SAVE £15) Pandora

The Scorpio or Sagittarius in your life will love this personal nod to their birth month. Sterling silver and timeless. This bangle is versatile and comes complete with the pretty beaded heart with a honey coloured stone in the centre. This charm can also be worn on any other Pandora necklace or bracelet you may have. View Deal

What can we expect in the Pandora Cyber Monday sales?

Site-wide 20% off most of their jewellery lines. Pandora has done Cyber Monday sales in the past and they’re not unlike their Black Friday offerings. Like most brands, it tends to be an extension of the Black Friday deals rather than anything new.

Cyber Monday is the first Monday after Black Friday and in 2021, it falls on November 29. Traditionally Cyber Monday was when online retailers took over. Where buyers would move their shopping from in-store shopping on Black Friday to their digital platforms – though maybe not so much anymore.

How many charms can I wear on my Pandora bracelet?

Good news, you can wear between 17 to 22 charms on your Pandora charm bracelet. Though, this depends on the size of the charms you choose, your bracelet length, and how you like the fit of your bracelet. Some like it snug to their wrist, while others prefer a more shaggy chic style with some space between band and wrist.

Buying Pandora charms is a huge go-to every Christmas. There may be some beginners that are just getting into the Pandora charm bracelet hobby and it can be overwhelming. There are hundreds of charms to choose from of various types. And Pandora don’t make choosing these charms easy.

The brand offers a huge variety of charms; there are double dangling, ones with gemstones, two-tone ones with silver threader and gold dangle, ones with pearls, ones with cameos, etc. Before you get carried away, remember that a safety chain will take up the space of two charms.