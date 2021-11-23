We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Want to save 20% off Pandora Jewellery BEFORE Black Friday? We thought so, here’s how…

While the official Pandora Black Friday sale is not far away – it’s on November 26th – we’ve found a way that you can save 20% off Pandora TODAY! Including their entire Harry Potter range and Disney!

Simply sign up to the Pandora Club. It’s free to join, and literally takes 2 minutes to do. Though, be warned the sale ends Monday 29th November, so get in there quick! These early savings are worth looking at now instead of waiting.

Harry Potter x Pandora Collection: Save up to £14 on Charms, Pendants and bangles

Love You Mum Heart Charm: Save £7 on the charm your mum will treasure

Disney X Pandora: Buy this cute Cinderella Charm Set and save £35

Paw Print Charm: Pet’s are family – save £4 today

Pandora jewellery – from bracelets and charms to pendants and earrings – is utterly timeless and classic. And we don’t want you to miss out! Simply sign up to the Pandora Club and you can shop their amazing sale early. See below for some of their 20% off Pandora member-only deals.

In addition, as a member of the Pandora Club you can create and share a wish list. Save and share your jewellery sizes, view your order history, save addresses for faster checkout and be the first to receive information about new sales and products.

Pandora Member-only deals 2021