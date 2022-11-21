Yankee Candle Black Friday deals 2022 are now live

Yankee Candle Black Friday deals are here and we've rounded up all the best discounts on everyone's favourite candles.

Nothing says cozy-night-in at this time of year better than drawing the curtains, shutting out the world, and lighting your favourite candles. Whether you're a fan of seasonal scents that conjure magical memories of childhood Christmases or prefer classes candle fragrances that you can enjoy all year round, Yankee Candle is one of the best-loved brands you could buy.

This year Black Friday falls on Friday 25 November but many retailers have already launched early Black Friday sales - and Yankee Candle is among them, along with Boots and Amazon who have also slashed their prices to offer some irresistible Yankee Candle Black Friday bargains.

We've created this page so that you can easily keep track of all the best Yankee Candle Candle deals in one place and we'll be updating it with fresh discounts as we find them. So light a candle and put your feet up because we've done al the hard work for you.

First up, these retailers are already offering some of the best Yankee Candle Black Friday sales we've seen:

YANKEE CANDLE BLACK FRIDAY: AT-A-GLANCE

YANKEE CANDLE BLACK FRIDAY: THE BEST DEALS

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Advent Book - WAS £40 NOW £29 | (SAVE £11) Debenhams (opens in new tab) This beautifully-designed Yankee Candle Advent Book includes a range of wonderfully-scented candle gifts and treats to light up your December. All the seasonal Yankee Candle favourites are here including Snow Globe Wonderland, Snowflake Kisses, Sugar Spun Flurries and Christmas Eve. There's also a Yankee Candle Glass Tea Light Holder included At just under £30 with a saving of £11, there's still plenty of time to make your December special with this lovely advent treat.

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Gift Set 3 Votive Candles & 1 Small Jar Candle - WAS £21.99 NOW £13.99 (SAVE £8) | Amazon (opens in new tab) This cute little gift set would make a lovely Secret Santa gift for a candle-lover. Alternatively, you could give each individual item as stocking fillers or teacher gifts. It's amazing value for £10 as you get a festive Twinkling Lights small jar candle (burn time up to 30 hours) which costs that price anyway, but also included are three votive candles - Letters To Santa, Tree Farm Festival, and Christmas Eve Cocoa fragrances.



(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Gift Set 12 Signature Scented Votive Candles - £34.99 £17.99 (SAVE £17) | Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a similar set to the one above but you get 12 filled votive candles in a range of Yankee Candle Signature Collection fragrances including White Spruce & Grapefruit, Silver Sage & Pine, Holiday Zest, Smoked Vanilla & Cashmere, Pink Cherry & Vanilla and Spiced Banana Bread. At better than half price this deal is fabulous value if you don't mind last year's candle collection.

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Snow Globe Wonderland Collection Gift Set - WAS £19.99 NOW £13.99 (SAVE £6) | Amazon (opens in new tab) This gift set contains a dozen filled votive candles in charming scents including Snow Globe Wonderland, Snowflake Kisses and Peppermint Pinwheels. Give the set as a gift or split the pack apart and give each individual candle - these make lovely teacher gifts at Christmas at less than £2.30 per candle with this saving of £6.

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle 6 Filled Votive Gift Set - WAS £24.99 NOW £16.66 (SAVE £8.33) | Boots (opens in new tab) If Japan in the Springtime is more your kind of fragrance than traditional 'festive' scents then this is the Yankee Candle Black Friday deal for you. This gift will conjure plum sake and blooming cherry trees and features six filled votives in a range of scents including Majestic Mount Fuji, Sweet Plum Sake, and Wild Orchid.

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Gift Set WAS £72 NOW £34.99 (SAVE £37.01) | Amazon (opens in new tab) With 8 Scented Candles, a Votive Holder, a Wick Trimmer, and an Illuma-Lid Candle Topper, this extensive Yankee Candle Black Friday gift set would make the perfect present for a serious candle lover. And with this discount you're literally saving more money than you're spending!



(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar Candle - WAS £27.99 NOW £14.99 (SAVE £13) | Amazon (opens in new tab) What could be more deliciously festive than this Christmas Cookie candle?! With a burn time of up to 150 hours, you'll be enjoying the evocative scent of buttery vanilla sugar cookies throughout the holiday season and beyond and with more than £9 off the usual price.

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Twinkling Lights Large Jar Candle - WAS £27.99 NOW £20 (SAVE £7.99) | Amazon (opens in new tab) If almond, jasmine and amber are among your favourite scents, then you'll love the vibrant festive fragrance of this large jar candle. It comes in the classic Yankee candle jar with a lid and is just the thing to light when it's time to deck the halls and pop up the Christmas tree. With a discount of £10, you can perhaps even treat yourself to a batch of mulled wine to get you in the mood for twinkling light season!

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Christmas Magic Large Jar Scented Candle - WAS £27.99 NOW £13 (SAVE £6.61) | Amazon (opens in new tab) A Christmas classic, this charming Yankee Candle special is a delicious blend of the traditional holiday scents of balsam and pine with hints of birch and eucalyptus. It would make a lovely gift or the perfect centrepiece for your Christmas Eve table. It's not a huge saving but it's a good price for a once-a-year Christmas Eve treat.



(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Advent Candle 2022 Wreath - WAS £25 NOW £17.50 (SAVE £7.50) | Amazon (opens in new tab) Count down to a wonderfully scented Christmas with this tea-light candle advent calendar presented in a beautifully festive advent wreath design. This joyful candle set includes 24 tea lights and 1 clear glass tea light holder, in 8 magical scents. Fragrances include classic festive favourites like Christmas Cookie, as well as brand-new scents from the Snow Globe Wonderland Collection

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle 3 Scented Wax Melts in a Festive Ornament-Shaped Box - £7.70 £6.99 (SAVE £2.01) | Amazon (opens in new tab) This gift set holds a trio of adorably-named festive scented Yankee Candle Wax Melts: Twinkling Lights, Tree Farm Festival and Letters To Santa. Yankee Candle's wickless Wax Melts have a new formula that disperses fragrance even more quickly. This would make a lovely Secret Santa gift for your favourite candle-loving colleague.

Related features: