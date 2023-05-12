Selling Sunset star Maya Vander gives birth to her rainbow baby as she introduces her to the world

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander has given birth to her third child - a rainbow baby (opens in new tab) as she shares her newborn with the world.

The reality TV star, who works as a Realtor associate on the hit show which is approaching its sixth season (opens in new tab), kept her pregnancy (opens in new tab) secret, like these other seven things you didn't know about Selling Sunset (opens in new tab).

Maya, who is mom to daughter Elle, three, and son Aiden, four, will be well practiced in how to get a baby to sleep (opens in new tab) before sitting down to relax knowing you can check on them with the best baby monitors (opens in new tab).

She shared her lovely news with fans on Instagram when she uploaded the cutest snap of herself and her husband David Miller cradling their little bundle of joy in the hospital.

She captioned it, "This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!"

And she went on to thank the doctors for her care, "Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital.

"I will forever be grateful and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose."

And while Maya takes some time out to focus on her newborn baby girl, the cast including Chelsea Lazkani (opens in new tab), Emma Hernan (opens in new tab), Jason and Chrishell (opens in new tab) continue to hold the fort.

Maya revealed that her baby girl has been given the name Emma Reign and was born in early May at Baptist House, Miami.

And following her baby loss (opens in new tab) at 38 weeks (opens in new tab) back in December 2021, fans are delighted with her latest baby news.

One fan wrote, "Such wonderful news. So happy for you and your family"

Another fan put, "So happy for you and your Rainbow baby. I think of you often as your due date was close to mine. So happy for you and your family!"

And a third fan added, "Congratulations she's beautiful."

Maya told People (opens in new tab), "I got induced at 37 weeks. Given I had my stillbirth (opens in new tab) at 38, my doctor didn't want to take any chances, even monitoring me twice a week towards the end."

"I got induced and had a vaginal delivery, like all my children."

And she explained the baby name (opens in new tab) choice, telling fans it, "sounds good with Aiden and Elle," and that they also wanted something "simple and classy."

Maya added, "As for Reign, she rules like a queen, and I love that it is a strong meaning; we felt that Emma Reign was perfect for her."

As the 59th most popular baby name in 2021 (opens in new tab), Emma has slightly dropped in popularity, but it is still a popular girl’s name as attested to the various actresses named it – Emma Stone, Emma Watson and Emma Roberts. It means universal and certainly does have universal appeal!