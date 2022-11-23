The White Company Black Friday sale 2022 is LIVE - save up to 40%

The White Company Black Friday sale is now live and has some great savings, but be sure to move fast as stock is selling out.

In 2021 shoppers throughout the UK took advantage of the 20% discount on their entire range including their kids clothes, chic bedding, and posh candles. While The White Company do have end-of-stock sales throughout the year, the Black Friday sale also known at the White Weekend event is usually the best chance to bag in-season items at a bargain price.

If you still haven't finished off your Christmas shopping, now is the perfect time to stock up on gifts and festive decor, from classic Advent calendars to luxury artificial Christmas trees to decorate with stylish baubles and not forgetting wreaths - The White Company has it all, and discounted for a limited time.

High Street favourite The White Company prides itself on it's own alternative to 'Black Friday', which they call 'The White Weekend' which in previous years has launched on the Thursday before Black Friday and offers discount on a wide range using the code: MAGIC20.

The White Company Black Friday sale 2022

Save 20% on these best-selling categories using the code: MAGIC20

(opens in new tab) Ditzy floral satin scrunchies set of 2: WAS £20 , NOW £12, SAVE 40% | The White Company (opens in new tab) Save a whopping 40% on these soft satin scrunchies, they make a great gift, to yourself or someone else. They bring an easy touch of class to any up-do.

(opens in new tab) Night Hand wash: WAS £16 , NOW £11.20, SAVE 30% | The White Company (opens in new tab) By far one of The White Company's finest fragrances, with rich aroma of Pomegranate, Cassis & Patchouli. Got guest this Christmas? This will leave their hands smelling fresh and sweet.

(opens in new tab) Pique Dungarees and t shirt: WAS £36 , NOW £21.60, SAVE 40% | The White Company (opens in new tab) Cute two-piece set, these piqué dungarees have mock-wood button fastenings, adjustable straps and little pockets. The accompanying red and white stripe T-shirt has an envelope neck for easy dressing and pairs perfectly with other shorts and dungarees in our collection.

(opens in new tab) Ruffle bloomer shorts: WAS £18 , NOW £10.80, SAVE 40% | The White Company (opens in new tab) Size up with these ruffle-black bloomers in pink and white seer-sucker pattern, these are THE summer buy. This pure-cotton pair will keep your little on looking and feeling cool all through summer.

(opens in new tab) Knitted Gilet: WAS £28 , NOW £19.60, SAVE 30% | The White Company (opens in new tab) Bag a bargain with a whopping 30% off this pure-cotton white gilet. Traditionally knitted and finished with super cute pom poms, this will finish off any outfit over the winter months.

(opens in new tab) Frill trim cardigan: WAS £34 , NOW £28.30, SAVE 30% | The White Company (opens in new tab) Available in sizes 0 - 6 years made from pure cotton with classic frill detailing, this is perfect for layering throughout cooler days.

(opens in new tab) Chunky striped jumper: WAS £36, NOW £25.50, SAVE 30% | The White Company (opens in new tab) Stripes are a strong and versatile style that will see your little one through autumn to winter. Made from pure cotton this knitted crew-neck design is a great layering piece.

(opens in new tab) Halden wine glasses set of 2: WAS £38 , NOW £26.60, SAVE 30% | The White Company (opens in new tab) Peak entertaining season is here! Impress your guests with this goblet set; mouth-blown in Poland these special glasses are a crystal gem, with a lead-free chunky stem which feels sturdy and comfortable yet stylish to hold.

(opens in new tab) Men’s lined mule slippers: WAS £45 , NOW £31.50, SAVE 30% | The White Company (opens in new tab) Faux-fur lining and slip-on style make these classic mules a timeless gift, plus with a rubber sole, they pop outside when needs be... like, bin day?

(opens in new tab) Split-front washed-satin dress: WAS £139 , NOW £97.30 SAVE 30% | The White Company (opens in new tab) This elegant one-piece has a soft elasticated waistband, with side pockets, a front split and a luxurious finish, price per wear make this your bargain to bag for 2022.

(opens in new tab) Curved hem top: WAS £59 , NOW £41.30, SAVE 30% | The White Company (opens in new tab) A timeless striped top is a wardrobe essential, and this organic cotton one is a great buy, the crew neckline and long sleeves will carry you effortlessly through seasons.

(opens in new tab) Eat, Drink, Relax table cloth: WAS £75 , NOW £52.50, SAVE 30% | The White Company (opens in new tab) Bag yourself a bargain with 30% off this elegant cotton tablecloth. Carrying important messaging; 'eat, drink relax' it measures W140 x L230 cm - big enough to fit most standard dining tables. And, as it's machine washable, less stress all round this festive season.

Remember: Check out the ongoing White Company sale as well as the 'White Weekend' sale. The luxury brand often runs an end-of-season sale with even more money off in tandem with their White Event. It's been known, in previous sales for savings as much as 70% off out-of-season clothing, a whopper of a saving, even by Black Friday standards.

Will there be White Company Cyber Monday sale?

As a rule they don't tend to go in for a 'Cyber Monday' sale, it's usually the case that they will include all their discounts into their 'White Weekend' sale which as mentioned, is set to run until the end of the Monday (28 November).

Worth noting that, while Cyber Monday used to be recognised as the online discount day, as Black Friday has evolved it now sees both online and in store savings – so there won't usually be many particular discounts held back for Monday. So, if you spy a good deal on Black Frida then it's best make it yours.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday (opens in new tab) is on 25th November. Black Friday always falls on the day after the Thanksgiving celebrations in the USA, which is the fourth Thursday in November. But, what was once a US-only event has evolved into a global event, with most brands and retailers offering deals and money off.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the online-only version of Black Friday, and it’s on 28th November. It’s the first Monday after Black Friday and it caps off a weekend of price cuts. It’s always worth checking out as retailers usually save last-minute offers for this.