Heinz unveils coronation 'Kingchup' - and you'll have to be quick to get your hands on it

Heinz has launched coronation-themed 'Kingchup' - and with a limited number of bottles available you'll have to be quick to get your hands on it.

King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab) is almost upon us, which means people up and down the country are getting ready to throw coronation street parties (opens in new tab) full of delicious buffet food (opens in new tab) ahead of watching the coronation (opens in new tab) ceremony.

And as we all look forward to tucking into sausage rolls, scotch eggs and all the other staples of British street parties, there's few better accompaniments than tomato ketchup. And Heinz have pulled out all the stops for this royal event with a new limited-edition product.

Aptly named 'Kingchup', the celebratory bottles are designed to help Brits celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Priced at £2.50, there's 570 limited-edition Heinz Tomato Kingchup bottles available to purchase exclusively from heinztohome.co.uk (opens in new tab).

The special bottles feature the familiar Heinz logo on a new label, accompanied by bunting and a crown, plus the sauce's new name. Heinz have said that based on previous demand for their limited edition products, the Kingchup is expected to sell out fast. So, you'll have to be quick if you want to be one of the few to get your hands on one.

(Image credit: Heinz)

Alongside the limited edition condiment, Heinz have also launched a 'Heinz Kingchup Coronation Bundle', which includes a bottle of the celebratory sauce, plus a coronation-themed tea towel, mug and two coasters, all of which feature the iconic Heinz logo too.

Daniella Rattray, Brand Manager at Heinz Tomato Ketchup said: "Here at Heinz we love a celebration, so we’re very excited to be unveiling these brilliantly British special edition Kingchup bottles, sure to be the crowning condiment of any event.

"We hope Heinz Ketchup fans enjoy our celebratory designs and that they add an extra bit of fun to the bank holiday weekend, however you might be celebrating."

