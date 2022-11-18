LOWEST EVER PRICE: Save £100 on a Tefal Air Fryer with this Black Friday deal

We've been keeping our eyes peeled for the best Black Friday air fryer deals (opens in new tab), and this £100 discount from Currys has caught our attention.

Air fryers are always a popular item in the Black Friday sales, but this year they're likely to be more popular than ever. The cost of living crisis has left many families searching for ways to save a few pennies on their energy bills, and as shoppers learn the cost to run an air fryer (opens in new tab) is less than that of an oven, the popularity of these clever kitchen devices has started to surge.

Just like Black Friday microwave deals (opens in new tab) are sure to be popular for the same reason, we know that savvy shoppers will be hoping to get a great deal on an air fryer too, and this £100 discount from Currys is the best one yet. With nine different settings for different types of food and functions, this Tefal model makes cooking easy, and is a great buy for those who are looking for a way to make quick meals without compromising on flavour or nutritional value.

(opens in new tab) Tefal ActiFry Genius XL AH960840 Air Fryer - was £249 , now £149 | Currys (opens in new tab) The Tefal ActiFry Genius XL AH960840 Air Fryer has 9 automatic programmes as well as an ActiFry paddle that stirs the food during cooking to make sure everything is cooked evenly and to perfection. Functions including Delayed Start and Keep Warm make using it a dream. The touchscreen interface is a high-tech modern bonus that's easy to navigate.

The 1.7 litre capacity of this air fryer promises to be enough for six portions - so you can make enough to keep the whole family fed. The paddle helps with even frying, and this clever device allows you to adjust the stirring, time and temperature depending on what you're cooking. No need to worry about keeping an eye on your dinner - you can leave the air fryer to do its job and come back to it when you're ready to eat.

Other handy functions displayed on the touchscreen include Delayed Start and Keep Warm, and there's a setting for almost every dish - whether that's a stir fry (use wok mode for this) or a curry or tagine (use world cuisine mode).

If you're after an air fryer for the health benefits, then rest assured they're much better than a deep fat fryer, and this particular model needs just one spoon of oil - so you can enjoy delicious fried food without the unnecessary saturated fat. They're great for giving food a refresh too - so no more soggy leftovers!

Oh, and not forgetting they're much easier to clean than an oven. The parts are dishwasher safe, so when you've finished cooking just lift out the pan and paddle, then pop them in the dishwasher.

(Image credit: Currys)

With an impressive 8.9 stars out of 10 on Currys, reviewers have been quick to praise this Tefal ActiFry Genius. One writes "I can cook a variety of meals and the capacity is enough for a family. I don't have to worry about uneven cooking because the moving paddle takes care of it. I would totally recommend!" while others have commented on the models ease of use.

Other selected air fryers will be on offer across Black Friday weekend on Amazon (opens in new tab), John Lewis (opens in new tab), Ninja (opens in new tab), as well as Currys (opens in new tab). Make sure you keep an eye on our page to stay up to date with the best savings on airfryers through Black Friday and into Cyber Monday.

Related features:

Video of the Week: