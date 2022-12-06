Tesco Baileys 1 litre deal is back - but be quick

Tesco has brought back its popular Baileys 1 litre deal for shoppers - but you better be quick to bag the bargain.

The supermarket chain is selling 1 litre bottles of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur for just £10 - saving Tesco Clubcard (opens in new tab) customers a whopping 52% off the RRP and making it the cheapest price it's been available at Tesco all year.

Baileys is the most popular Irish cream liqueur around the globe and has been awarded more medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition than any of its competitors. With its distinct velvety texture, it is a perfect combination of smooth cream and whiskey. Enjoy on its own, over ice or in your favourite coffee or Baileys hot chocolate (opens in new tab).

And if you are looking for more ways to indulge, from gooey Baileys Irish Cream Cheesecake (opens in new tab) to classy Baileys Espresso Martini (opens in new tab), Baileys recipes hit the sweet spot every time. Drawing on Irish traditions in dairy and distilling, the unique combination took four years to perfect the ultimate liquid treat.

And shoppers who have already snapped up the saving are already loving the purchase. One reviewer wrote, "One of the best alcoholic beverages that you will taste!! Extremely indulgent!!"

Another put, "I am a regular drinker of Baileys It’s the best No other taste like it Also at the prices discount that Tesco had on it makes for a great Christmas present for family and friends."

And a third fan added, "Simply the best no other comes near, and great when on offer."

Every year, roughly 200 million litres of fresh Irish milk are required to produce the creamiest of cream used in the production of Baileys. That's enough to make about 3.3 billion Baileys milkshakes, give or take.

This delivers its signature blend of smooth Irish cream and triple-distilled Irish whiskey. Rich chocolate and vanilla flavours. The velvety texture and perfect combination of cream and whiskey delight the senses.